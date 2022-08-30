Read full article on original website
Gang Member Arrested After Probation Compliance Search
A convicted felon and documented gang member from Desert Hot Springs was arrested for possessing a loaded gun with an obliterated serial number, authorities said Saturday. The Coachella Valley Violent Crime Gang Task Force conducted a probation compliance search Friday at a residence in the 13000 block of Nahum Drive in Desert Hot Springs, according to the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department.
Man Charged With Murder For Alleged Connection to Fentanyl Poisoning Death
(CNS) – A Cathedral City man was charged with murder Friday for an alleged connection to the fentanyl poisoning death of a 22-year-old man in January. Riley Jacob Hagar, 25, arrested on Wednesday by the Riverside County Fire Department’s Overdose Death Investigations and Narcotics Unit on suspicion of murder, according to Sgt. Ryan Marcuse with the sheriff’s department.
Riverside County Sheriff’s investigators confirm barricaded suspect incident
Riverside County Sheriff's deputies dealt with a barricaded suspect incident Saturday night in Coachella. Investigators said the incident began after 7:00 p.m. following a non-injury car crash in the area of Orchard and 4th Streets. One of the parties involved reportedly fled the scene. Deputies detained several suspects but the primary suspect was still barricaded The post Riverside County Sheriff’s investigators confirm barricaded suspect incident appeared first on KESQ.
Man arrested in San Bernardino after resident’s Ring camera caught him breaking into neighbor’s home
SAN BERNARDINO, Calif. (KABC) — A man who was caught on home surveillance video breaking into a resident’s home in San Bernardino was arrested thanks to a neighbor’s alert. According to the San Bernardino Police Department, the neighbor posted a photo of the suspect on the Neighbors...
Man Killed in Mead Valley, Homicide Probe Underway
A man was found dead on a property near Alexander and Firewood Streets in the unincorporated area of Mead Valley, the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department announced Saturday. Deputies from the Perris station responded to reports of gunshots on Friday at around 9:55 a.m. They found a dead man with...
Man Accused of Shooting Three, Killing One, in Perris Arraigned
A 23-year-old probationer accused of shooting three men, one fatally, during a confrontation in Perris pleaded not guilty Friday to murder and other charges. Jonathan Manriquez of Lake Elsinore was arrested last month following a Riverside County Sheriff’s Department investigation. Along with murder, Manriquez is charged with two counts...
Authorities Investigate Killing of Hemet Woman
Authorities are investigating the death of a Hemet woman this week as a homicide, police said Saturday. The Hemet Police Department received a call regarding an unresponsive woman in the 400 block of West Stetson Avenue at 7:42 p.m. Thursday. When officers arrived, they found the woman dead and with...
One dead and another injured in Coachella shooting
One person is dead and another injured after an overnight shooting Saturday in Coachella. Riverside County Sheriff Deputies responded at 12:10 a.m. to the 53900 block of Calle Sanborn in Coachella near Avenue 54. 53900 block of Calle Sanborn in Coachella Deputies reported hearing several gunshots from inside the location while on scene. Deputies searched The post One dead and another injured in Coachella shooting appeared first on KESQ.
Cathedral City man arrested in connection with 22-year-old’s fentanyl poisoning death
An arrest has been made in the fentanyl poisoning death of a 22-year-old Coachella Valley resident earlier this year. On January 1, 2022, Travis O'Brien, 22, was found dead in the 69000 block of Highway 111 in Rancho Mirage. The Riverside County Sheriff’s Department Overdose Death Investigations and Narcotics Unit (ODIN) determined that O’Brien was The post Cathedral City man arrested in connection with 22-year-old’s fentanyl poisoning death appeared first on KESQ.
51-Year-Old Woman Suspected in Fatal Hit-And-Run Crash Behind Bars
A 51-year-old woman suspected in a fatal hit-and-run crash was behind bars Friday. Sheila Johnson of Desert Hot Springs was arrested on Wednesday on suspicion of second degree murder, a hit and run with death and vehicular manslaughter, according to the Desert Hot Springs Police Department. Police said that officers...
