BAY COUNTY, Fla (WDHN)— A Dothan man was allegedly the cause of a three-vehicle accident in Bay County, where around 100 gallons of diesel fuel spilled on the highway. According to the Bay County Sheriff’s Office, the accident occurred at the intersection of U.S Highway 231 and Bay County Road 390 in Panama City. The collision involved an SUV driven by an 18-year-old from Youngstown, Fl, another SUV driven by a 34-year-old Panama City woman, and a 31-year-old Dothan man driving a pickup truck with a trailer attached.

DOTHAN, AL ・ 2 DAYS AGO