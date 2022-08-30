Read full article on original website
Family, Friends Rally Around Chautauqua County Teen Diagnosed With Cancer
FREWSBURG, NY (WNY News Now) – Family and friends of a Chautauqua County teenager diagnosed with cancer are coming together to not only raise money for his medical expenses, but also, to show support for the teen, who is facing the hardest battle of his life. In the past...
Preparations Underway For This Year’s Labor Day Festival
JAMESTOWN, NY (WNY News Now) – Organizers with this year’s Labor Day Festival in Jamestown are hard at work preparing for the celebrations on Sunday. For the first time in three years the Labor Day festival returns to Bergman park in Jamestown, to celebrate an occasion that is more than just another day off school, or work.
Motorcycle Safety Fundraiser Happening This Weekend In Falconer
ELLICOTT, NY (WNY News Now) – A fundraiser to promote motorcycle safety is taking place this weekend in Falconer. Hosted by Dowiasz Auto Service, proceeds from the bike detail fundraiser benefit new riders taking the Motorcycle Safety School Course. The event is in memory of 23-year-old Randolph resident Austin...
Search For Missing Randolph Woman Underway
RANDOLPH, NY (WNY News Now) – The Cattaraugus County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in locating a missing woman. 57-year-old Amy S Hill was last seen at her home on Bowen Road in Randolph on Thursday, September 1 around 5 p.m. Hill, deputies say,...
Dipson Theaters Taking Part In National Cinema Day On Saturday
LAKEWOOD, NY (WNY News Now) – Theaters nationwide, including in the Jamestown area, are taking part in National Cinema Day on Saturday, offering flicks for only $3 dollars. Dipson Theaters, who operates Lakewood Cinema 8 and the Chautauqua Mall Cinema, are taking part. This is the first occasion of...
De-stigmatizing and Preventing Overdoses
ERIE, Pa. (Erie News Now) – Addiction is a chronic disease, and healthcare professionals say that by recognizing it as a health issue is the first step to reducing the stigma surrounding addiction. A sign that someone is suffering through substance abuse is that an individual has a dramatic...
Missing Randolph Woman Located
RANDOLPH, NY (WNY News Now) – The search for a missing woman in Randolph has come to an end. The Cattaraugus County Sheriff’s Office reports 57-year-old Amy S. Hill was found safe following an extensive search on Saturday. Hill, and her dog, were last seen Thursday at their...
Randolph School Hosts Open House, Unveils New Elementary Cafeteria
RANDOLPH, NY (WNY News Now) – With the start of the school year just days away, parents at Randolph Central School had the opportunity to tour their children’s classroom ahead of the new year. This, as the district is touting a new improvement to help kids relax during lunch time.
Sheriff’s Office Inundated With Record Number Of Pistol Permit Applications
MAYVILLE, NY (WNY News Now) – The Chautauqua County Sheriff’s Office received a record number of pistol permit applications this week, ahead of new policy charges regarding the process. The law enforcement agency’s pistol permit office generally receives around 1,000 to 1,200 permit applications per year. In the...
Three Busted After Police Allegedly Recover Drugs During Late-night Stop
JAMESTOWN, NY (WNY News Now) – Three men are facing charges after police allegedly recovered several illicit drugs during a late-night traffic stop on Saturday in Jamestown. Officers with Jamestown Police conducted a traffic stop in the area of Cherry and West Third Street downtown. Following an investigation, it...
Falconer Educators Address Back To School Safety Concerns
FALCONER, NY (WNY News Now) – In light of the recent mass school shootings nationwide, educators in Chautauqua County are working to step up school security ahead of the first day of class next week. Educators at Falconer Central School are ready for classes to resume, however, are working...
19-Year-Old Accused Of Leading Police On A High-Speed Vehicle Pursuit
HANOVER, NY (WNY News Now) – A 19-year-old is facing several charges after allegedly leading police on a high-speed vehicle pursuit in northern Chautauqua County this week. Deputies with the Chautauqua County Sheriff’s Office attempted to pull over Donato Schade’s vehicle on Route 5 and 20 in the Town of Hanover just before midnight last Sunday.
