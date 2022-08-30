ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tampa, FL

Halloween Horror Nights: Universal Orlando offering most extensive menu in event history

By Daisy Ruth
WFLA
WFLA
 4 days ago

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Universal Orlando Resort is offering up its most extensive menu in Halloween Horror Nights history in 2022.

There will be themed food and beverage locations with more than 75 items inspired by the spooky season across the parks, as well as CityWalk locations and Universal hotels, beginning Sept. 2 through Oct. 31.

Universal Orlando announces complete lineup of Halloween Horror Nights events

“This year’s delectable menu was created by Universal Orlando’s award-winning executive chefs and culinary team and delivers the most expansive selection in Halloween Horror Nights history,” Universal Orlando said in a press release. “As they navigate the world’s premier Halloween event, guests can satiate their appetite for fright with elevated, Halloween-inspired cuisine along with specialty items themed after the terrifying experiences invading this year’s event.”

New items and returning favorites at Universal Orlando Resort were highlighted by the theme park and include dishes and cocktails inspired by the recently-announced lineup of haunted houses and scare zones.

  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0YVQ66_0hbH6w1v00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4EgBuM_0hbH6w1v00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=35mySI_0hbH6w1v00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1c2Ndi_0hbH6w1v00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=048un7_0hbH6w1v00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2yMNtW_0hbH6w1v00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2tYICK_0hbH6w1v00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1H38Hi_0hbH6w1v00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3DF3yp_0hbH6w1v00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Lbuvt_0hbH6w1v00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=15o5ZE_0hbH6w1v00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2RM8BX_0hbH6w1v00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0P52Jr_0hbH6w1v00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2u4NA7_0hbH6w1v00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1UJXzO_0hbH6w1v00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ZZDYO_0hbH6w1v00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4MzGEF_0hbH6w1v00

Highlights include the “Save Your Tears” signature cocktail, inspired by “The Weeknd: After Hours Nightmare” haunted house. The drink mixes bourbon, peach brandy, lemon juice and more in a souvenir cup.

Other cocktails include the “Burning Skull,” made with tequila.

New bites coming to Halloween Horror Nights include the “Maggot Covered Cheese Dog,” “Lil’ Boo’s Spicy Pumpkin Bun,” various Día de los Muertos themed items, “Fried Zombie Brains,” “Pizza Skulls” and many more.

Returning favorites include Pizza Fries (and new this year, Vegan Pizza Fries), S’mores Fries and various takes on Traditional Twisted Taters.

Guests can also indulge in the “Black Magic Milkshake” at Toothsome Chocolate Emporium & Savory Feast Kitchen, as well as Universal Monsters-themed drinks at all eight hotels, including “The Mummy,” “The Wolf Man” and “Dracula.”

Halloween Horror Nights begin on Sept. 2 and will run on select nights through Halloween. Tickets are now available for the event online . Prices start at $73.99.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WFLA.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Restaurants
Local
Florida Food & Drinks
City
Tampa, FL
Tampa, FL
Food & Drinks
Local
Florida Lifestyle
Tampa, FL
Lifestyle
Tampa, FL
Restaurants
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tequila
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Food Drink Info#Halloween Horror Nights#Universal Citywalk#Travel Info#What To Do#Travel Guide#Linus Travel#Souvenir#Food Drink#Restaurant Info#Universal Orlando Resort#Citywalk#Universal Hotels#The Burning Skull
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Restaurants
NewsBreak
Travel
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Halloween
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
WFLA

WFLA

89K+
Followers
19K+
Post
26M+
Views
ABOUT

WFLA.com is your source for local news from News Channel 8, On Your Side for Tampa Bay, St. Petersburg and central Florida

 https://WFLA.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy