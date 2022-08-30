Town of Bethel Sets New Public Hearing Date for Tax Stabilization Ordinance Due to Mistake in Posting the Legal Notice

Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
11 Must Visit Coffee Spots in Westchester, NYGirl Eats WestchesterWestchester County, NY
Remembering beloved actor Gene Wilder on the sixth anniversary of his passingJames PatrickStamford, CT
St. Jude Parish’s Annual Italian Festival Is A Four-Day Event For Family And FriendsFlorence CarmelaMonroe, CT
Sara Bareilles to Perform Live at The Capitol Theatre on October 6Suzanne RothbergPort Chester, NY
Fairfield County's Own John Mayer Raises Money For Montana Flood ReliefFlorence CarmelaFairfield County, CT
Register Citizen
West Haven restaurant, land trust fight New England Brewing Co. move to city shoreline
WEST HAVEN — It may be premature to toast a shoreline brewery coming to Rock Street, as two appeals have been filed against the city’s Zoning Board of Appeals and the project’s developer shortly before the City Council approved the terms of a lease agreement this week.
Register Citizen
Developer seeks final approval for Milford live-work units
MILFORD — Developers are seeking final approval this week to create more than a dozen live-work units —the first such offerings in the city — in buildings at Marsh Hill Business Park off Oxford Road. Oxford Condos, LLC, has proposed creation of 14 live-work units at the...
sheltonherald.com
Shelton’s Constitution Blvd. extension work to start this month
SHELTON — Groundbreaking to extend Constitution Boulevard is on track for September, according to city officials. Kellie Vazzano, Mayor Mark Lauretti’s administrative assistant, confirmed that plans are in the works for a special event “in the coming weeks” for the road work, even as city officials plan its next informational forum with neighboring property owners on Sept. 14.
sheltonherald.com
Shelton developer’s defamation suit against alderman candidate tossed by judge
SHELTON — A local developer's defamation lawsuit against a former Board of Alderman candidate has been tossed by a judge. Shelton resident John Guedes, who owns Primrose Companies Inc., filed the suit against Matt McGee in October 2021, stating the then-Democratic alderman candidate made libelous comments about the developer in an opinion piece published in The Shelton Herald and social media, including a “false statement that (Primrose) had a property foreclosed on then bought it back from the city.”
mycitizensnews.com
Milford administrator to bring open door policy to Naugatuck schools
NAUGATUCK — The borough school district will have a new member to help lead the administration, students and families in the new school year. The Board of Education on Aug. 24 appointed Catherine M. Burland of Milford as the coordinator of pupil services. “I pride myself on an open...
NewsTimes
$14.1 million investment in Brookfield’s downtown gains steam with sidewalk expansion
BROOKFIELD — The Cleveland Browns football logo front-and-center on his hardhat and a Cavaliers symbol to the side, Greg Dembowski took a break Tuesday afternoon to explain the ongoing development in the Four Corners section of the town. At the corner of Route 7 and Old Federal Road behind...
Candlewood Lake’s Blueberry Island Closed Due to Unsanitary Conditions
NEW FAIRFIELD, CT – A boating spot favored for partygoers on Candlewood Lake has been...
Eyewitness News
Fire underway on Audubon Avenue, multiple crews working
Waterbury Police say they are investigating a homicide at the Lit Ultra Lounge on West Main Street. Fire underway in Newington, multiple crews working. The fire impacted four homes, including the one where it started, according to the Newington Fire Department. Accident involving teens under investigation in New Britain: Police.
NewsTimes
The ink is barely dry on Danbury’s new retail pot sales law and there’s already a zoning challenge
DANBURY — Among the biggest advocates for the city’s new law allowing retail pot sales and other types of cannabis businesses was the Botanist — the city’s already existing medical marijuana dispensary on the west side. So when Danbury passed the new law on Aug. 9...
