I'm A Dad Who Just Went To Disney World With My Family For The First Time. Here's What I'd Change If We Went Again
Disney World was a blast, but if I had a chance to do it again with my family, I'd make some changes.
Some Say Disney World’s Magic Kingdom Seeing Record Low Crowds
It has been a big year for Disney World. After years of closures and changes due to the coronavirus pandemic, Disney World is now somewhat back to normal. While it was very busy this summer, reportedly the crowds are going way down right now. The last few days, tourists are...
WDW News Today
‘Elevated’ Mixed Cocktails to Be Served in Magic Kingdom, 1994-Era PeopleMover Sign Removed, Creepy Doll Earns Special Treatment at Walt Disney World, & More: Daily Recap (9/1/22)
This post may contain affiliate links; please read the disclosure for more information. We bring you a lot of stories every single day. Sometimes it’s hard to keep up. So in case you missed anything from our feed, we have rounded up all our stories in one place to get the news at a glance. Here is your Daily Recap for Thursday, September 1, 2022.
Woman becomes one of the oldest people in the world to give birth after trying for decades
A woman in her seventies has given birth to her first child after trying for half a century to become a mum. Chandravati, a 70-year-old woman from Rajasthan in India welcomed a 7lb 7oz baby earlier this week. After a successful round of IVF, the new mum and her husband...
'Sister Wives' ' Paedon Brown Reveals 'How Embarrassing' It Is to Be Recognized While Buying Intimate Items
Paedon Brown was recognized for his Sister Wives fame at the worst possible time. Christine Brown's son embarked on a hilarious — and humiliating — shopping trip recently that started with a fan saying hello, and ended with a glimpse into his shopping cart. When a store cashier...
‘The Family Chantel’ Star Chantel Everett’s Plastic Surgery Transformation: Photos Then And Now
Chantel Jimeno (née Everett) first appeared on TV screens at 25 years old when she and her estranged husband, Pedro Jimeno, were first starting their relationship on 90 Day Fiancé. The Atlanta, Georgia, native’s family drama with her husband’s relatives earned the couple spots on seasons 2, 3 and 4 of Happily Ever After? and even their own spinoff in 2019, The Family Chantel.
Sterling K. Brown Shares Sweet Photos of Sons Andrew and Amaré's First Day of School
Sterling K. Brown is reflecting on one of parenting's bittersweet moments. On Wednesday, the This Is Us alum shared a photo of sons Andrew, 11, and Amaré, 6, posing together while sitting on a stoop. The two boys look handsome in polo shirts, shorts and sneakers with big smiles.
Teen Mom Kailyn Lowry’s 9-year-old son Lincoln suffers scary medical emergency during family vacation
KAILYN Lowry's son Lincoln has suffered a scary medical emergency while on vacation to Lake Wallenpaupack in Pennsylvania. The Teen Mom 2 alum has been raising major pregnancy rumors after dropping hints over the past several months. But while on vacation in Northeastern Pennsylvania, Kailyn's attention shifted to the care...
Woman left pregnant daughter-in-law starve after eating her food
Pregnancy is a time when women usually have more than their regular portion of food because the baby demands more nourishment. It's pretty common during the second trimester, after the morning sickness reduces and the cravings develop.
I was terrified when I fell pregnant at 46, I never thought I’d have kids – I was so scared I got an early C-section
A SUPRISE pregnancy at any age can be scary and disrupt your life plan, whether you're 16 or 46. Here two women share their stories of how their lives were changed forever by a pregnancy that happened when they least expected it. ‘I was terrified to be pregnant for the...
Picture of a baby shooting daggers at her delivery doctor went viral
Social media is flooded with funny and interesting pictures and videos that easily turn into memes. One such hilarious picture creating a buzz was of a newborn with a less-than-pleased expression when she was born. In the photo, the newborn, Isabela Pereira de Jesus, is glowering at the doctor who delivered her.
Adorable moment firefighters rush to save a toddler who found himself stuck in his potty when his exhausted mum fell asleep
Firefighters have come to the aid of a toddler who got his head stuck in a potty lid while his exhausted mum was taking a nap. Wyatt Taylor, 1, was supposed to be sleeping next to mum Courtney Taylor on Thursday in a north Adelaide home. But he pulled down...
We thought our baby boy had sand in his eye when it swelled up on holiday – but real reason was a death sentence
SQUINTING at her young son’s face, mum Jessica Neal knew something wasn’t right. She and husband Lee, 38, had spent a fun day at the beach while on holiday in Wales with eight-month-old Ted, but noticed the area around his eye was faintly swollen. The couple suspected he...
I tried the $6 cookies at Disney Springs that people wait hours in line for, and it was the highlight of my vacation
Gideon's Bakehouse is a Florida dessert shop with a location at Disney Springs. It sells giant cookies, cake slices, coffee, and more.
Creepy AI asked to show ‘scariest thing on Earth’ and produces terrifying monster
ARTIFICIAL intelligence has created images of what it thinks "the scariest thing on Earth" might be and the results are horrifying. The popular Craiyon AI, formerly DALL-E mini AI image generator, created several images of a monster with long sharp teeth and empty eye sockets. The AI trawls throw unfiltered...
pethelpful.com
Cat's Reaction to Mom Kicking Over Its Water Bowl Is Cracking Us Up
Cats aren't exactly known for their politeness, so if something isn't to their liking they're going to say so--or, in this case, show so. From scratches to facial expressions, there are so many ways a feline expresses their feelings. Even if they're a bit blunt, or downright rude at times, they get the point across. That's what really matters, right?
Mom Asks Stepdaughter to Stop Visiting So She Can Catch Up on More Sleep
According to the National Sleep Foundation, adults need between 7 and 9 hours of sleep per night to function at their best. In fact, sleep deprivation is a major problem in our society. The consequences of sleep deprivation can be serious, and problems range from an increase in chronic illnesses such as obesity and heart disease, experiencing accidents on the job and while driving, and cognitive problems, including memory loss and difficulty concentrating.
See Jennifer Lopez's Rehearsal Dinner Dress and Brunch Look from Georgia Wedding to Ben Affleck
The superstar shared an in-depth look at her Georgia wedding weekend wardrobe in the latest installment of her On the JLo newsletter Over the past two months, Jennifer Lopez has delivered a bridal wardrobe that proves exactly why she's a style icon. On Thursday, Lopez revealed two more gorgeous dresses from her Georgia wedding celebrations with husband Ben Affleck. In the latest installment of her On the JLo newsletter, the Marry Me actress shared photos of the two looks she wore before and after the couple's Aug. 20 wedding ceremony at Affleck's 87-acre...
People
Parents Who Lost Son to Suicide Ask Strangers to Scatter His Ashes Around the World: 'This Has Changed Lives'
After Hallie Twomey lost her son CJ to suicide, she was deep in grief. Then, she found an unexpected way to remember him. In November 2013, three years after she and her husband John lost their 20-year-old son, an Air Force veteran, Hallie posted an unusual request on her Facebook page: Would someone be willing to take some of CJ's ashes on a trip? "I thought, in some way, our son could visit the places he never got to see," says Hallie in this week's issue of PEOPLE.
People
