Westerville, OH

WSYX ABC6

27-year-old turns himself in after deadly northeast Columbus shooting

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A man accused of shooting two men, killing one of them, turned himself in Friday. Torodd Carter, 27, faces murder and felonious assault charges after 21-year-old Dermahni Hoston was fatally shot and a 25-year-old man was injured in the 6400 block of North hamilton Road just before midnight on Sept. 1.
COLUMBUS, OH
WSYX ABC6

Body of missing man last seen at Scioto Audubon Metro Park recovered

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Police said the body of a man last seen running in a metro park Friday evening was recovered Saturday. Columbus police said Shawnreno Ricks, 52, was last seen at the Scioto Audubon Metro Park around 7:30 p.m. Friday. Police recovered his body from water in...
COLUMBUS, OH
10TV

52-year-old Columbus man reported missing from Scioto Audobon Metro Park

COLUMBUS, Ohio — The Columbus Division of Police is searching for a 52-year-old man who was reported missing from Scioto Audubon Metro Park Friday evening. Shawnreno Ricks was last seen running at the park around West Whittier and South Front streets around 7:30 p.m. He wore black pants, a black shirt and a tan camo fishing hat.
COLUMBUS, OH
WSYX ABC6

3 teens injured in South Franklinton shooting

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Three teens suffered minor injuries after someone shot at their vehicle, but investigators aren't certain what happened. Columbus police said the shooting happened overnight near the 800 block of Greenfield Drive. The victims, ages 15, 16, and 18, reportedly gave police "evasive" and "inconsistent" descriptions...
COLUMBUS, OH
10TV

1 dead, 1 critical after shooting at northeast Columbus bar

COLUMBUS, Ohio — One person is dead and another is seriously injured after a shooting at a northeast Columbus bar late Thursday night. The shooting happened just before midnight at the Pastimes Bar and Grill on the 6400 block of North Hamilton Road, according to Columbus police. Police said...
COLUMBUS, OH
WSYX ABC6

Fire forces evacuation of northwest Columbus apartment building

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A 16-unit northwest Columbus apartment building was evacuated Thursday after a fire broke out. The fire started around 1:30 p.m. Thursday at an apartment building on Sibby Lane on the northeast side. Columbus fire responded to the blaze and was assisted by Liberty Township, Powell...
COLUMBUS, OH
10TV

Fire destroys 2nd floor of apartment building in north Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ohio — No injuries were reported after a large fire broke out at an apartment complex in north Columbus Thursday afternoon. According to Columbus Division of Fire Battalion Chief Jeff Geitter, crews responded to a fire in a 16-unit building at Sawmill Place Apartments on Sibby Lane, just off Bent Tree Boulevard.
COLUMBUS, OH
WSYX ABC6

1 person dies after motorcycle crash in west Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Columbus police said one person has died after a motorcycle crash Wednesday on the west side. Police said the crash happened at Sullivant and Wrexham avenues just after 1:30 p.m. Wednesday. One person was rushed to Grant Medical Center in critical condition and died about...
COLUMBUS, OH
10TV

2 men indicted in Hilltop bar shooting that killed 2, injured 2

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Two men were indicted Tuesday on multiple charges stemming from a shooting that killed two and injured two others at a Hilltop neighborhood bar on July 16. Kacee Kenner and Anthony Davis, both age 22, are being charged in the shooting at Cain's Sports Bar on Sullivant Avenue. Kenner's charges include felonious assault, inducing panic and weapon under disability, while Davis faces charges of aggravated murder, murder, felonious assault and inducing panic.
COLUMBUS, OH
10TV

Police searching for missing 4-year-old from north Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ohio — The Columbus Division of Police is searching for a 4-year-old who was reported missing Friday afternoon. Police said Ester Mutivito was last seen in the area of Le Marie Court and Morse Road on the city's north side around 2:30 p.m. Mutivito is described as 3...
COLUMBUS, OH
sciotopost.com

Fairfield County – Two People Suspected of Arson Fire at Gas Station

Fairfield – Several people are wanted for arson at a gas station. According to Fairfiled Sheriff office, on August 23, 2022, a tree crew out of Springfield arrived at the Friendship Kitchen Gas Station in the City of Canal Winchester. While all five subjects were in the store, the interior of their truck became fully engulfed in flames.
CANAL WINCHESTER, OH

