Avondale is attracting top-notch restaurant talent along Milwaukee Avenue, north of the Logan Square Monument. Joining new editions like Mother’s Ruin and the Brewed is Loaf Lounge, a bakery cafe whose seeds were planted in 2020 with indoor dining suspended and restaurants laying off staff. Owners Ben Lustbader and Sarah Mispagel honed their bread recipes as a pop-up inside Logan Square’s Superkhana International and would expand their repertoire to sandwiches and more. Their new cafe gives customers a chance to sample those items, as well as cookies, cakes, and other specials.

