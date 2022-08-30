VIDEO: Heat Advisory goes into effect as temperatures hit the 90s

The Coeur d’Alene Police Department would like to remind the community that Tuesday, Sept. 6 is the first day of school for all local school districts. As usual, there will be a significant increase in kids walking and riding to and from school. Please give yourself extra drive time in the morning and afternoon and slow down while driving. Be especially cautious on the streets near and around schools. Let’s work together to ensure the safety of all area children!

COEUR D'ALENE, ID ・ 4 HOURS AGO