State Police Announce Times, Locations For Labor Day Weekend DUI/Sobriety Checkpoints
As drivers gear up for the long Labor Day weekend, Connecticut State Police are increasing patrols to catch drunk, impaired, and reckless drivers. State police said troopers throughout the state will be conducting roving DUI patrols from midnight Friday, Sept. 2, and continuing through Monday night, Sept. 5. Troopers will...
Register Citizen
Owner of Branford restaurant Donovan’s under investigation for wage theft
Legal issues and questions surrounding the business practices of a Branford restaurateur continue to mount a week after employees went on strike after allegedly going weeks without being paid. Owner Steve Sinapis didn’t mince words when the Donovan’s Reef Restaurant employees wrote him asking for pay. “Cute email...
New York Gun Owners May Be Visited by Law Enforcement
Some gun owners or friends of gun owners in New York may be getting a knock on their door from local law enforcement for an interview about purchasing a firearm. Will giving them a copy of the Constitution be enough?. Gun laws in New York changed on September 1. With...
NewsTimes
Since 2016, nearly 900 vehicles have struck train bridges: Here’s how some CT towns compare
The situation, inconvenient as it is, is not at all uncommon in Connecticut. There were 876 incidents of vehicles striking railroad bridges in Connecticut from 2016 through 2021, according to data from the Metropolitan Transportation Authority. “Bridge strikes are happening too often,” Josh Morgan, spokesperson and communications manager for the...
Register Citizen
Madison fires three police officers, including two woman suing department for discrimination
MADISON — Town officials have voted to fire three officers in the Madison Police Department — including two female officers who filed a discrimination lawsuit last year — who had been accused of “harassing and unprofessional conduct,” the department said in a statement Friday. The...
Register Citizen
State police: Five injured in fiery crash on Merritt Parkway in Trumbull
TRUMBULL — Five people were hospitalized after a car hit the guardrail, traveled onto an embankment and caught fire on the Merritt Parkway in Trumbull early Saturday, according to state police. The crash occurred north of Exit 48 on the northbound side of the Merritt soon before 2:30 a.m.,...
nerej.com
The Hazel Stamford begins leasing its 183 apartments - Developed by Alpine Residential and Fields Grade
Stamford, CT The Hazel Stamford, a new rental building located near the waterfront and minutes from Metro North trains into Manhattan, has officially launched leasing for its 183 upscale apartments. Developed by Alpine Residential and Fields Grade, the seven-story building offers a mix of studio and one-bedroom homes and a...
Register Citizen
Former Lillian August Norwalk showroom could become medical offices
NORWALK — The owner of Lillian August’s shuttered flagship home furnishing store plans to turn the vacant Knight Street showroom and warehouse into a medical office building. A limited liability company managed by the principals of the Norwalk real estate firm Stanley M. Seligson Properties is seeking city...
06880danwoog.com
Leaf Blower Ordinance Returns To RTM
Leaf blowers: Westporters love ’em when they make our lawns look neat. We hate ’em when they make our neighbors’ lawns look neat. They’re an efficient way for lawn crews to work. But they are very environmentally unfriendly. All those ideas have been debated before, nationally...
DoingItLocal
Bridgeport News: Weapons and Motor Vehicle Violations
On September 1, 2022 at approximately 7:30 pm members of the Narcotics and Vice Division were conducting proactive motor vehicle enforcement on the City’s east side. While traveling south on Helen St. officers observed a silver Acura cross the double yellow line. A motor vehicle stop was conducted at the intersection of Hallett Street and Barnum Avenue.
Know Him? Man Wanted For Multiple Stamford Break-Ins, Police Say
Police in Fairfield County are seeking the public's assistance in identifying a man wanted for multiple break-ins. The break-ins occurred in Stamford between 6 a.m. and 6 p.m. on Monday, Aug. 29. According to Sgt. Sean Scanlan, of the Stamford Police, the person entered multiple units at 18 Vernon Place...
