Tour Loaf Lounge, Avondale’s Exquisite New Bakery Cafe
Avondale is attracting top-notch restaurant talent along Milwaukee Avenue, north of the Logan Square Monument. Joining new editions like Mother’s Ruin and the Brewed is Loaf Lounge, a bakery cafe whose seeds were planted in 2020 with indoor dining suspended and restaurants laying off staff. Owners Ben Lustbader and Sarah Mispagel honed their bread recipes as a pop-up inside Logan Square’s Superkhana International and would expand their repertoire to sandwiches and more. Their new cafe gives customers a chance to sample those items, as well as cookies, cakes, and other specials.
Boisterous ‘Bar Rescue’ Host Jon Taffer Christens His Namesake Tavern in Penn Quarter
Jon Taffer, the spirited reality TV star known for his tough love, no-nonsense approach to the bar business, is as confident a restaurateur as they come. Speaking recently by phone from North Carolina, where he was shooting new episodes of his decade-old Bar Rescue makeover show, Taffer proudly sums up his first D.C. venture in one surprising word: “mainstream.”
New Orleans Pitmaster Known for His Smoked Meat Inventions Will Lead New Downtown Restaurant
A local pop-up chef and pitmaster known for smoked meat creations like meatloaf sausage and a pastrami banh mi is set to lead the kitchen for two promising downtown restaurants, a craft brewery called Brewery Saint X and a barbecue restaurant, Devil Moon Barbecue. The two restaurants will share a...
Tortuga y Chango in Decatur Is a Love Letter to Family Meals and Mezcal
What started as a series of mezcal dinners put on by chef Hugo Suastegui at Edgewood neighborhood restaurant El Tesoro, grew into a passion for the spirit made from agave for owners Alan Raines and Samantha Eaves — and then to a new bar and restaurant opening in Decatur on September 1.
Two New(ish) Twin Cities Pop-Ups Worth Checking Out This September
The late-summer transition from August to September always stings a little — but this month brings two exciting pop-ups to the Twin Cities. Kua, a modern Mexican tasting menu by chef Gustavo Romero, is officially back at Travail Kitchen and Amusements. Kua first debuted as a long-term pop-up in 2019, when Travail was temporarily based on Hennepin Avenue in Minneapolis — this time around, Romero is collaborating with chefs and owners Mike Brown, Bob Gerken, and James Winberg in Travail’s Robbinsdale kitchen.
A Glittery Karaoke and Cocktail Bar Is Coming to the Gaslamp
The pre-pandemic pleasure of singing very loudly in front of a group of people will have a glitzy new setting with the arrival of the Gaslamplighter, an incoming karaoke and cocktail bar that’s due to land early next year on Market Street where it’s replacing Ciro’s Pizzeria and Beerhouse. Proprietor Frankie Sciuto, who also runs the adjacent Side Bar, a longtime Gaslamp nightclub and lounge, is a San Diego native and fourth-generation bar owner whose family owns the Lamplighter in Mission Hills, an iconic dive and beloved karaoke joint.
High-Tech Dart Bar and Restaurant to Soon Open on Las Vegas Strip
A London-based bar is slated to open on the Las Vegas Strip this fall with a carousel bar and 20 bays for dart-throwing. Flight Club Las Vegas will take over 16,000 square feet inside the Grand Canal Shoppes inside the Venetian Resort and feature games of darts in semi-private playing areas for groups of six to 400.
