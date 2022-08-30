ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baton Rouge, LA

Police arrest Baton Rouge man on catalytic converter thefts

By Bjorn Morfin
WGNO
WGNO
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4JE1Jj_0hbH5keE00

LAFAYETTE PARISH, La. (KLFY) — The Lafayette Parish Sheriff’s Office (LPSO) arrested a 24-year-old who had numerous active warrants from multiple jurisdictions.

Tyland Charles, 24, of Baton Rouge, was booked into the Lafayette Parish Sheriff’s Office on the following offenses:

  • Possession with intent to distribute I CDS (3 counts)
  • Possession of a schedule I CDS
  • Monies derived from drug proceeds
  • Two outstanding warrants for simple criminal damage to property and theft
  • Two outstanding warrants for grand theft of an automobile (Florida)
  • Two outstanding warrants for burglary of a conveyance (Florida)
  • Outstanding warrant for possession of burglary tools (Florida)
  • Outstanding warrant for criminal damage to property (Florida)
New Orleans crime victim voices support for recall petition against Mayor LaToya Cantrell

According to LPSO, during a week-long operation related to the recent catalytic converter thefts, detectives observed a vehicle matching the description of a vehicle of interest in previous catalytic converter thefts.

Deputies initiated a traffic stop where it was learned that Charles had numerous active warrants, some of which involved the theft of catalytic converters.

LPSO said that after a search of Charles’ vehicle, a variety of schedule I illicit narcotics were found.

Disclaimer: All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WGNO.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Louisiana Crime & Safety
Lafayette Parish, LA
Crime & Safety
State
Florida State
County
Lafayette Parish, LA
Baton Rouge, LA
Crime & Safety
City
Baton Rouge, LA
brproud.com

Man arrested after shooting at officers

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – A man is charged with attempted first-degree murder after he fired his gun at police officers. The Baton Rouge Police Department (BRPD) says they responded to the 1900 block of Arizona Street around 10:50 p.m. to someone shooting a gun. When police arrived, the suspect started shooting at officers and barricaded himself inside his home. BRPD’s Special Response Team was called and apprehended the suspect without incident.
BATON ROUGE, LA
brproud.com

Multiple BRPD officers accused of breaking the law

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Baton Rouge Police announced investigations into a total of four BRPD officers Thursday. Two have been arrested on some serious charges but two more are facing serious consequences. At the Thursday press conference, BRPD officials said Officer Wade Hill is facing kidnapping, and misdemeanor...
BATON ROUGE, LA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Latoya Cantrell
brproud.com

15-year-old from Louisiana arrested after leading LSP on chase

PLATTENVILLE, La. (BRPROUD) – The Assumption Parish Sheriff’s Office was asked to investigate a reported vehicle theft on Friday, August 23. A car was allegedly taken from a business in Plattenville. APSO interviewed the victim and “deputies learned that while the victim was inside the establishment, her vehicle...
PLATTENVILLE, LA
brproud.com

Man shot to death in Scotlandville area domestic incident

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – A Thursday (September 1) afternoon shooting on Foster Road off Comite Drive left one person dead, officials say. According to the East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office (EBRSO), the shooting was the result of a domestic incident involving two men who were both armed.
BATON ROUGE, LA
KPEL 96.5

Fentanyl Bust: Breaux Bridge Man Arrested by Lafayette Police Following Undercover Operation

More fatal fentanyl has been taken off the streets following an undercover narcotics operation conducted by Lafayette Police. According to a press release, 27-year-old Joseph Linton Robicheaux of Breaux Bridge has been a target of investigators for a few months. In May, drug agents say they actually negotiated a drug deal with Joseph, who allegedly proved the officers Methamphetamine for money.
LAFAYETTE, LA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#Thefts#Catalytic Converters#Crime#Cds Monies#Nexstar Media Inc
Calcasieu Parish News

Police Officer in Louisiana Arrested and Charged with 2nd-Degree Kidnapping and Other Charges

Police Officer in Louisiana Arrested and Charged with 2nd-Degree Kidnapping and Other Charges. Baton Rouge, Louisiana – On September 1, 2022, the Baton Rouge Police Department reported that they arrested 40-year-old Wade Patrick Hill for 2nd Degree Kidnapping, Misdemeanor Sexual Battery, Obscenity, and Malfeasance in Office. According to authorities,...
BATON ROUGE, LA
fox8live.com

Man wanted for stealing generator from Tractor Supply store, Tangipahoa sheriff says

HAMMOND, La. (WVUE) - Authorities in Tangipahoa Parish are searching for a man that stole a generator from a Tractor Supply store in Hammond, the sheriff’s office said. On Saturday, Aug. 27, detectives say a man walked out of the store with a generator and a dolly and was seen on surveillance footage doing so. In the video, he passes the point of sale, even interacts with an employee, and then exits the store.
TANGIPAHOA PARISH, LA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
pelicanpostonline.com

APSO Arrest Report for the Week August 26-September 1

Below is Ascension Sheriff’s arrest report for the week of August 26-September 1:. Anthony Shampine, 32, 41366 Glen Williams Rd, Gonzales was arrested pursuant to a fugitive, and 6 bench warrants;. David Gould, 27, 24901 Joe May Rd, Denham Springs was arrested pursuant to a bench warrant;. Charles Verda,...
theadvocate.com

Arrest made in shooting that left woman dead in car on Glen Oaks Drive, police say

Baton Rouge police said they have arrested a man for an early morning shooting last Sunday that left a woman dead in a car on Glen Oaks Drive. Marcus Earl Green, 42, was booked Thursday into the East Baton Rouge Parish Prison on counts of second-degree murder and illegal use of a weapon in the killing of Rosalind Scott, BRPD spokesman Sgt. L'Jean McKneely said.
BATON ROUGE, LA
brproud.com

Chase ends with arrest of BR man, seizure of drugs and thousands of dollars

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – A pursuit involving law enforcement ended with the arrest of Dionseus Wilkins, 29, of, Baton Rouge, around 10 p.m. on Monday, August 29. Prior to the arrest, Wilkins allegedly led members of the Louisiana State Police on a chase through West Baton Rouge Parish, onto the Mississippi River Bridge and into East Baton Rouge Parish.
BATON ROUGE, LA
WGNO

WGNO

31K+
Followers
14K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

"WGNO ""New Orleans' Very Own is home to WGNO.COM. Along with the latest on crime, local news and weather, WGNO is continuously Moving New Orleans Forward with its coverage and connection to the local community."

 https://www.wgno.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy