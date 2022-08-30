Read full article on original website
Schedule of upcoming events at the Lubbock Public Library, Sept. 4-10
LUBBOCK, Texas (PRESS RELEASE) — The following is a press release from the City of Lubbock/Lubbock Public Library:. **All Lubbock Public Library Locations will be closed on Monday, September 5 for Labor Day. Regular hours will resume on Tuesday, September 6.**. Come to preschool storytime at the library! This...
Lubbock Municipal Garden & Arts Center’s 52nd Annual Fall Arts & Crafts Festival on Sept. 10
The following is a press release from the City of Lubbock/ Lubbock Municipal Garden & Arts Center:. LUBBOCK, Texas (PRESS RELEASE) — The 52nd Annual Fall Festival will take place Saturday, September 10, 2022 from 9:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m. on the front lawn of the Garden & Arts Center located at 4215 University Avenue. The event features more than 50 vendors selling handmade craft items and fine art. This year’s Fall Festival will include live entertainment, a variety of food trucks, free art activities for kids, and art demonstrations in the Garden & Arts Center Studio. An exhibition of current artwork by Lubbock artists Seth and Nancy Neill will be featured in the Center’s Cultural Hall, as well as an exhibit of pastel artworks made by students of Henry Salley. This family-friendly event is free of charge.
WBU-Lubbock professor integrates personal experiences into his 35 years of teaching
LUBBOCK, Texas (PRESS RELEASE) — Teaching government and political science courses is personal for Clint Inmon. That’s because the 77-year-old educator has lived what he teaches. And for the last 35 years, he has shared his personal knowledge of politics with students as an adjunct professor at Wayland Baptist University’s Lubbock campus. Inmon’s primary assignment has been teaching American Government, but he has also taught Constitutional Law and Texas Government. His hands-on experiences bring to life the principles he teaches in his classroom.
The United Family always makes eating easy
LUBBOCK, Texas—This is a big weekend for eating. If you are entertaining for the football games or the long Labor Day weekend; Brenda Garcia can make it easy. The United Family can help you be weekend ready in the kitchen. Find a store near you at theunitedfamily.com.
CASA of the South Plains continues the 30 in 3 Volunteers Campaign through Sept.
The following is a press release from CASA of the South Plains:. LUBBOCK, Texas (PRESS RELEASE) — As the end of 2022 is approaching quickly, CASA is actively looking for 30 new Volunteers to walk alongside children in foster care. In the six counties CASA serves, there are approximately 1250 children who desperately need the gift of a CASA Volunteer right now. Throughout September, CASA is hosting four CASA 101 Informational Sessions for anyone wanting to know more about the pivotal role CASA Volunteers play in the life of a child in foster care. CASA’s final Volunteer Advocate Training Session will run from October 25 to November 3, so community members are encouraged to register for one of these upcoming CASA 101s as soon as possible.
Nacho Daddy is here with their food truck
LUBBOCK, Texas—These aren’t just nachos, these are Nacho Daddy nachos. This food truck is serving up for Lubbock and surrounding areas for a good cause. Keep up with them on FB and Instagram: FB: NACHO DADDY, @NACHODADDY806.
The United Family launches Aisles of Smiles campaign to help MDA
LUBBOCK, Texas (PRESS RELEASE) — Throughout the month of September, all United Family locations across Texas and New Mexico will begin raising funds and spreading awareness about muscular dystrophy, ALS, and related neuromuscular diseases during the annual MDA Aisles of Smiles program to benefit the Muscular Dystrophy Association (MDA).
St. John’s Church is offering TTU football parking for a good cause
LUBBOCK, Texas—Since 2009, St. John’s Church offers game day parking for $10. The parking lot opens 4 hours prior to kick off. Use the 15th Street entrance starting at 3:00 p.m. Saturday. The proceeds benefit youth projects, general budget and other ministries. St. John’s takes pride in supporting community-wide organizations.
Lubbock woman dies in crash, north of Midland
LUBBOCK, Texas — A Lubbock resident, Becky Wilson, 53, was killed in a crash on Sunday, according to a Texas Department of Public Safety crash report. The crash happened at approximately 11:00 a.m., on South Highway 349, six miles north of Midland. According to the report, Wilson veered into...
