It is Thursday night in Week 1 of the college football season. And yet, we already have the worst fake punt of the season, and that’s not a joke. In Thursday’s action, UCF is hosting South Carolina State. Already trailing 7-0, SC State dialed up a fake punt on 4th-and-19 as the announcers are heard opining that it is probably not the right time for a fake.

ORANGEBURG, SC ・ 2 DAYS AGO