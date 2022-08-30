ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Comments / 5

Related
WDW News Today

‘Elevated’ Mixed Cocktails to Be Served in Magic Kingdom, 1994-Era PeopleMover Sign Removed, Creepy Doll Earns Special Treatment at Walt Disney World, & More: Daily Recap (9/1/22)

This post may contain affiliate links; please read the disclosure for more information. We bring you a lot of stories every single day. Sometimes it’s hard to keep up. So in case you missed anything from our feed, we have rounded up all our stories in one place to get the news at a glance. Here is your Daily Recap for Thursday, September 1, 2022.
TRAVEL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Lifestyle
Local
Florida Society
State
Florida State
In Touch Weekly

‘The Family Chantel’ Star Chantel Everett’s Plastic Surgery Transformation: Photos Then And Now

Chantel Jimeno (née Everett) first appeared on TV screens at 25 years old when she and her estranged husband, Pedro Jimeno, were first starting their relationship on 90 Day Fiancé. The Atlanta, Georgia, native’s family drama with her husband’s relatives earned the couple spots on seasons 2, 3 and 4 of Happily Ever After? and even their own spinoff in 2019, The Family Chantel.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Travel Themeparks#Travel Guide#Linus Travel#Local Life#Travel Info#What To Do#Disney World#Baby Doll#Family Activities#Briar And Cree
Maya Devi

Picture of a baby shooting daggers at her delivery doctor went viral

Social media is flooded with funny and interesting pictures and videos that easily turn into memes. One such hilarious picture creating a buzz was of a newborn with a less-than-pleased expression when she was born. In the photo, the newborn, Isabela Pereira de Jesus, is glowering at the doctor who delivered her.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Kids
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Travel
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Relationships
NewsBreak
Parenting
pethelpful.com

Cat's Reaction to Mom Kicking Over Its Water Bowl Is Cracking Us Up

Cats aren't exactly known for their politeness, so if something isn't to their liking they're going to say so--or, in this case, show so. From scratches to facial expressions, there are so many ways a feline expresses their feelings. Even if they're a bit blunt, or downright rude at times, they get the point across. That's what really matters, right?
ANIMALS
Abby Joseph

Mom Asks Stepdaughter to Stop Visiting So She Can Catch Up on More Sleep

According to the National Sleep Foundation, adults need between 7 and 9 hours of sleep per night to function at their best. In fact, sleep deprivation is a major problem in our society. The consequences of sleep deprivation can be serious, and problems range from an increase in chronic illnesses such as obesity and heart disease, experiencing accidents on the job and while driving, and cognitive problems, including memory loss and difficulty concentrating.
People

See Jennifer Lopez's Rehearsal Dinner Dress and Brunch Look from Georgia Wedding to Ben Affleck

The superstar shared an in-depth look at her Georgia wedding weekend wardrobe in the latest installment of her On the JLo newsletter  Over the past two months, Jennifer Lopez has delivered a bridal wardrobe that proves exactly why she's a style icon. On Thursday, Lopez revealed two more gorgeous dresses from her Georgia wedding celebrations with husband Ben Affleck. In the latest installment of her On the JLo newsletter, the Marry Me actress shared photos of the two looks she wore before and after the couple's Aug. 20 wedding ceremony at Affleck's 87-acre...
GEORGIA STATE
People

Parents Who Lost Son to Suicide Ask Strangers to Scatter His Ashes Around the World: 'This Has Changed Lives'

After Hallie Twomey lost her son CJ to suicide, she was deep in grief. Then, she found an unexpected way to remember him. In November 2013, three years after she and her husband John lost their 20-year-old son, an Air Force veteran, Hallie posted an unusual request on her Facebook page: Would someone be willing to take some of CJ's ashes on a trip? "I thought, in some way, our son could visit the places he never got to see," says Hallie in this week's issue of PEOPLE.
AUBURN, ME
People

People

314K+
Followers
50K+
Post
169M+
Views
ABOUT

http://PEOPLE.com is the No. 1 site for celebrity news—and now you can subscribe to our Snapchat Discover channel!

 https://people.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy