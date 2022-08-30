ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Get Longer Lashes and Thicker Brows With This Game-Changing Growth Serum — 46% Off Now

By Hannah Kahn
 5 days ago

Maybe she’s born with it, maybe it’s eyelash serum. For Us , it’s the latter. Unfortunately, we were not blessed with the gift of thick lashes or brows. We’ve always envied Brooke Shields ’ bushy eyebrows and Kim Kardashian ’s sky-high eyelashes. Meanwhile, we’re over here trying to work with a few measly hair follicles that just refuse to grow — it’s a sorry sight. Determined to make our eyes pop like the pros, we’ve turned to a new beauty product that will lengthen our lashes .

This eyelash and eyebrow growth serum works wonders! Featuring a dual-action wand, this castor oil dramatically transforms your lashes and brows so your hair will reach new heights. Designed with a built-in brush wipe, this serum delivers easy application minus the mess. Don’t just work with what you already have — dream bigger with this powerful formula that improves the length and thickness of your brows and lashes. Plus, did we mention that it’s currently 46% off? Shop this castor oil from Amazon today, and say hello to healthy hair tomorrow!

Get the Live Fraiche Organic Castor Oil for Eyelashes and Eyebrows for just $12 (originally $22) at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, August 30, 2022, but are subject to change.

Hate when your brows feel brittle? Tired of waking up with limp lashes? We’ve got you covered. The Live Fraiche Organic Castor Oil for Eyelashes and Eyebrows is a hassle-free treatment that will revitalize your hair overnight. Just apply a coat of oil to your brows and lashes before bed and rinse off in the morning.

Castor oil is rich in vitamin E, helping to hydrate and heal at the source. In turn, this formula creates a healthy base for hair growth. The natural conditioning ingredients also stimulate softer, healthier brows and lashes. Unlike other dropper bottles marketed to elongate lashes, this convenient tube of castor oil eliminates the problem of leakage. Just a simple swipe — it’s basically like applying mascara! And each tube lasts for five to six months on average with daily use.

Shoppers are singing the praises of this lash and brow serum! One customer gushed, “My lashes have never looked better. They are super long, full and dark. Best product ever!! ” Another reviewer reported, “I noticed a difference in just 2 weeks. These helped my brows grow fuller so now I don’t have as much space. My eyelashes grew longer as well which is amazing because everyone loves long lashes.”

Ditch the false lashes and extensions, and try this eyelash and eyebrow growth serum instead!

Get the Live Fraiche Organic Castor Oil for Eyelashes and Eyebrows for just $12 (originally $22) at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, August 30, 2022, but are subject to change.

