wdhn.com
A Dothan man has been arrested after police say he was soliciting a juvenile using a computer
DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — A Dothan man has been arrested after police say he was soliciting a juvenile using a computer. Melvin Reeves, 48, of Dothan has been arrested and charged with one count of electronic solicitation of a child. On Friday, the Dothan Police Department was notified of...
wdhn.com
Dothan police are investigating an assault of a juvenile
DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — Police are investigating an assault of a juvenile, who also had a piece of jewelry stolen Saturday night. On Saturday night patrol officers were dispatched to the Dothan Pavilion Shopping Center, in the area of AMC Theaters, in reference to a disturbance involving multiple juveniles.
WJHG-TV
WCSO asks for help identifying body found at Ebro campsite
WASHINGTON COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - The Washington County Sheriff’s Office (WCSO) is actively investigation a death in the Florida Forestry Service camping area in Ebro. WCSO investigators said they responded to the scene around 12:20 p.m. on Tuesday, August 30th, after receiving information about a deceased body. The remains...
fosterfollynews.net
Washington County, Florida Sheriff’s Office Investigating Death in Florida Forestry Services Camping Area in Ebro
Washington County Sheriff’s Office is actively investigating a death in the Florida Forestry Services camping area in Ebro, FL. On August 30, 2022, at approximately 12:30 pm, Investigators with the Washington County Sheriff’s Office responded to the scene following information that a body had been found deceased. Upon...
fosterfollynews.net
Washington County, Florida Sheriff’s Office Arrests Chipley, Florida Man on Felony Charges on Thursday, September 1, 2022
A traffic stop on Brickyard Road in Chipley, Florida on Thursday, September 1, 2022, for faulty equipment ended in the arrest of a Chipley man on felony charges. At approximately 12 p.m. on September 1, deputies make contact with the driver and witness Hogue moving around a lot and digging in his pockets as a passenger in the backseat of the vehicle.
wdhn.com
Level Plains Police arrest suspects involved in May shooting
LEVEL PLAINS, Ala. (WDHN) — Level Plains Police have arrested all suspects involved in a late May shooting. On May 28th, officials started investigating shots fired into a home on Z Street in Level Plains. According to police, the fight started in Elba, then continued at the Waffle House in Enterprise, eventually leading to the Level Plains home, where 31 bullet casings were found.
wtvy.com
Arrest made in Jackson County school bus hit-and-run incident
JACKSON COUNTY, Fla. (WTVY) - After an August 25 hit-and run of a school bus in Jackson County, and a request for public assistance from the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office, an arrest was made of the individual responsible. The vehicle used in the incident, a 4-door green sedan, was...
wtvy.com
Union Springs murder suspect sought by police
UNION SPRINGS, Ala. (WSFA) - The Union Springs Police Department is asking the public for help finding a suspect in a recent homicide, and Central Alabama CrimeStoppers is offering a $1,000 reward for those tips. Police have identified the suspect as Rashaad Williams, who also goes by the nickname Nefew...
WJHG-TV
Traffic stop turns to pursuit, arrest
JACKSON COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - An attempted traffic stop on Wednesday afternoon turned into a pursuit and eventual arrest, according to Jackson County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies say at approximately 1:50 p.m., a silver vehicle was pulled over for a traffic stop near the intersection of Interstate 10 and State Road 71 South. Officials say the driver was identified as Tommy Jake Jackson, who reportedly had felony warrants out for violating his probation on possession of meth.
dothanpd.org
Traffic Fatality on South Oates Street
On August 30th 2022, at approximately 12:00 pm the Dothan Police were dispatched to serious wreck at South Oates Street and Southgate Road. The victim was pronounced deceased at Southeast Health. The driver is a white male, Dwight Birge, 69-years-of-age. The crash was involving a Harley Davidson Motorcycle and a...
wtvy.com
Missing Samson teen located
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Brent Michael Johnson, 16, who was last seen August 24, 2022 has been located. Authorities say that he has been found in West Virginia and may be with relatives. Samson Police Chief Jimmy Hill said that West Virginia authorities are trying to locate him at different...
DPD: Early morning bar fight leads to high-speed chase
DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — An early Saturday morning fight at a local Dothan nightclub leads to a police chase into Daleville. More News from WRBL Early Saturday morning, officials responded to a call about a fight that broke out at Rain on South Saint Andrews Street in Dothan. Officials arrived at the scene to treat an injured […]
wdhn.com
Motorcycle victim identified in collision on South Oates Street
DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — The motorcyclist involved in this afternoon’s wreck has died according to officials. Dwight Birge, 69, of Chipley, Florida, was taken to the emergency room at Southeast Health and was pronounced dead at 12:49 p.m. ORIGNAL:. DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — Dothan officials respond to a...
wdhn.com
Dothan man involved in 3-vehicle accident, 100 gallons of fuel spill on roadway
BAY COUNTY, Fla (WDHN)— A Dothan man was allegedly the cause of a three-vehicle accident in Bay County, where around 100 gallons of diesel fuel spilled on the highway. According to the Bay County Sheriff’s Office, the accident occurred at the intersection of U.S Highway 231 and Bay County Road 390 in Panama City. The collision involved an SUV driven by an 18-year-old from Youngstown, Fl, another SUV driven by a 34-year-old Panama City woman, and a 31-year-old Dothan man driving a pickup truck with a trailer attached.
wtvy.com
Conviction upheld in 2018 murder
ANDALUSIA, Ala. (WTVY) - James Benton Horn, of Andalusia, had his appeal denied for sentences in relation to a 2018 murder. He was convicted in May of 2021 for Murder, Arson II, and Criminal Mischief I. Horn was charged and tried for the murder of Bruce Wayne Nelson, also from Andalusia, after Nelson’s body was found on June 10, 2018.
wtvy.com
The Dale County Sheriff’s Office to hold a checkpoint on Saturday, September 3rd.
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - The Dale County Sheriff’s Office will be holding a DUI Checkpoint within Dale County, Alabama on Saturday, September 3rd. The Sheriff’s Office will also be partnering with SpectraCare Health Systems to disperse informational materials during the DUI checkpoint to remind all drivers about the consequences of driving under the influence and the dangers of underage drinking.
fosterfollynews.net
Washington County, Florida Sheriff’s Office Arrest 49-year-old Bridgette Irene Foster of Panama City, Florida
The report of a disturbance on Antler Trail ended in the arrest of 49-year-old, Bridgette Irene Foster of Panama City. Around 6 p.m., August 28th, a Washington County Sheriff’s deputy responded to the residence after receiving reports of a disturbance. Deputies arrive on scene and make contact with Foster and a male subject. Foster appeared to be under the influence of narcotics and the couple had engaged in an argument.
wdhn.com
UPDATE: Victim identified in an early morning accident in Dothan
DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN)—The victim has been identified in an early morning accident in Dothan on North Range Street. The victim has been identified as Kevin Kennedy, 46, of Dothan. Dothan Police is still investigating the cause of the early morning accident. Stick with WDHN News as we continue to...
wdhn.com
City of Dothan water outage advisory
DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — The City of Dothan will be shutting off the water to replace a fire hydrant in a portion of downtown. On Thursday, September 8th, the water will be shut off in the 300, 400, and 500 blocks of Lafayette Street and the 300 and 400 blocks of South Ussery Street.
WCTV
Sunken mystery: Rusted truck pulled from Chattahoochee River
JACKSON COUNTY, Fla. (WCTV) - Crews are working to figure out how a ragged and rusted red pickup from Iowa wound up in the Chattahoochee River. The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office says a fisherman spotted the vehicle Monday in the river at Neal’s Landing Park. Dive and search...
