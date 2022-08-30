VIDEO: Heat Advisory goes into effect as temperatures hit the 90s

Read full article on original website
Related
‘Get out now’ evacuations issued in Cusick with 3,500 acre wildfire growing
What started as an estimated 30-acre fire Wednesday night has grown over the last few days, and now evacuations of campgrounds are taking place nearby as the 3,500-acre wildfire in Boulder Mountain in Cusick, Wash. continues to grow. The fire, started by lightning igniting dry brush and now making its...
Coeur d'Alene Press
Idaho Department of Lands closes burning
COEUR d’ALENE — The Idaho Department of Lands has closed burning ahead of a statewide fire weather warning. North Idaho and eastern Washington are under red flag warnings throughout the Labor Day weekend, with high heat and increased wind speeds predicted. The city of Coeur d’Alene will allow...
Coeur d'Alene Press
Coeur d'Alene Lake Drive changes create confusion
COEUR d’ALENE — As the vehicle turned right from Mullan Avenue onto Coeur d’Alene Lake Drive early Saturday afternoon, the driver veered close to the North Idaho Centennial Trail — in the lane designated for bikes. The driver realized his mistake and suddenly veered left to...
Coeur d'Alene Press
Still soaring: Air Force pilot amputee's amazing journey brings her to Cd'A
The red and yellow flaming sunset poured into the palm tree-framed, tepid waters on a warm Florida evening, creating a postcard scene we can only dream about in North Idaho during early spring. Always ready for adventure, Christy Kinsey and a fellow U.S. Air Force rescue pilot couldn’t refuse the...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Coeur d'Alene Press
Huckleberries
Almost two years before Neil Armstrong made that “one giant leap for mankind,” five Coeur d’Alene boys took baby steps for amateur space fans everywhere. At 10:55 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 16, 1967, the pre-teens entered a 42-foot-high, plywood rocket ship at 10th and Pennsylvania and didn’t leave until Aug. 31, 14½ days later.
Coeur d'Alene Press
Lois Marie Brugger , 91
Lois Marie Brugger of Post Falls, Idaho, passed away peacefully on July 13, 2022. Many family members were able to visit her that day, which was a comfort to all. She was 91 years old. Lois was born on Sept. 20, 1930, in Mitchell, S.D., to to Merle and Nina...
Coeur d'Alene Press
From the ground up
A commercial building called the PACR is under construction at 1857 W. Hayden Ave. With a sleek, modern industrial vibe with corrugated metal, stone accents and green spaces, the building will house R&R Northwest (a marine construction company) and Cadre Coeur Consulting. A 4,000-square-foot unit is available with commercial or light industrial intentions. The place will have roll doors, office space, restrooms, a second-floor mezzanine and parking.
Coeur d'Alene Press
Lois Helen Agte, 84
Lois Helen Agte was born on July 31, 1938, to James and Helen Sargent in Montrose, Mo., the sixth of eight children. She joined Roger in heaven on Aug. 26, 2022, at Generations Assisted Living in Rathdrum, Idaho. In 1949 the family moved from Missouri to Idaho, settling in the...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Coeur d'Alene Press
Vikings' next step: Victory
COEUR d’ALENE — In a game decided by big plays, the Coeur d’Alene Vikings made them and the Sandpoint Bulldogs didn’t, and as a result, the Vikings are finally in the win column and the Bulldogs are still looking for their first victory. With a chance...
Coeur d'Alene Press
Fundraiser set for On Site for Seniors
COEUR d'ALENE - A fundraiser featuring classic cars, music and food to benefit On Site for Seniors is set for 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sept. 10. The nonprofit, faith-based program was founded in 2008 in Coeur d’Alene. It is designed to meet the medical and spiritual needs of seniors by providing medical care through on-site house calls and telehealth services, by connecting them to resources.
Coeur d'Alene Press
Boyles busy at Triple B Guns
COEUR d’ALENE — Three Boyles were busy on Friday morning at Triple B Guns. Owners Marcus and Kinsey Boyle were behind counters chatting with customers, while son Logan Boyle was doing the same. Their 12-year-old Papillon, Sarg, was on shop patrol. Rising calls for gun control hasn’t led...
Coeur d'Alene Press
EDITORIAL: School levy forecast full of clouds
Chalk it up as a moral victory for Coeur d’Alene School District. But also, acknowledge that moral victories don’t put bucks in the bank. On Tuesday, a majority of district voters approved the request for $8 million a year over 10 years, but gaining 50.3% of the vote didn’t punch the winning Powerball ticket. The district needed to clear a 55% bar to begin tackling seriously backlogged facility safety and deferred maintenance issues.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Coeur d'Alene Press
Inland Northwest Opera's 'La Traviata' is Sept. 9, 11
Inland Northwest Opera is presenting "La Traviata" Sept. 9 and 11 at the Martin Woldson Theater at the Fox in Spokane. Giuseppe Verdi's "La Traviata" is the tale of Violetta, a rising starlet in 1920s Hollywood who lives a carefully crafted life. When adoring Alfredo falls hopelessly in love with her, his family interferes and unrelenting tragedy follows. With Verdi’s romantic score, audiences will relive the joy, triumph and tenderness of this eternal love story.
Coeur d'Alene Press
Vietnam War Memorial Moving Wall coming to Inland Northwest
A replica of the Vietnam Veterans Memorial will be in Liberty Lake from Sept. 15 to 19. The half-size replica, known as the Moving Wall, has toured all 50 states and beyond since 1984. The stop in Liberty Lake is the only stop it will make in the West this year.
Coeur d'Alene Press
PREP FOOTBALL: Bustamante breaks out in Trojan romp
POST FALLS — Experience mattered for Post Falls in its home opener on Friday. Senior Jake Bustamante ran for five touchdowns — four in the first half — in the Trojans 34-6 nonleague win over the Timberline Wolves of Boise at Trojan Stadium. “He really was a...
Coeur d'Alene Press
THE FRONT ROW with JASON ELLIOTT: Cool off? Not for a while
Sure, it’s been hot here lately. Considering everything that high school athletes have been through in the last three years, whether it be shortened seasons, not having a season or games delayed by wildfires, I’m sure just drinking a little more water isn’t so bad. WITH TEMPERATURES...
Coeur d'Alene Press
Gov to visit Kootenai County
COEUR d'ALENE - Gov. Brad Little will be making several stops around Kootenai County next week as he celebrates the passage of House Bill 1, which cut taxes and boosted education funding. Little will start his visit by providing remarks at the Coeur d’Alene Economic Development Corporation-Jobs Plus annual meeting...
Coeur d'Alene Press
CDA PD: Schools to open; take it slow
The Coeur d’Alene Police Department would like to remind the community that Tuesday, Sept. 6 is the first day of school for all local school districts. As usual, there will be a significant increase in kids walking and riding to and from school. Please give yourself extra drive time in the morning and afternoon and slow down while driving. Be especially cautious on the streets near and around schools. Let’s work together to ensure the safety of all area children!
Coeur d'Alene Press
REPORTING: Not unbiased
Whatever happened to unbiased journalism? What should have been a factual report by Kaye Thornbrugh of what transpired at the Sheriff’s recent public safety meeting turned out to be an opportunity to attack and slander our honorable sheriff, Bob Norris. It is this kind of biased and poor journalism that many I know have dropped their subscription to the Coeur d’Alene Press.
Coeur d'Alene Press
Michael (Mike) Lee Murinko, 69
Michael (Mike) Lee Murinko, 69, died Aug. 28, 2022, in Coeur d’Alene, Idaho, after a hard fight with an aggressive Cancer. Mike was born Sept. 2, 1952, in Rock Springs, Wyo., to Francis Edward and Burma Ruth (Hunter) Murinko. He was one of 11 children and was tragically orphaned when Francis and Burma passed in 1969. Each of the children had vastly different paths that eventually brought them all back together. Mike was the glue to all the siblings.
Comments / 0