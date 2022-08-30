Atlanta native Adron (above) returns home for a show at Eddie’s Attic on Sunday at 6 p.m. She sprang into the spotlight in 2018 with the release of Water Music, an album that showcased her sophisticated songwriting. Now living in Los Angeles, and the veteran of a tour opening for Steely Dan’s Donald Fagen, Adron is working on an album to be called The Trickster in addition to a self-produced EP called Peru that features music she recorded in her bedroom during the pandemic. Tickets are $20.

ATLANTA, GA ・ 1 DAY AGO