Read full article on original website
Related
5 Things You Have To See At This Years’ Sept 11th Event In Twin Falls
The September 11th Memorial in Twin Falls this year is bigger and better than ever. There are so many new things that you are not going to want to miss. The event is actually expanded to three days instead of one. The Massive Flag Coming To Twin Falls. The flag...
LOOK: The Ponies Pistols and Pistons Show at the Twin Falls County Fair Recap
I've said before, that the Ponies, Pistols, and Pistons show at the Twin Falls County Fair is the most exciting and action-packed show at the fair. After attending the event again last night, now I’m saying it again because the show was awesome. If you missed it, check out the gallery of photos from the show and make sure you go see it live if they come back next year.
Twin Falls Has A New Concert Venue And A Local Band Is Returning For One Night Of Fun
This is the first I have heard of a new concert venue in Twin Falls, but now I am super excited! A local band is coming back to Twin Falls where it all started for a night of entertainment. If you are into indie-rock this is for your. New Concert...
If You Were A Twin Falls Top Gun Pilot, What’s Your Call Sign?
After nearly thirteen weeks at the box office, Top Gun: Maverick is easily the highest-grossing film of 2022. To date, the sequel has earned more than $2 billion globally, and it's still playing at my local theater. Since its release in late-May, Top Gun: Maverick has become the seventh highest-grossing...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Twin Falls Top Five Biggest Modern Inconveniences
Technology and progress can feel like a catch-22 situation in many situations. Often the tech that is supposed to make our lives easier end up causing headaches and errors. I have never been excited to get a new cell phone because of the effort it takes to relearn how the new one works and then get it to your preferred settings. The same goes for computers. I've been using a slow computer at work because I would rather deal with the speed issues than have to set up a new computer with all the programs I use daily.
Don’t Miss These 10 Events Taking Place this Weekend in Twin Falls and the Magic Valley
The unofficial end of summer is here, and while that will make many sad, the weather will more than makeup for it, as it continues to feel like it. The heat may be sticking around, but the focus will turn to fall activities as September has begun, and summer 2022 closes this weekend. With the holiday taking place, many will take advantage of it to have one final weekend to enjoy before things get busier and there aren't any breaks until the holidays later in the year. If you are on the fence about what to do this weekend, do not fret, there is tons to do and very little chance you will be bored this Labor Day weekend in the Magic Valley. Here are some events to consider and check out this weekend.
The Delicious New Cookie Twin Falls Girl Scouts Are Slinging
The next time you walk out of a store or open your front door and cross paths with a Twin Falls Girl Scouts member, make sure to ask about the newest flavor before you buy 10 boxes. The scout's new cookie was unveiled to the U.S. just days ago and is available for purchase online.
Watch: Bull at Rodeo Charge into Crowd at State Fair
The Twin Falls County Fair kicked off this week, and one of the best parts about it, other than the food, rides, and games, is the Magic Valley Stampede Rodeo. In Idaho, rodeos are a big deal and a staple at any fair. The skillset of the athletes, the live animals, and the threat of danger, makes for a fun time for the whole family and an enjoyment everyone should experience. The rodeo at the Twin Falls County fair lasts for three days and kicked off last night, and will continue tonight and tomorrow. While flocks of people will make their way to Filer to take in the spectacle, be aware that the danger in attending a rodeo, and when something goes wrong, it can be terrifying as this video proves.
IN THIS ARTICLE
How Awkward Was Your Last Twin Falls ID High School Reunion?
September and October are big months for high school reunions. I have one coming up in mid-October, and I have absolutely no intention of going. My decision doesn't have anything to do with nerves or not wanting to reconnect with anyone in particular, but apparently many Americans have the same beef about attending reunions, according to an online source.
