Daily Mail

Husband of the woman accused of running over him and his alleged mistress in her BMW is attacked by defence lawyer as 'full of excuses'

The husband of a woman accused of deliberately running over him and his alleged mistress with her BMW has been lashed as 'full of excuses' in court. Christie Lee Kennedy has been on trial at Brisbane District Court this past week over a horror collision in Brisbane's north left her husband David Larkin and another woman, Zowie Noring, with serious injuries in March, 2021.
BBC

Israeli rules say West Bank visitors must declare love interest

Foreigners must tell the Israeli defence ministry if they fall in love with a Palestinian in the occupied West Bank, according to new rules. If they marry, they will be required to leave after 27 months for a cooling-off period of at least half a year. It is part of...
BBC

Deadly attack targets Somalia food convoy

At least 20 people, including women and children, have been killed and food aid destroyed after militants attacked several vehicles in Somalia's central Hiiraan region. "They put a bomb while people were in the car and blew it up," the region's governor told the BBC Somali service. Islamist militant group...
BBC

Mujib Rahman Ansari: Taliban cleric killed in Herat mosque blast

A leading pro-Taliban cleric is among 18 people killed in a blast outside a mosque in the Afghan city of Herat. Mujib Rahman Ansari died alongside his brother, members of his security detail and civilians gathered for prayers in a suspected suicide blast, officials say. It is not yet clear...
BBC

Family of Sikh priest attacked in Manchester appeal for help

The family of a Sikh priest "left for dead" in an attack more than two months ago have appealed for help to catch his attacker. The unnamed 62-year-old man was left with life-changing injuries and has been in hospital since the attack in the centre of Manchester on 23 June.
