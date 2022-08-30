Read full article on original website
Football: Fleming a ‘game-time decision,’ three unavailable on status report against No. 5 Notre DameThe LanternColumbus, OH
Students gather outside Ohio Union, seek Ohio State’s acknowledgment of Donovan Lewis’ death and end of ties with CPDThe LanternColumbus, OH
Football: Deep receiver room already paying dividends in 2022The LanternColumbus, OH
Visit One of Ohio's Most Haunted StreetsTravel MavenColumbus, OH
Football: Hall takes starting opportunity ‘to heart,’ disrupts No. 5 Notre Dame up frontThe LanternColumbus, OH
WSYX ABC6
27-year-old turns himself in after deadly northeast Columbus shooting
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A man accused of shooting two men, killing one of them, turned himself in Friday. Torodd Carter, 27, faces murder and felonious assault charges after 21-year-old Dermahni Hoston was fatally shot and a 25-year-old man was injured in the 6400 block of North hamilton Road just before midnight on Sept. 1.
WSYX ABC6
Body of missing man last seen at Scioto Audubon Metro Park recovered
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Police said the body of a man last seen running in a metro park Friday evening was recovered Saturday. Columbus police said Shawnreno Ricks, 52, was last seen at the Scioto Audubon Metro Park around 7:30 p.m. Friday. Police recovered his body from water in...
52-year-old Columbus man reported missing from Scioto Audobon Metro Park
COLUMBUS, Ohio — The Columbus Division of Police is searching for a 52-year-old man who was reported missing from Scioto Audubon Metro Park Friday evening. Shawnreno Ricks was last seen running at the park around West Whittier and South Front streets around 7:30 p.m. He wore black pants, a black shirt and a tan camo fishing hat.
WSYX ABC6
3 teens injured in South Franklinton shooting
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Three teens suffered minor injuries after someone shot at their vehicle, but investigators aren't certain what happened. Columbus police said the shooting happened overnight near the 800 block of Greenfield Drive. The victims, ages 15, 16, and 18, reportedly gave police "evasive" and "inconsistent" descriptions...
1 dead, 1 critical after shooting at northeast Columbus bar
COLUMBUS, Ohio — One person is dead and another is seriously injured after a shooting at a northeast Columbus bar late Thursday night. The shooting happened just before midnight at the Pastimes Bar and Grill on the 6400 block of North Hamilton Road, according to Columbus police. Police said...
WSYX ABC6
Fire forces evacuation of northwest Columbus apartment building
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A 16-unit northwest Columbus apartment building was evacuated Thursday after a fire broke out. The fire started around 1:30 p.m. Thursday at an apartment building on Sibby Lane on the northeast side. Columbus fire responded to the blaze and was assisted by Liberty Township, Powell...
614now.com
One dead, one in critical condition after shooting outside of Westerville bar
A shooting outside of a Westerville bar has left one person dead and another injured. According to Columbus Police, officers responded to a call at Pastimes Pub & Grill, which is located at 6481 N.Hamilton in Westerville, just after midnight this morning. After arriving at the scene, officers found two...
Fire destroys 2nd floor of apartment building in north Columbus
COLUMBUS, Ohio — No injuries were reported after a large fire broke out at an apartment complex in north Columbus Thursday afternoon. According to Columbus Division of Fire Battalion Chief Jeff Geitter, crews responded to a fire in a 16-unit building at Sawmill Place Apartments on Sibby Lane, just off Bent Tree Boulevard.
WSYX ABC6
Protesters gather at Columbus police headquarters after fatal Donovan Lewis shooting
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Protesters gathered at Columbus Division of Police headquarters Friday to demand changes following the deadly shooting of Donovan Lewis by an officer. Some of the protesters were with Justice Unity and Social Transformation (J.U.S.T.). The group demands the firing and arrest of Officer Ricky Anderson...
WSYX ABC6
1 person dies after motorcycle crash in west Columbus
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Columbus police said one person has died after a motorcycle crash Wednesday on the west side. Police said the crash happened at Sullivant and Wrexham avenues just after 1:30 p.m. Wednesday. One person was rushed to Grant Medical Center in critical condition and died about...
Police: Man in critical condition following North Linden shooting
COLUMBUS, Ohio — A man is in critical condition after being shot in the North Linden neighborhood on Friday. Columbus police said officers were called out to the 2000 block of Azelda Street 3:10 p.m. for a report of a person shot. Arriving officers found a 30-year-old man suffering...
Two hospitalized after three-car crash at I-270 and Sawmill Road
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A crash on the north side of Columbus sent two people to the hospital. Just after 6 a.m. Monday, medics with the Columbus Division of Fire responded to reports of a three-vehicle crash at the intersection of I-270 and Sawmill Road near Dublin, according to Chief Jeffrey Geitter and the Ohio […]
2 men indicted in Hilltop bar shooting that killed 2, injured 2
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Two men were indicted Tuesday on multiple charges stemming from a shooting that killed two and injured two others at a Hilltop neighborhood bar on July 16. Kacee Kenner and Anthony Davis, both age 22, are being charged in the shooting at Cain's Sports Bar on Sullivant Avenue. Kenner's charges include felonious assault, inducing panic and weapon under disability, while Davis faces charges of aggravated murder, murder, felonious assault and inducing panic.
Funeral date for Donovan Lewis, shot by Columbus police, set
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – The family of a man shot and killed by Columbus police has set the date they plan to hold his funeral. Marlan Gary Funeral Home’s Chapel of Peace, located at 2500 Cleveland Ave., has scheduled visitation for Lewis at 1 p.m., and the funeral to immediately follow at 2 p.m on […]
WSYX ABC6
Mom apologizes for run away son now accused of stealing and crashing cars
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A Columbus mom who says her son ran away in April, is now fighting to get her teenager back home. "I filed a missing person's report and let the police know," Shauntasia said, as she talked about her son Amari, 14, who she says she has not seen since he left home in April.
Police searching for missing 4-year-old from north Columbus
COLUMBUS, Ohio — The Columbus Division of Police is searching for a 4-year-old who was reported missing Friday afternoon. Police said Ester Mutivito was last seen in the area of Le Marie Court and Morse Road on the city's north side around 2:30 p.m. Mutivito is described as 3...
sciotopost.com
Fairfield County – Two People Suspected of Arson Fire at Gas Station
Fairfield – Several people are wanted for arson at a gas station. According to Fairfiled Sheriff office, on August 23, 2022, a tree crew out of Springfield arrived at the Friendship Kitchen Gas Station in the City of Canal Winchester. While all five subjects were in the store, the interior of their truck became fully engulfed in flames.
sciotopost.com
Update: Injury Crash in Pickaway After One Attempted to Beat the Light
Pickaway – A two-car crash occurred on US-23 in Pickaway County around 4 pm on Friday sent one person to the hospital. Accoridng to reports the crash occured at the intersection of Sperry road and US-23 Northbound in front of Circleville Walmart. According to a witness who was driving...
sciotopost.com
Ross County One Person Dies from Falling from Bucket Truck in Ross County
ROSS – Emergency crews were dispatched to a terrible accident where a man fell from a bucket truck and went unresponsive around 11:15 am on Tuesday. According to reports, emergency crews were called to the scene at Mitten lane and Charleston Pike. According to the emergency department, the man...
Records: 21-year-old accused of misleading police in investigation of fatal north Columbus shooting
COLUMBUS, Ohio — A 21-year-old man suspected of fatally shooting a 32-year-old man in the Milo-Grogan neighborhood more than three months ago was taken into custody after police say he lied and misled detectives handling the investigation. Paul Harris III is charged with murder in the shooting death of...
