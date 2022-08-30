ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bucyrus, OH

Former Shelby school buildings to become church, community center

SHELBY -- The new owner of the Auburn and Dowds elementary school buildings plans to invest more than $1.5 million in renovations over the next 12 months. Shelby City Schools sold both properties to Core Community Church last year. The district is opening a new pre-K to 8th grade facility.
SHELBY, OH
richlandsource.com

Five Galion sites to participate in Ohio Open Doors

GALION – Discover Galion’s amazing heritage! Five historic sites will take part in the statewide Ohio Open Doors event on Saturday, Sept. 10. Each site will be open from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. The Galion sites are:
GALION, OH
richlandsource.com

Flour & Whisk Bakery under new ownership

BUCYRUS – Paula and Bob Herbert have announced that Flour & Whisk Bakery, LLC, established in 2020 in Bucyrus, is under new ownership and will continue serving the community for years to come. Paula Herbert was excited to make the announcement.
BUCYRUS, OH
richlandsource.com

Local companies complete renovation of Heise Park & Unckrich Stadium

GALION – Heise Park and the grounds around Unckrich Stadium received some welcome renovations, thanks to grant funding and the work of local companies. Included in the improvements were revamping and resurfacing the parking lot, new fencing, fresh paint, upgraded lighting, replacement tarps for the track and the installation of security cameras around the stadium.
GALION, OH
richlandsource.com

Mansfield City Schools Hall of Fame welcomes 8 new members

MANSFIELD — The Mansfield City Schools Athletic Hall of Fame will open it doors to eight greats on Saturday at the Mansfield Senior High School. The eight newest members will be recognized during a pregame celebration Friday at Arlin Field. The Tygers will take on Massillon with kickoff scheduled for 7 p.m.
MANSFIELD, OH
richlandsource.com

Library cardholders get discounts in September

In the celebration of September’s National Library Card Sign-Up Month, Mansfield/Richland County Public Library (MRCPL) is partnering with several of Richland County’s locally-owned businesses to offer discounts to cardholders. The “Power of the Card” is a month-long campaign that allows MRCPL cardholders to not only use their card to check out the fantastic materials at the Library but to receive discounts at the stores they already know and love in their towns.
MANSFIELD, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Aging#Seniors#Bingo
richlandsource.com

GALLERY: Ashland Cross Country Invitational Division I Races

The Ashland Cross Country Invitational was held Saturday at Freer Field. (photos by Curt Conrad, staff reporter) I have covered high school sports in Richland County since 2000. Email him at curt@richlandsource.com or follow him on Twitter: Follow @curtjconrad on twitter.
ASHLAND, OH
richlandsource.com

Rally time: Marysville douses fire to extinguish Reynoldsburg

It didn't look good early, but Marysville wasn't painting a portrait, just a victory, which it earned with this 33-21 decision over Reynoldsburg on Friday at Reynoldsburg High on September 2 in Ohio football action. Reynoldsburg started on steady ground by forging a 7-0 lead over Marysville at the end...
REYNOLDSBURG, OH
richlandsource.com

West Holmes makes Licking Valley walk the plank

It would have taken a herculean effort for Licking Valley to claim this one, and West Holmes wouldn't allow that in a 56-15 decision at West Holmes High on September 2 in Ohio football action. The first quarter gave West Holmes a 21-0 lead over Licking Valley.
NEWARK, OH
richlandsource.com

Shelby's Gonzales, Finnegan shine despite tough conditions

ASHLAND — The heat and humidity didn’t seem to bother Shelby teammates Kayla Gonzales and Huck Finnegan. Gonzales placed second in the Division I girls race, while Finnegan was seventh in the Division I boys race at the Ashland Cross Country Invitational at Freer Field on a steamy Saturday morning.
SHELBY, OH
richlandsource.com

New Albany finds its way to knock off Columbus Walnut Ridge

It didn't look good early, but New Albany wasn't painting a portrait, just a victory, which it earned with this 58-8 decision over Columbus Walnut Ridge on Friday during this Ohio football game. In recent action on August 19, Columbus Walnut Ridge faced off against Hilliard Davidson and New Albany...
COLUMBUS, OH

