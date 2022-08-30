MCDOWELL COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — State and local agencies are partnering for the 12th annual “On the Road, On the Water, Don’t Drink and Drive” campaign. This Labor Day weekend, North Carolina State Highway Patrol and local law enforcement will be out in full force, cracking down on impaired drivers on the roadways. McDowell County Sheriff Ricky Buchanan said it’s imperative to have a plan and designate a driver if you plan to consume alcohol.

MCDOWELL COUNTY, NC ・ 1 DAY AGO