Driver Injured, Arrested in Fatal Crash in Wildomar
The driver responsible for a crash that killed one person in Wildomar Saturday was arrested for allegedly driving under the influence, authorities said. The crash occurred at about 3:30 a.m. in the area of Grape and Olive streets near the Temecula Valley (15) Freeway in Wildomar, the California Highway Patrol reported.
Arrest made in Desert Hot Springs hit-and-run that killed a grandfather of seven
Police have arrested a woman in connection with a hit-and-run crash that killed a grandfather of seven last week in Desert Hot Springs. On Wednesday, Aug. 24, Desert Hot Springs resident Paul Nava, 58, was struck and killed by a vehicle while crossing the street on Palm Drive near Cahuilla Avenue. Paul Nava A week-long The post Arrest made in Desert Hot Springs hit-and-run that killed a grandfather of seven appeared first on KESQ.
Probationer Accused of Shooting Three Men, Killing One, Due in Court
A 23-year-old probationer accused of shooting three men, one fatally, during a confrontation in Perris is slated to be arraigned Friday on murder and other charges. Jonathan Manriquez of Lake Elsinore was arrested last month following a Riverside County Sheriff’s Department investigation. Along with murder, Manriquez is charged with...
Felon Charged with Committing String of Burglaries in Temecula Area
A convicted felon accused of breaking into wineries, golf resorts and other businesses in the Temecula Valley over a two-month span was charged Wednesday with multiple counts of burglary. Tyler James Goulet, 32, of Temecula was arrested Saturday following a Riverside County Sheriff’s Department investigation that began in June.
Felon sentenced to 6 years for Halloween explosion in Rancho Mirage
A convicted felon today is facing six years in state prison after pleading guilty to placing a bomb inside a cement trash can on Halloween 2020, causing an explosion that flung debris onto Highway 111 in Rancho Mirage. Michael Henry Hardisty, 58, of Cathedral City, pleaded guilty on Tuesday to one felony count of possession The post Felon sentenced to 6 years for Halloween explosion in Rancho Mirage appeared first on KESQ.
San Bernardino PD asking witnesses, victims to come forward in deadly bar shooting
SAN BERNARDINO, Calif. - The San Bernardino Police Department is asking additional witnesses and victims to come forward to assist with the investigation of the deadly shooting that occurred at The Blue Flame Lounge in late May. On May 20, officers were called to the 3600 block of Highland Avenue...
Person Killed in Single-Vehicle Crash in Calimesa
One person was pronounced dead after a single-vehicle crash in Calimesa, authorities announced Saturday. Deputies from the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department responded to a report of a major injury traffic accident at about 3:30 a.m. Saturday near Singleton Road and Bryant Street. A preliminary investigation revealed that the vehicle...
Felon who shot man at Cathedral City bar sentenced to 52 Years to life
A gang member who shot and seriously wounded a Cathedral City bar patron without provocation, as well as wounded another man accidentally, was sentenced today to 52 years to life in state prison. A Murrieta jury in May convicted 40-year-old Tomas Lucio Zaragoza of Desert Hot Springs of attempted murder, firearm assault and multiple sentence-enhancing The post Felon who shot man at Cathedral City bar sentenced to 52 Years to life appeared first on KESQ.
Police continue to investigate fatal shooting in San Bernardino; witness assistance sought
Police are continuing to investigate a fatal shooting which occurred at an illegal bar and restaurant in San Bernardino in May of this year and are urging more witnesses to come forward and provide information. The incident took place on May 20 at the Blue Flame Lounge at 3606 E....
2 arrested after ‘ghost gun,’ catalytic converters found in stolen car in San Bernardino: SBSD
Deputies found a loaded “ghost gun” and three catalytic converters when they pulled over a stolen car in San Bernardino Early Tuesday morning, the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department said in a press release. The car, a 2014 Chrysler 300, was pulled over at 3:25 a.m. near 6th Street and Tippecanoe Avenue. Officials said the […]
