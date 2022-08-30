Read full article on original website
Maria Cohen
4d ago
Veterans should never become homeless. The way our government takes care of the illegals coming into this country the government needs to take care of our veterans. They served this country and deserve our help.
How Much Salary Do You Need to Buy a Home in Florida Cities With Hot Housing Markets?L. CaneTampa, FL
Fun to be found off the beaten path - part II.Matthew C. WoodruffGainesville, FL
813 Day Celebrations Are Under WayAloha MelaniTampa, FL
Why 15 Florida Cities Were Named as Most Susceptible to a Possible Housing DownturnL. CaneFlorida State
Five Seafood restaurants in Florida have been ranked as the best places to eat in the entire stateJoe MertensFlorida State
Pinellas County Housing Authority reopened section 8 housing voucher waitlist
For the first time in two years, Pinellas County Housing Authority leaders reopened their waitlist for section 8 vouchers this week.
Current and Former Judges and Prosecutors File Friend of the Court Brief in Support of Suspended Hillsborough County Prosecutor Andrew Warren
Tampa - Friday September 2, 2022: More than sixty current and former judges and prosecutors from across the nation have signed a friend of the court brief in support of suspended Hillsborough County State Attorney Andrew Warren. Among them are Members of Florida’s 1997–98 Constitution Revision Commission who approved the...
Parts of Ybor City to be transformed into food hall, housing units
Tampa's city council has unanimously approved transforming an industrial area located between Ybor City and the Channel District into a transit-oriented mixed-use community.
Tahitian Inn sold for $9.7 million to Tampa real estate company
TAMPA, Fla. - A long-standing Tampa hotel that has undergone numerous changes is about to exchange hands once again. For 70 years, it's been a Tampa landmark, a place to relax, to see and be seen, and, on occasion, stir up a little excitement. The Tahitian Inn, which started as the Tahiti Motor Court, has gone through its share of changes.
Florida Blue v. BayCare: How the struggle between healthcare giants could affect you
TAMPA, Fla. — A back-and-forth between two big players in the Florida healthcare field has recently gone public — a pretty unconventional move as far as insurance contract negotiations go. And if Florida Blue and BayCare don't settle their feud soon, thousands of people in the Tampa Bay...
Tampa Police Department Launches Labor Day Operation “The Heat Is On”
TAMPA, Fla. – In anticipation of more motorists and boaters in Tampa for the extended Labor Day weekend, the Tampa Police Department is launching an enforcement operation dubbed “The Heat is On.” Holiday celebrations combined with larger crowds often comes with an increased risk of
Customers say Tampa pool company abandoned jobs, disconnected phones
Customers of Cox Pools of the Gulf Coast say they paid tens of thousands of dollars for pools they never got. Cox Pools was already in hot water with Hillsborough County officials and now customers say the company is unresponsive, leaving them high and dry.
Experts urge renters to make sure listings are legitimate as scams circulate
TAMPA, Fla. - The internet offers endless places to search for listings in a renter's search for the right place. It's also a crucial time to make sure the process of inquiring about a home property is legitimate and not a scam, a Tampa real estate broker suggested. "As we...
Entertainment Is Better Than Ever At The 2022 Hillsborough County Fair
Fall is the perfect time in Florida to enjoy the outdoors, and what better way than to visit the 2022 Hillsborough County Fair? The theme of this year’s fair, ‘Homegrown Fun,’ is just a glimmer of all the fair has to offer, which includes an expanded carnival with spectacular midway rides and new kiddie rides, free entertainment for high-speed thrill seekers and motor enthusiasts, a cattlewomen’s beef cook-off, beauty pageants for all ages and lots of discounts for the entire family.
City of St. Pete's spokesperson resigns, citing 'hostile work environment'
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla — The city of St. Petersburg's communication director has resigned from her position in a letter addressed to Mayor Ken Welch on Thursday, citing a "hostile work environment" and the "overall culture of bullying." Janelle Irwin Taylor's resignation was effective at the close of business on...
Criminal investigation involving Tampa Bay child welfare agency now inactive after leads run dry
A strident announcement from the Pinellas County Sheriff's Office about a criminal investigation of the Tampa Bay area's lead child welfare agency came less than a year ago, but now the probe has quietly gone inactive.
Couple helps non-profit provide self-rescue swim lessons after losing baby to drowning
TAMPA, Fla. - Drowning is the leading cause of death for children under the age of four in Florida, and it can happen in just a few seconds. After their 1-year-old named Aubrey drowned in the family pool in 2020, local couple Kristen and Matt Strojnowski are now helping other kids get self-rescue swim lessons.
Unfound Repairs At A Tampa AAMCO Repair Shop Subject Of Lawsuit Re-Filed In Polk County
POLK COUNTY, Fla. – An alleged faulty transmission repair at an AMMCO automotive service company has led to a personal injury lawsuit filed in the Hillsborough County court system and re-filed in Polk County. The suit was filed on August 28, 2022. According to the
St. Pete woman opens recovery home to help women overcome drug and alcohol addiction
TAMPA, Fla. — International Overdose Awareness Day is the world’s largest annual campaign to end overdoses, remember without stigma those who have died and acknowledge the grief of the family and friends left behind, according to the official campaign website. Since 2001, the day has been recognized by...
Pinellas men fight tickets they got for using beach umbrellas
Two men were in a Pinellas County courtroom Thursday fighting a controversial ticket they got for using a common beach item.
St. Pete woman cuts boyfriend with cleaver for turning on a fan: affidavit
A St. Petersburg woman was arrested Friday after deputies say she attacked her boyfriend with a cleaver.
PASCO NEWS: New Port Richey shooting sends one person to the hospital
NEW PORT RICHEY, FLA - Pasco County detectives are searching for two men that shot a victim off Avery Road in New Port Richey Friday night and sent the victim to the hospital with non-life threating injuries. According to detectives, a suspect, possibly known as “Chico,” and an accomplice got...
Pasco Schools order removal of ‘safe space’ stickers showing support for LGBTQ students
Pasco County Schools Superintendent Kurt Browning has ordered the removal of "safe space" stickers in all district schools to comply with Florida's "Don't Say Gay" bill.
Announcing The Grand Opening of The Grand Oasis Banquet & Event Center in New Port Richey
According to the latest report, The Grand Oasis, the renowned banquet and event center has recently opened its new event venue in New Port Richey. The team at Grand Oasis looks forward to making the venue a memorable one for the people who celebrate special occasions with them. New Port...
