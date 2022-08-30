ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bethel, CT

Town of Bethel Sets New Public Hearing Date for Tax Stabilization Ordinance Due to Mistake in Posting the Legal Notice

By BETHELADVOCATE
betheladvocate.com
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Register Citizen

Developer seeks final approval for Milford live-work units

MILFORD — Developers are seeking final approval this week to create more than a dozen live-work units —the first such offerings in the city — in buildings at Marsh Hill Business Park off Oxford Road. Oxford Condos, LLC, has proposed creation of 14 live-work units at the...
MILFORD, CT
sheltonherald.com

Shelton’s Constitution Blvd. extension work to start this month

SHELTON — Groundbreaking to extend Constitution Boulevard is on track for September, according to city officials. Kellie Vazzano, Mayor Mark Lauretti’s administrative assistant, confirmed that plans are in the works for a special event “in the coming weeks” for the road work, even as city officials plan its next informational forum with neighboring property owners on Sept. 14.
SHELTON, CT
sheltonherald.com

Shelton developer’s defamation suit against alderman candidate tossed by judge

SHELTON — A local developer's defamation lawsuit against a former Board of Alderman candidate has been tossed by a judge. Shelton resident John Guedes, who owns Primrose Companies Inc., filed the suit against Matt McGee in October 2021, stating the then-Democratic alderman candidate made libelous comments about the developer in an opinion piece published in The Shelton Herald and social media, including a “false statement that (Primrose) had a property foreclosed on then bought it back from the city.”
SHELTON, CT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Bethel, CT
Bethel, CT
Government
Local
Connecticut Government
mycitizensnews.com

Milford administrator to bring open door policy to Naugatuck schools

NAUGATUCK — The borough school district will have a new member to help lead the administration, students and families in the new school year. The Board of Education on Aug. 24 appointed Catherine M. Burland of Milford as the coordinator of pupil services. “I pride myself on an open...
NAUGATUCK, CT
Eyewitness News

Fire underway on Audubon Avenue, multiple crews working

Waterbury Police say they are investigating a homicide at the Lit Ultra Lounge on West Main Street. Fire underway in Newington, multiple crews working. The fire impacted four homes, including the one where it started, according to the Newington Fire Department. Accident involving teens under investigation in New Britain: Police.
WATERBURY, CT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Politics Local#The Bethel Board#The News Times#Tsf
Register Citizen

Owner of Branford restaurant Donovan’s under investigation for wage theft

Legal issues and questions surrounding the business practices of a Branford restaurateur continue to mount a week after employees went on strike after allegedly going weeks without being paid. Owner Steve Sinapis didn’t mince words when the Donovan’s Reef Restaurant employees wrote him asking for pay. “Cute email...
BRANFORD, CT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Register Citizen

State police: Five injured in fiery crash on Merritt Parkway in Trumbull

TRUMBULL — Five people were hospitalized after a car hit the guardrail, traveled onto an embankment and caught fire on the Merritt Parkway in Trumbull early Saturday, according to state police. The crash occurred north of Exit 48 on the northbound side of the Merritt soon before 2:30 a.m.,...
TRUMBULL, CT
Register Citizen

Former Lillian August Norwalk showroom could become medical offices

NORWALK — The owner of Lillian August’s shuttered flagship home furnishing store plans to turn the vacant Knight Street showroom and warehouse into a medical office building. A limited liability company managed by the principals of the Norwalk real estate firm Stanley M. Seligson Properties is seeking city...
NORWALK, CT
06880danwoog.com

Leaf Blower Ordinance Returns To RTM

Leaf blowers: Westporters love ’em when they make our lawns look neat. We hate ’em when they make our neighbors’ lawns look neat. They’re an efficient way for lawn crews to work. But they are very environmentally unfriendly. All those ideas have been debated before, nationally...
WESTPORT, CT
DoingItLocal

Bridgeport News: Weapons and Motor Vehicle Violations

On September 1, 2022 at approximately 7:30 pm members of the Narcotics and Vice Division were conducting proactive motor vehicle enforcement on the City’s east side. While traveling south on Helen St. officers observed a silver Acura cross the double yellow line. A motor vehicle stop was conducted at the intersection of Hallett Street and Barnum Avenue.
BRIDGEPORT, CT

Comments / 0

Community Policy