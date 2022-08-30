Logan County Sheriff's Office Responding To Crescent Shooting

Logan County Sheriff's Office responded to a deadly shooting around 7:15 a.m. Tuesday.

The shooting happened at a home near West Cooksey Road and North Meridian Avenue.

Authorities said the suspect was a wanted fugitive from Cleveland County and had a connection with the residents living at the home.

The suspect was the only death, but the nature of the shooting is unknown.

The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation is also assisting in the shooting investigation.

This is a developing story.