Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
One Weekend Only: Local Zoo Announces Discounted Admission for Massachusetts ResidentsDianna CarneyMendon, MA
4 Magical Harry Potter Events Happening in September!Dianna CarneyHolden, MA
The Most Delicious Bakery is Hiding Behind this Massachusetts Gas StationTravel Maven
Have a Drink & Help Keep Rhinos From Going Extinct: Local Family-Owned Zoo Hosts Wine Tasting FundraiserDianna CarneyMendon, MA
You're Invited! Wormtown Brewery Event Will Support Local Non-Profit "The Boxer Rescue"Dianna CarneyWorcester, MA
Related
4 RI beaches closed to swimming
The warning issued Thursday involved Scarborough State Beach (South) in Narragansett, Sandy Point Beach in Portsmouth, the Surfer's Rock area of Second Beach in Middletown, and Conimicut Point Beach in Warwick.
City of Worcester Posts Bid for Design, Construction of New $35 Million South Division Firehouse
WORCESTER - The City of Worcester has posted a bid for an Owner's Project Manager to facilitate the design and construction of a new South Division firehouse. The new firehouse will be constructed at the former Registry of Motor Vehicles overflow parking lot at 25 Madison St. and will replace the current firehouse at 180 Southbridge St. The project is estimated at $35 million. The Massachusetts Department of Transportation is providing the lot for the city to build on.
SEE THE MAP: 40 Pick-Your-Own Orchards in Central Mass
It's high time to get apple picking. The typical apple picking season starts in late August and ends at the end of October. Luckily, with 40 pick-your-own orchards within an hour drive from Worcester, you can plan a weekend day trip with ease. Below is a map of orchards to...
WCVB
Massachusetts woman's death in Maine vacation home ruled homicide
LOVELL, Maine — A Massachusetts woman who died at a Maine vacation home in February was the victim of a homicide, officials said Thursday. Officials responded on Feb. 24 to a home in Lovell, Maine, to conduct a welfare check on 41-year-old Jennifer Lingard of Dighton, Massachusetts. Lingard was in Lovell vacationing at her family’s home.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Neighborhood Watch Meetings in Worcester - September 2022
The Worcester Police Department is encouraging residents to attend their neighborhood watch meetings to stay up-to-date on what’s happening in their neighborhoods and to share any concerns or questions they may have. There are over 50 Neighborhood Watch Groups in Worcester. Meetings are held regularly — often once a...
4 Affordable Weekend Getaways in Massachusetts
While it's definitely not as famous as other states, Massachusetts is definitely worth exploring all year long and those who are lucky enough to live here know that it's a state that has a lot to offer. To prove it, I have put together a list of four amazing places that make for a great affordable weekend getaway in Massachusetts but are also a great option for a longer vacation. Here's what made it on the list.
Worcester City Hall Vigil Observes Overdose Awareness Day
WORCESTER - The city of Worcester joined many across the world in observance of International Overdose Awareness Day with a vigil held Wednesday afternoon at City Hall. The event attracted a crowd of hundreds, many of whom attended the vigil wearing purple to honor those who have died from an overdose.
REPORT: 102 Structurally Deficient Bridges in Central Mass
WORCESTER - An unlikely local landmark became part of a push for a change in the state Constitution on Wednesday morning, as representatives of the Fair Share Campaign broadcasted live in front of the Interstate 290/Belmont Street Bridge in Worcester. The broadcast was part of a publicity campaign with others across the state to highlight crumbling infrastructure around Massachusetts.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Worcester Running Group Keeps Pace with Pastries, Supporting Small Biz
WORCESTER - Exercise, comradery, and amazing pastries at the end of a long run. What more can anyone ask for?. These were the same thoughts that members of Woo Runs On had when they first developed their local running group. Inspired by the “American Runs on Dunkin’” slogan, the group’s...
20 Beagles Bred for Research Find New Homes at Second Chance Animal Services
NORTH BROOKFIELD – Late last month, 20 beagles and two staff members from Second Chance Animal Services made the seven-hour journey from Maryland to North Brookfield, where the dogs were given another chance at life. The beagles brought to the shelter were part of a much larger rescue operation...
Here are the 5 Cheapest Places to Get Gas in Worcester this Weekend
1. Sunoco - 814 West Boylston St. and Volkmar Road. 4. Eddy's Auto Repair - 390 Belmont St. and Locust Avenue.
Investigators believe smoking caused massive house fire in Lynn
LYNN – Investigators say smoking is to blame for a massive fire that displaced nine people in Lynn on Tuesday. The fire started outside the home and then spread inside due to dry conditions. An off-duty police officer helped rescue people from the home on Allerton Street. Two people were treated for minor injuries.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WCVB
Leominster, Massachusetts, boy reported missing, police say
LEOMINSTER, Mass. — Leominster, Massachusetts, police are asking for the public's help in locating a missing 9-year-old boy. Police said David Abreu is approximately 5 feet 3 inches tall and weighs 90 pounds. David wears dark-rimmed glasses and was last seen wearing basketball shorts and a black camo backpack.
Looking for Worcester Yellow Trash Bags? Here's a Full List of Retailers
From July 2021 to June 2022, the City of Worcester delivered nearly four million packs of yellow city trash bags to local retailers. According to city records, the bags delivered in FY 2022 is the highest number of deliveries to retailers since FY 2007, when over four million deliveries were made.
5 Things You Need to Know Today in Worcester - August 31
In today’s daily 5 Things You Need to Know feature, ThisWeekinWorcester.com explores five important items and stories that Worcester and Central Massachusetts residents should keep a close eye on. These five things can cover a whole range of subjects and issues that we feel are pertinent to understanding what’s...
Boston Globe
The best clam shacks in New England
Boston.com readers highlighted 74 clam shacks where you can get a fried seafood fix. While you travel around New England, you’re likely to stumble upon some classic clam shacks, where you can pull over to get a meal. Whether you head north to Maine or partake in what Cape Cod has to offer, New England’s clam shacks have long doled out delicious seafood, from fried clams, to lobster rolls, to plates of scallops.
Check Out the Schedule for Pride Worcester 2022: Sept. 1 to Sept. 11
The city of Worcester is celebrating Pride with 11 days worth of events focused on the LGBTQ+ community. From now until Sept. 11, the nearly 30 Pride Worcester events include celebrations like the Pride Art Walk, the Queer Solidarity Sip-in supporting employees at Starbucks and the Wormtown Drag and Comedy Brunch.
WCVB
Off-duty MBTA bus driver purposely ran over man in street, killing him, investigators say
BOSTON — An MBTA bus driver faced a murder charge Friday, accused of purposely running over a man with his personal car and dragging his body in Boston. Maximo Mazanett, 54, was arrested and charged with murder in the death of Thomas Ruffen, 39. The incident happened near the...
Accused CT bank robbery couple busted
A man and a woman were arrested in Middletown, accused in a string of hold ups in People’s Bank branches inside of supermarkets in Connecticut
Providence Man Discovers New Bedford Police Badge in Unexpected Spot
NEW BEDFORD — A Providence man sweeping a recently cleared area in the New Bedford industrial park with a metal detector over the weekend turned up something unexpected: a police badge pinned to a jacket. Former New Bedford resident Scott Kenney said he was taking the opportunity on Sunday...
thisweekinworcester.com
Worcester, MA
5K+
Followers
2K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
Everything Worcester, Every Day of the Week - An independent and local online news site dedicated to reporting the news you want and need in the city of Worcester, Massachusetts.https://thisweekinworcester.com/
Comments / 0