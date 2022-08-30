ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
foxla.com

Heat wave drawing more people to Southern California beaches

Southern California beaches tend to be packed on Labor Day weekend and more so this year, with a heat wave hitting our area. We saw people in the water, even in beaches included in Los Angeles County's Health Warning list for high bacterial levels like Mother’s Beach. Lifeguards advise people that wading in the water is fine, but that swimming is not a good idea.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
foxla.com

Some families returning home in Castaic after fire evacuation

LOS ANGELES COUNTY, Calif. - Little by little, families evacuated from Wednesday's 5,200-acre fire in the Castaic area are returning to their homes after being ordered to evacuate. At the Paradise Mobile Home Estates, one family was clearly relieved, saying they had spent a sleepless night at a motel not...
CASTAIC, CA
foxla.com

Rose Bowl prepares for UCLA season opener

PASADENA, Calif. - It's going to be a hot game and a hot day. UCLA plays against Bowling Green Saturday in their home opener at the Rose Bowl. The high temperature Saturday in Pasadena could reach 105° F, but depending on where you're sitting Saturday in the Rose Bowl it could feel hotter.
PASADENA, CA
foxla.com

LA City Council approves $129,000 to remove graffiti from Sixth Street Bridge

LOS ANGELES - The Los Angeles City Council approved $129,000 in funding Friday to remove graffiti and provide other maintenance efforts on the Sixth Street Bridge. The amount is a decrease from the originally proposed amount of $353,000, which the council's Budget and Finance Committee slashed last month due to the bridge seeing fewer incidents of graffiti in recent weeks.
LOS ANGELES, CA
foxla.com

Woman dies after 50-foot boat sinks off Catalina Island

CATALINA ISLAND, Calif. - A 65-year-old woman died Saturday and another person was injured when a 50-foot power vessel took on water and sank off Catalina Island. Lifeguards were dispatched at 4:03 a.m. to the area of Isthmus Harbor, near Catalina Island, regarding a cabin cruiser taking on water, according to Lifeguard Capt. Lidia Sarnecki of the Los Angeles County Fire Department.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
foxla.com

Gas spill snarls traffic on 710 Freeway in Vernon

VERNON, Calif. - Traffic slowed to a crawl on the northbound side of the 710 Freeway after a multi-vehicle crash led to a fuel spill and truck fire in Vernon early Friday morning. The California Highway Patrol said a semi-truck and two cars were involved in a collision, leading to...
VERNON, CA
foxla.com

LAPD officers help woman deliver baby in Van Nuys parking lot

LOS ANGELES - Bodycam footage shows the moments LAPD officers helped a woman deliver her baby. Officers were called to a gas station at the intersection of Van Nuys Blvd. and Sherman Way just before 5 a.m. August 31 after receiving reports of a woman screaming. When officers arrived on...
LOS ANGELES, CA
foxla.com

Small earthquake strikes near Jurupa Valley

Did you feel it? A small earthquake struck Saturday morning near Jurupa Valley. The 3.6 magnitude earthquake hit at 10:04 a.m. with a depth of 11.3 km, according to the USGS. There is no word on any damage or injuries. This is a developing story, check back for updates.
JURUPA VALLEY, CA

