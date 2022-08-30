Read full article on original website
foxla.com
Heat wave drawing more people to Southern California beaches
Southern California beaches tend to be packed on Labor Day weekend and more so this year, with a heat wave hitting our area. We saw people in the water, even in beaches included in Los Angeles County's Health Warning list for high bacterial levels like Mother’s Beach. Lifeguards advise people that wading in the water is fine, but that swimming is not a good idea.
foxla.com
Some families returning home in Castaic after fire evacuation
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, Calif. - Little by little, families evacuated from Wednesday's 5,200-acre fire in the Castaic area are returning to their homes after being ordered to evacuate. At the Paradise Mobile Home Estates, one family was clearly relieved, saying they had spent a sleepless night at a motel not...
foxla.com
Rose Bowl prepares for UCLA season opener
PASADENA, Calif. - It's going to be a hot game and a hot day. UCLA plays against Bowling Green Saturday in their home opener at the Rose Bowl. The high temperature Saturday in Pasadena could reach 105° F, but depending on where you're sitting Saturday in the Rose Bowl it could feel hotter.
foxla.com
Emergency alert telling LA, Ventura counties to evacuate sent by mistake: officials
LOS ANGELES - An emergency alert sent to some residents in Los Angeles and Ventura counties on Wednesday telling the entire city to evacuate was sent by mistake, officials confirmed. "Emergency Alert System. A civil authority has issued an IMMEDIATE EVACUATION NOTICE for the following counties or areas," the message...
foxla.com
LA City Council approves $129,000 to remove graffiti from Sixth Street Bridge
LOS ANGELES - The Los Angeles City Council approved $129,000 in funding Friday to remove graffiti and provide other maintenance efforts on the Sixth Street Bridge. The amount is a decrease from the originally proposed amount of $353,000, which the council's Budget and Finance Committee slashed last month due to the bridge seeing fewer incidents of graffiti in recent weeks.
foxla.com
Woman dies after 50-foot boat sinks off Catalina Island
CATALINA ISLAND, Calif. - A 65-year-old woman died Saturday and another person was injured when a 50-foot power vessel took on water and sank off Catalina Island. Lifeguards were dispatched at 4:03 a.m. to the area of Isthmus Harbor, near Catalina Island, regarding a cabin cruiser taking on water, according to Lifeguard Capt. Lidia Sarnecki of the Los Angeles County Fire Department.
foxla.com
Oxnard Union School District brings wellness centers, therapy dogs to students
OXNARD, Calif. - When students at Channel Islands High School in Oxnard head back to school this fall, there will be a friendly new face there to greet them. Meet Maslow, the school’s new therapy dog in training. He’s just one piece of the effort to make kids feel...
foxla.com
Gas spill snarls traffic on 710 Freeway in Vernon
VERNON, Calif. - Traffic slowed to a crawl on the northbound side of the 710 Freeway after a multi-vehicle crash led to a fuel spill and truck fire in Vernon early Friday morning. The California Highway Patrol said a semi-truck and two cars were involved in a collision, leading to...
foxla.com
Detectives searching for newborn child who was allegedly abducted by parent in Lancaster
LANCASTER, Calif. - Detectives with the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Lancaster station are asking for the public’s help in locating a missing newborn child. Officials say Jack Evans, who is only 3-days-old, was last seen on Saturday, Sept. 3 at 1:20 a.m. on the 1600 block of West Avenue J in the city of Lancaster.
foxla.com
LAPD officers help woman deliver baby in Van Nuys parking lot
LOS ANGELES - Bodycam footage shows the moments LAPD officers helped a woman deliver her baby. Officers were called to a gas station at the intersection of Van Nuys Blvd. and Sherman Way just before 5 a.m. August 31 after receiving reports of a woman screaming. When officers arrived on...
foxla.com
Route fire in Castaic now 37% contained
Firefighters continue to battle a brush fire in Castaic. The Route fire burned 5,208 acres and was 37% contained as of Friday.
foxla.com
Pedestrian struck, killed by vehicle in Mid-City; police looking for driver
LOS ANGELES - The Los Angeles Police Department released surveillance video of a vehicle involved in a deadly hit-and-run in Mid-City, hoping it leads to the arrest of the suspect. Police say on August 15 around 10:10 p.m., a dark-colored sports car was driving eastbound on Venice Blvd. when it...
foxla.com
'Conception' boat fire: Captain pleads not guilty to federal charge in 34 deaths
LOS ANGELES - Just one day before the third anniversary of the fire aboard the dive boat Conception that killed 34 people near Santa Cruz Island, its captain pleaded not guilty Thursday in Los Angeles to a federal charge. Jerry Boylan entered his plea in federal court to an updated...
foxla.com
"You have to hydrate": Sports teams battle high heat to play football game
NORCO, Calif. - Football season is back! But with the high heat, is it safe for teams to play?. On Friday, the city of Norco hit 106 ° F. For some the heat is too intense, but for a couple of linemen from the Norco High Cougars it's hot, but manageable.
foxla.com
Suspect arrested for intentionally running over, killing teen at South LA party, police say
LOS ANGELES - A suspect has been arrested for intentionally running over and killing a teenager at a South LA party, police said. 21-year-old Erik Franco was taken into custody on Sept. 1 at a motel in Commerce. He faces murder charges for allegedly killing 17-year-old Matthew Lobos. The deadly...
foxla.com
San Bernardino PD asking witnesses, victims to come forward in deadly bar shooting
SAN BERNARDINO, Calif. - The San Bernardino Police Department is asking additional witnesses and victims to come forward to assist with the investigation of the deadly shooting that occurred at The Blue Flame Lounge in late May. On May 20, officers were called to the 3600 block of Highland Avenue...
foxla.com
Small earthquake strikes near Jurupa Valley
Did you feel it? A small earthquake struck Saturday morning near Jurupa Valley. The 3.6 magnitude earthquake hit at 10:04 a.m. with a depth of 11.3 km, according to the USGS. There is no word on any damage or injuries. This is a developing story, check back for updates.
foxla.com
Agoura High honors Carter Stone in Friday's game
The Agoura High football team honored freshman Carter Stone during Friday's game. The teen died unexpectedly after routine surgery.