Dalhart football player injured in game passes away at UMC Children’s
DALHART and LUBBOCK, Texas — A Dalhart High School football player has died after sustaining a head injury during a game, according to a social media post by family. Sophomore Yahir Cancino was hurt during the fourth quarter of a junior varsity football game against Sundown High School in Dimmitt on Thursday.
Lubbock man arrested for driving while intoxicated and child endangerment, LPD says
LUBBOCK, Texas— A Lubbock man was arrested for driving while intoxicated and endangering a child on Friday, according to the Lubbock Police Department. LPD responded to a wreck in the 900 block of Avenue Q and found Antwan Martin, 32, and a small child in the car. According to...
KLBK Thursday PM Weather Update: September 1st, 2022
LUBBOCK, Texas — KLBK Chief Meteorologist Jacob Riley has your Thursday evening weather update. Tonight: Partly to mostly cloudy. Showers fade. Low of 66°. Winds SW 8-12 MPH. Tomorrow: Shower or two. Partly cloudy. High of 87°. Winds SW 10-15 MPH. Other than a few stray showers,...
Vehicle crashes into South Lubbock business Saturday morning, 1 injured
LUBBOCK, Texas — Emergency crews were dispatched the scene of a vehicle crash into a building in South Lubbock Saturday morning. The incident was reported around 11:10 a.m. in the 12100 block of Slide Road. The Lubbock Police Department told EverythingLubbock.com the vehicle crashed into All-State Fence & Supply.
Levelland Flower farm flourishing after recent rainfall
LEVELLAND, Texas – SkyGardens, a flower farm based in Levelland, took a hit with this year’s weather but they’re finally seeing a glimpse of hope after the recent rain. “It’s been such a blessing, these guys have just shot up these past few days, they just keep on pumping them out,” said Skylar Richardson, owner of SkyGardens.
2 died in head-on collision, Floyd County
FLOYD COUNTY, Texas – According to reports from Floyd County Record, two people were killed Thursday night at approximately 8:30 p.m., following a crash near the intersection of Farm to Market Road 54 and U.S. Highway 62, just South of Floydada. Initial reports said a pickup collided with a...
How much rain did Lubbock get this week? Here are the totals
LUBBOCK, Texas — Lubbock and much of the South Plains received a large amount of much-needed rain between Saturday and Thursday, with most areas receiving at least one to two inches of rain. Lubbock got 2.68 inches of rain in that timeframe, according to the National Weather Service. Wolfforth...
19th Street construction; lane closures for 1st football game of season
LUBBOCK, Texas — The following is a press release from the Texas Tech University. Texas Tech University’s Red Raiders will play their first football game of the season on Saturday (Sept. 3) with kickoff at 7 p.m. Fans planning to attend the game should be aware of significant construction along 19th Street between University and Memphis Avenues. Due to lane closures, 19th Street will be down to one lane for west and east bound traffic. Fans should be prepared for delays and plan accordingly.
One person seriously injured after crash with bicycle, LPD says
LUBBOCK, Texas— One person was seriously injured in a crash on 47th street and Avenue Q, according to the Lubbock Police Department. According to LPD, the call came in at 2:46 PM as car crash with a bicyclist. This is a developing story. Please check back with EverythingLubbock.com for...
Driver arrested after police chase, DPS said vehicle was stolen
LUBBOCK, Texas — According to the Lubbock County Sheriff’s Officer, Paul Naranjo, 35, was taken into custody by deputies with the Lubbock County Sheriff’s Office, following a pursuit that ended around 6:54 a.m. on Farm to Market Road 1729 and North County Road 3100. LCSO said the...
DPS: Semi-truck overturns between Post and Snyder, no injuries
GARZA COUNTY, Texas — Emergency crews responded the scene of a semi-truck rollover crash in far southeastern Garza County early Saturday afternoon. The crash occurred around 12:20 p.m. along U.S. Highway 84 near the Garza-Scurry County line. The Texas Department of Public Safety told EverythingLubbock.com the semi-truck crossed the...
