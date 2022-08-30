ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dayton, OH

Ohio man allegedly killed longtime friend, buried body in a detached garage

By Jessica Goodman, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
102.5 The Bone
102.5 The Bone
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3FCsVp_0hbH6Y2b00

DAYTON, Ohio — An Ohio man has been arrested following a multi-county police chase for allegedly killing his longtime friend and burying his body in a detached garage.

According to records WHIO obtained from Dayton Municipal Court, Jeremy Van Voorhis, 47, was arrested and has been charged with two counts of murder and felonious assault, one count of tampering with evidence and gross abuse of a corpse.

Van Voorhis allegedly shot and killed Clinton Pierce, 44, around July 15 per an affidavit obtained by WHIO. After the shooting, Van Voorhis allegedly hid Pierce’s body in the detached garage under “multiple layers of flooring materials and other items.”

Pierce’s body was located on August 18 after officers were called out by people who had gone to the garage to place a padlock on it. One of the people who called the police told WHIO that she had moved some boards and noticed a strong smell.

According to WHIO, police put out a warrant for Van Voorhis’ arrest and he was later spotted in the Lima area. He was arrested in Shelby County following a police pursuit.

A family friend told WHIO that Pierce was a longtime friend of Van Voorhis.

No further information has been released, including a possible motive or what led up to this incident.

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
themountvernongrapevine.com

EHD-Positive Deer Confirmed in 13 Ohio Counties

COLUMBUS, Ohio – The Ohio Department of Natural Resources (ODNR) Division of Wildlife has confirmed cases of Epizootic Hemorrhagic Disease (EHD) in white-tailed deer in Athens, Butler, Champaign, Franklin, Greene, Hamilton, Highland, Madison, Perry, Preble, Ross, Union, and Warren counties. EHD is one of the most common ailments affecting...
OHIO STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
County
Shelby County, OH
Shelby County, OH
Crime & Safety
City
Dayton, OH
City
Clinton, OH
Local
Ohio Crime & Safety
Dayton, OH
Crime & Safety
truecrimedaily

Decaying body of missing Ohio man found in garage under boards

DAYTON, Ohio (TCD) -- The decaying body of a missing 44-year-old man was found in a garage after a woman allegedly noticed a foul odor coming from his house. A woman told police on Thursday, Aug. 18, that a man she knew had been missing since July 14, WDTN-TV reports. She reportedly went to his old residence to check up on him and smelled the odor of a dead body.
DAYTON, OH
102.5 The Bone

102.5 The Bone

Tampa, FL
7K+
Followers
23K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

102.5 The Bone is Tampa Bay's real raw news talk radio, WHPT.

 https://www.theboneonline.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy