Trump May Have Sold Classified Documents, Should Be 'Arrested': Kirschner
Kirschner said Friday that "things just went from bad to worse to unfathomably dangerous" after empty classified folders were found at Trump's Mar-a-Lago home.
Wisconsin GOP candidate calls for "pitchforks and torches"
MADISON, Wis. — The Republican candidate for governor in Wisconsin endorsed by Donald Trump is calling for people to take up "pitchforks and torches" in reaction to a story that detailed his giving to anti-abortion groups, churches and others — rhetoric that Democrats say amounts to threatening violence.Tim Michels, who co-owns the state's largest construction company, faces Democratic Gov. Tony Evers in the battleground state. If Michels wins, he will be in position to enact a host of GOP priorities passed by the Republican-controlled Legislature leading into the 2024 presidential election. Evers has vetoed more bills than any governor in...
Trump Attorney Alina Habba Mocked For Claiming Espionage Is 'Mundane'
“What they did was try and criminalize Donald Trump as they always do," she said.
McConnell-Scott feud bursts out into the open
The long-simmering tensions between Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) and Sen. Rick Scott (R-Fla.), the chair of the GOP’s Senate campaign arm, are once again spilling out into the open, with a little over two months to go before the midterms. McConnell — along with many other Republicans...
Trump Attorney Christina Bobb Has Been Accused of Misleading Federal Investigators
Former president Donald Trump's legal team is under fire after the U.S. Department of Justice filed court documents on Aug. 30, 2022, suggesting that government records were "likely concealed and removed" from Mar-a-Lago despite a previous grand jury subpoena to turn over classified information. At the center of this crisis is Trump's lawyer Christina Bobb.
Trump calls Biden an 'enemy of the state' and says 'I may just have to do it again' in presidential run hint, at rally just two days after President accused him of 'destroying American democracy'
Former President Donald Trump slammed President Biden and the Democratic party at a rally on Saturday for Republican Pennsylvania Senate candidate Mehmet Oz and hinted at a possible presidential run in 2024. 'As you know this week, Joe Biden came to Philadelphia Pennsylvania to give the most vicious, hateful and...
Liz Cheney faces Republican voters in Wyoming: A timeline of her metamorphosis from rising GOP star to anti-Trump conservative
Many Republicans once saw Cheney as a future House speaker. Now, she is in serious risk of losing her seat over her sustained criticism of Trump.
Republicans react to damming DOJ filing of found Mar-a-Lago docs with cries of "staged" evidence
A new Justice Department filing released Tuesday revealed that White House records kept in a storage room at Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago resort were "likely concealed and removed" before the FBI's investigation into the former president's mishandling of sensitive material. The 36-page Department of Justice (DOJ) filing included a new set of 100 documents with classification markings and a picture of the classified documents featuring files labeled "Top Secret" and "Secret" atop ostentatious Mar-A-Lago carpet. Amidst the revelation that the former president apparently attempted to obstruct a federal investigation in the months leading up to the search, his right-wing defenders are flailing to find any way to detract from and dismiss the explosive news.
GOP defenses of Trump’s Mar-a-Lago scandal take a pitiful turn
The Associated Press noted in a new report that as details emerge about Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago scandal, “Republicans have grown notably silent.” There’s certainly some truth to that: Three weeks ago, after learning of the FBI executing a court-approved search warrant, GOP officials tripped over themselves to condemn federal law enforcement and defend the former president.
Joe and Jill Biden invite Barack and Michelle Obama to the White House next week so they can finally see their official portraits after Trump wouldn't host them
President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden will host former President Barack Obama and former first lady Michelle Obama to the White House next week for the long-delayed unveiling of their official portraits. If he had followed tradition, former President Donald Trump would have invited the Obamas to the...
Republicans Losing the Midterms Would Be a Political Chokejob for the Ages
United they stand, divided they fall. That seems to be the normal midterm election mantra, where the president’s party (having governed and predictably overreached) is divided and on defense, while the “out” party is united with jaws slavering to rip apart the presidency.But as the 2022 midterms approach, President Joe Biden’s party isn’t the one engaged in the most bitter backbiting (for a change).“Sen. [Mitch] McConnell and I clearly have a strategic disagreement here,” Sen. Rick Scott, chair of the National Republican Senatorial Committee, told Politico this week, adding: “If you trash talk our candidates… you hurt our chances of...
Trump forced to hand over financial records to Congress after three-year legal battle
Donald Trump and his accounting firm have reached an agreement with the House Oversight Committee for lawmakers to receive key financial records as part of a long-running probe into his disclosures and conflicts of interest.“After numerous court victories, I am pleased that my Committee has now reached an agreement to obtain key financial documents that former President Trump fought for years to hide from Congress,” committee chair Carolyn Maloney announced on Thursday (1 September).The agreement follows a 2019 subpoena for financial records to his accounting firm Mazars USA, which will help the committee “get to the bottom of former...
Ex-Federal Prosecutor: Trump's Attorneys Need To Lawyer Up After New DOJ Filing
A former federal prosecutor suggested that two of Donald Trump’s attorneys who were involved in the former president’s failure to hand over classified documents at his Mar-a-Lago estate should probably “stop talking” and “best defense counsel you can possibly get.”. Andrew Weissmann made the recommendation...
Republicans Are Scrambling To Obscure Their Records On Abortion
With more and more signs of a Dobbs backlash, they're scrubbing website references and trying to change the subject.
Lindsey Graham Doubles Down On 'Riots In The Streets' Warning
"What I tried to do was state the obvious," Graham said, again raising the specter of violence if Trump is prosecuted for taking top-secret documents from the White House.
5 Battleground House Races Now Favor Democrats with Mere Weeks Until Midterms: Cook Political Report
Democrats are now favored in five key House races with only two months until the midterms. On Thursday, The Cook Political Report with Amy Walter — a nonpartisan newsletter that tracks elections and predicts how they will swing — changed its forecast for House races in battleground states including Alaska, Arizona, Maryland, New York and Virginia.
Fox Business Host Says Trump Never Went After A 'Group' But Receipts Say Otherwise
A Fox Business host’s claim about former President Donald Trump is being called part of the “Great American Forgetting Project.”. While discussing President Joe Biden’s “semi-fascism” remark about the MAGA movement last week with “One Nation” host Brian Kilmeade, Sean Duffy name-dropped several politicians who Trump attacked, including former President George Bush and late Sen. John McCain. But Duffy suggested Trump kept himself in check.
Trump Could Face 'Multiple' Felonies in Classified Documents Probe
The Justice Department said sensitive materials were "likely concealed and removed" from Mar-a-Lago during attempts to "obstruct" federal investigation.
Fact Check: Donald Trump May Face Same Charges As Assange and Snowden
Former president Donald Trump may be charged in same manner as Edward Snowden and Julian Assange, viral Twitter post claims.
If the GOP is ready to rebrand amid Trump's woes, here are my ideas for a post-MAGA party
The party once 'of Ronald Reagan' and now 'of Trump' is hurtling toward the midterm elections with few policy proposals but ample noise from Trump.