Why a Burger King Sign in Twin Falls Grabbed Attention in the Wrong Way
Warning: The story below does include a picture with explicit language. If you are offended by offensive language, please do not continue reading or scroll further. Late nights on weekends, when teenagers sneak out or find themselves bored, they like to get into mischief. Sometimes adults like to pull pranks as well when they see an opportunity. It can be fun to do harmless pranks and mischievous acts, so long as nobody gets hurt and nothing is damaged. Sometimes employees have had enough and decide they don't care about their jobs anymore and say forget it, by doing something to get fired. The reasons above are mentioned, because it is not entirely sure which took place, but recently someone decided to rearrange the Burger King's on Washington and Cheney sign in Twin Falls. Some kids thought it would be funny, an adult saw an opportunity to change the sign for a laugh, or some employee may not have cared anymore and arranged the sign a certain way, whichever it was, bravo.
Southern Idaho Labor Day Preheat Underway; Triple-Digits Return
As many in southern Idaho prepare to enjoy the extended Labor Day weekend, temperatures are going to steadily climb through the weekend. Triple-digit weather will return to the Magic Valley as the region will feel at least one more heatwave for the year. The northwestern United States has some seriously...
Rock On At The Filer Golf Course With Music, Food, And Fun
Rock The Range is coming to Pebble Ponds Golf Course in Filer and it is going to be an event you do not want to miss. Bringing together all your favorite things in one place for a 21 and over experience. This is the first year and hopefully many more to come.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Weird: Why Do Some Idaho Cars Have Plastic Bags On Their Wiper Blades?
There are a lot of unknowns in the world, and one of the most talked about unknowns in Twin Falls right now is the little plastic bags on random car wipers. What’s up with that?. Plastic Bags On Wiper Blades. We only started seeing the tiny plastic wiper blade...
Do You Work Or Live With A Twin Falls Chronic Interrupter?
Interrupting someone mid-sentence is something we've both been guilty of and found ourselves at the receiving end of. It can ruin work and personal relationships if it happens too frequently. The term for someone that just can't seem to let another human being get a complete sentence out of their...
The Famous Oscar Mayer Wienermobile was Just Spotted in Twin Falls
Twin Falls is a pretty exciting town, especially as the fair is about to start this week, but we still get pretty excited when the iconic Wienermobile rolls through town. My wife just sent me a text with a picture and video of the Oscar Mayer Wienermobile on Poleline near Target. It was driving west and turned south at the Fillmore intersection by the Hampton Inn. She had an appointment to get to and wasn’t able to follow the car to see if it was going to stop somewhere for an event or to get gas nearby. There is a Chevron gas station on that corner or possibly they are spending the night at the Hampton or Holiday Inn.
Why Has Twin Falls Given the Finger to This Finger Food?
When it comes to good food, Twin Falls is continually growing in variety and quality. In addition to an amazing assortment of local restraints, Twin Falls has several popular chains to suit almost any taste. But there's a particular food in Twin Falls that feels a little underrepresented. When I...
Is People Watching The Best Thing About The Twin Falls Co. Fair?
The fair is coming! The Twin Falls County Fair is less than a week from kicking off at the fairgrounds in Filer, and despite all the rides, live entertainment, animals, and the rodeo, the best thing about going might just be watching your fellow Idahoans in various states of mind.
Marshall Tucker Band 50 Years Tour Stops North Of Twin Falls
One of the most iconic names in southern rock is coming to a Sun Valley venue this week as hard-working Americans prepare to enjoy a much-needed, Labor Day three-day weekend. Tickets are listed as sold out by most retailers, but the weather is going to be ideal for a little picnic or tailgate outside the venue under the stars if you can't wrangle any up.
Remember When Ghost Adventures Passed Through Twin Falls ID?
New episodes of the popular paranormal reality series Ghost Adventures are scheduled to be released for streaming in just a few days. Many Magic Valley fans might recall when the investigation team drove through Twin Falls on their way to investigate a Gooding location a couple of years back. Ghost...
Twin Falls New Museum Walking Path Is Like Traveling Back In Time
The Twin Falls Historical Museum has a new walking path that is like traveling back in time. It is full of the rich history of Twin Falls. The walking path is new and showcases some of the tools, people, and lifestyles of the past. Twin Falls Historical Museum Walking Path.
KOOL 96.5
Twin Falls, ID
6K+
Followers
6K+
Post
892K+
Views
ABOUT
KOOL 96.5 plays the best classic hits music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Twin Falls, Idaho. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0