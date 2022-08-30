ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Law Enforcement

Labor Day weekend: Regardless of vehicle or vessel, don't drink and drive, officers warn

MCDOWELL COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — State and local agencies are partnering for the 12th annual “On the Road, On the Water, Don’t Drink and Drive” campaign. This Labor Day weekend, North Carolina State Highway Patrol and local law enforcement will be out in full force, cracking down on impaired drivers on the roadways. McDowell County Sheriff Ricky Buchanan said it’s imperative to have a plan and designate a driver if you plan to consume alcohol.
NC Wildlife Resources Commission launches sober driving campaign

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — The North Carolina Wildlife Resources Commission wants to promote sober driving this Labor Day weekend. On Friday, Sept. 2, the commission launched its annual Labor Day Weekend campaign, "On the Road, On the Water, Don't Drink and Drive." The campaign is aimed at reducing alcohol-related...
Atlanta Braves World Champions Trophy Tour makes stop in Asheville

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Local Atlanta Braves fans got a chance to see the World Series trophy on Friday. The Braves had a historic win in the 2021 World Series and the trophy has been on a journey ever since. There have been 151 stops across the Southeast, commemorating 151 years of Braves baseball.
