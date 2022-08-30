Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Man detained after power was knocked out by vehicle crashing into a utility pole during major accident in north Houstonhoustonstringer_comHouston, TX
Missing Child Found After Forty YearsSam H ArnoldHouston, TX
Texas Woman Pleads Guilty to Romance ScamLarry LeaseHouston, TX
The Buffalo Bayou Park Cistern is one of the most unique places you can go in the Lone Star StateB.R. ShenoyHouston, TX
Flooding in Mississippi Causes Houston, Texas Residents to HelpTom HandyHouston, TX
fox26houston.com
Police find 2 killed, 1 injured inside possible makeshift homeless encampment in NW Houston
HOUSTON - Officials are piecing together a deadly shooting Saturday in northwest Houston, where 3 people were found in what appears to be a makeshift homeless encampment. Details are still under investigation, but authorities say around 8 a.m., a call came in about 3 people shot in the 1300 block of Neiman Ln. Responding officers found an unidentified man with a gun at a nearby gas station and complied when he was told to put the weapon down.
Panic at Willowbrook Mall in Houston sparked by shooting fears with employees hiding in stores as cops surround shops
CHAOS has erupted at Willowbrook Mall in Houston sparked by shooting fears as employees hid in stores with cops swarming to the scene. The Harris County Sheriff's Office has not confirmed reports of shots fired, but did say that multiple agencies were responding to the scene. "There were reports of...
Man charged in deadly game room shooting in southeast Houston that killed security guard, police say
The security guard was killed on Feb. 12 during a robbery at a game room in southeast Houston, police say.
2 people killed, man arrested after 'aggressively' waving gun near gas station in NW Houston: HPD
Upon arrival, Houston police officers said the man "blurted out that he killed a few people," including his cousin.
MISSING: Houston police searching for missing 82-year-old Woodrow Smith
HOUSTON — Authorities need your help to find 82-year-old Woodrow Smith who was last seen Saturday around noon in southwest Houston. Police described Smith as being 5-feet-10-inches tall and 175 pounds with brown eyes and gray hair. Smith was last seen on Dawnridge Drive in between West Airport Boulevard...
springhappenings.com
Shots Fired Inside Willowbrook Mall; Two Suspects Detained
Multiple law enforcement agencies are responding to Willowbrook Mall after receiving reports of shots fire inside the mall. Two suspects with weapons have been detained. Injuries are unknown at this time. This is an active and developing scene. —————— Incident Type: Shooting. Incident Location: 2000 Willowbrook...
Man shot and killed by US Marshals in SW Houston was wanted in South Carolina, police say
Friends, who identify the man who was shot to death by a U.S. Marshals task force as "Rock," knew he had a past but never saw the criminal part of him.
Suspect arrested in case of woman shot to death while walking home in north Houston, records show
A breakthrough was made six months after Indigo Garza was shot to death while walking home. A 23-year-old man is behind bars in the killing.
Click2Houston.com
2 people found dead inside shipping containers in north Houston; suspect in custody, police say
HOUSTON – An investigation is underway after two people were found dead inside shipping containers in north Houston, according to police. Police said it happened in the 1300 block of Neiman Lane near West Tidwell Road at around 8:10 a.m. A neighbor at the Bhakti Urban Farm tells KPRC...
2 dead, 1 injured after man opens fire on possible homeless camp in NW Houston, police say
HOUSTON — Two people are dead and another person is hurt after a gunman opened fire on a possible homeless camp, according to the Houston Police Department. The shooting happened around 8 a.m. near Neiman Lane, which is next to the intersection of West Tidwell Road and Wheatley Street.
KHOU
FBI data shows where Houston ranks on violent crime
HOUSTON — KHOU 11 is taking a closer look at the crime data and finding out that what Second Baptist Pastor Ed Young said during his sermon last weekend might not be true. "Houston in all probability right now is the most dangerous city in America to live in," Young claimed.
fox26houston.com
Armed thieves steal $50,000 worth of merchandise from Houston business, the second incident in a month
HOUSTON - One Houston optometry business is filing the second police report in a month after thieves steal $50,000 worth of merchandise Friday. Dr. Sana Malik says around 2 pm, an unknown man walks into her ProOptix store in the Tanglewood Court shopping area and asked to see Gucci frames.
Indigo Garza murder: 20-year-old killed in retaliation over robbery during drug deal, filing reads
A day after Indigo Garza's mother spoke to ABC13, police revealed the main players accused in the young woman's death more than six months ago.
fox26houston.com
Houston Police looking for armed serial robber caught on camera taking money from food truck
HOUSTON - Authorities need your help finding an armed serial robber seen on video taking money from a northwest Houston food truck. Investigators with Houston PD report the unidentified man seen on camera might be linked to a series of aggravated robberies. The first was on Tuesday, August 16, 2022, a little before 2 p.m., when a man walked into the food truck in the 5700 block of Antoine Dr.
Click2Houston.com
Man who fled to Mexico after deadly 2016 shooting extradited back to Harris County, charged with murder: HPD
HOUSTON – The suspect accused of fatally shooting a man back in 2016 has been arrested and charged, according to the Houston Police Department. Jose A Rios, 25, has now been charged with murder in connection to the deadly shooting of 39-year-old Michael Yates. On July 10, 2016, investigators...
Click2Houston.com
Women robbed at gunpoint while one held child in southwest Houston, police say
HOUSTON – Houston police are asking for the public’s help with identifying the three men accused of trying to rob two women at gunpoint. On Saturday, Aug. 27, Houston police said two women were walking to their vehicle in the 1000 block of Almeda Genoa when two suspects exited a newer-model gray sedan and ran up to them with handguns.
Part of Downtown Aquarium's facade collapses, injuring woman
Eyewitness News captured debris on the ground outside of a ticket booth in the area where a woman was injured Friday night.
Click2Houston.com
Police searching for man accused of repeatedly punching clerk after stealing 6-pack of beer from SE Houston convenience store
HOUSTON – Houston police are searching for a man accused of assaulting a convenience store worker after stealing a pack of beer in southeast Houston. On Thursday, Aug. 4, at around 12:30 a.m., Houston police said an unknown man entered a convenience store located in the 7400 block of Cullen, removed a six-pack of beer from the cooler, and walked out of the store without paying.
Woman in hospital after ex-boyfriend opened fire on her as she drove home, Houston police say
The woman's ex-boyfriend was standing on the sidewalk as he opened fire on the new couple in east Houston, police said.
Click2Houston.com
3rd suspect sought, 2 arrested in February’s deadly shooting of 20-year-old woman in north Houston, police say
HOUSTON – A third suspect is still on the run and two others were arrested in connection with the deadly shooting of a woman in north Houston, according to the Houston Police Department. The wanted suspect, John Marcos Araniva, 19, is charged with murder and tampering with evidence. Joel...
