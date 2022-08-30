Read full article on original website
Former Shelby school buildings to become church, community center
SHELBY -- The new owner of the Auburn and Dowds elementary school buildings plans to invest more than $1.5 million in renovations over the next 12 months. Shelby City Schools sold both properties to Core Community Church last year. The district is opening a new pre-K to 8th grade facility.
Five Galion sites to participate in Ohio Open Doors
GALION – Discover Galion’s amazing heritage! Five historic sites will take part in the statewide Ohio Open Doors event on Saturday, Sept. 10. Each site will be open from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. The Galion sites are:
GALLERY: Mansfield Police at the North End Farmers Market
Staff reporter focused on education and features. Clear Fork alumna. Always looking for a chance to practice my Spanish. You can reach me at katie@richlandsource.com.
Flour & Whisk Bakery under new ownership
BUCYRUS – Paula and Bob Herbert have announced that Flour & Whisk Bakery, LLC, established in 2020 in Bucyrus, is under new ownership and will continue serving the community for years to come. Paula Herbert was excited to make the announcement.
Local companies complete renovation of Heise Park & Unckrich Stadium
GALION – Heise Park and the grounds around Unckrich Stadium received some welcome renovations, thanks to grant funding and the work of local companies. Included in the improvements were revamping and resurfacing the parking lot, new fencing, fresh paint, upgraded lighting, replacement tarps for the track and the installation of security cameras around the stadium.
Mansfield City Schools Hall of Fame welcomes 8 new members
MANSFIELD — The Mansfield City Schools Athletic Hall of Fame will open it doors to eight greats on Saturday at the Mansfield Senior High School. The eight newest members will be recognized during a pregame celebration Friday at Arlin Field. The Tygers will take on Massillon with kickoff scheduled for 7 p.m.
Library cardholders get discounts in September
In the celebration of September’s National Library Card Sign-Up Month, Mansfield/Richland County Public Library (MRCPL) is partnering with several of Richland County’s locally-owned businesses to offer discounts to cardholders. The “Power of the Card” is a month-long campaign that allows MRCPL cardholders to not only use their card to check out the fantastic materials at the Library but to receive discounts at the stores they already know and love in their towns.
Bellefontaine dispatches Pataskala Licking Heights
Bellefontaine handed Pataskala Licking Heights a tough 28-13 loss for an Ohio high school football victory on September 2. Each offense authored its Rip Van Winkle imitation, napping through a barren first quarter.
GALLERY: Ashland Cross Country Invitational Division I Races
The Ashland Cross Country Invitational was held Saturday at Freer Field. (photos by Curt Conrad, staff reporter) I have covered high school sports in Richland County since 2000. Email him at curt@richlandsource.com or follow him on Twitter: Follow @curtjconrad on twitter.
Rally time: Marysville douses fire to extinguish Reynoldsburg
It didn't look good early, but Marysville wasn't painting a portrait, just a victory, which it earned with this 33-21 decision over Reynoldsburg on Friday at Reynoldsburg High on September 2 in Ohio football action. Reynoldsburg started on steady ground by forging a 7-0 lead over Marysville at the end...
Mt. Gilead blitzes Marion Elgin in dominating victory
Mt. Gilead gathered points in bunches fueling an onslaught that downed Marion Elgin 42-6 in an Ohio high school football matchup. The first quarter gave Mt. Gilead a 14-0 lead over Marion Elgin.
West Holmes makes Licking Valley walk the plank
It would have taken a herculean effort for Licking Valley to claim this one, and West Holmes wouldn't allow that in a 56-15 decision at West Holmes High on September 2 in Ohio football action. The first quarter gave West Holmes a 21-0 lead over Licking Valley.
Shelby's Gonzales, Finnegan shine despite tough conditions
ASHLAND — The heat and humidity didn’t seem to bother Shelby teammates Kayla Gonzales and Huck Finnegan. Gonzales placed second in the Division I girls race, while Finnegan was seventh in the Division I boys race at the Ashland Cross Country Invitational at Freer Field on a steamy Saturday morning.
Kenton proves to be too much for Lima Bath
Kenton knocked off Lima Bath 20-6 during this Ohio football game. Kenton jumped in front of Lima Bath 6-3 to begin the second quarter.
Arlington delivers heart-wrenching defeat to Findlay Liberty-Benton
A nook of opportunity was all that was needed and Arlington nabbed it to nudge past Findlay Liberty-Benton 16-13 for an Ohio high school football victory on September 2. Defense ruled the first quarter as Arlington and Findlay Liberty-Benton were both scoreless.
Grove City shoots past Thomas Worthington with early burst
Grove City offered a model for success with a convincing 42-26 victory over Thomas Worthington on September 2 in Ohio football. Grove City drew first blood by forging a 21-0 margin over Thomas Worthington after the first quarter.
Dayton Centerville and Powell Olentangy Liberty settle nothing in deadlock
Dayton Centerville and Powell Olentangy Liberty waged a 2-2 standoff in a tough tilt in an Ohio girls soccer matchup. Tough to find an edge early, Dayton Centerville and Powell Olentangy Liberty fashioned a 2-2 stalemate through the first half.
Gibsonburg survives close clash with Sycamore Mohawk
Gibsonburg survived Sycamore Mohawk in a 28-22 win that had a seat-squirming feel in Ohio high school football action on September 2. The first quarter gave Gibsonburg a 6-0 lead over Sycamore Mohawk.
New Albany finds its way to knock off Columbus Walnut Ridge
It didn't look good early, but New Albany wasn't painting a portrait, just a victory, which it earned with this 58-8 decision over Columbus Walnut Ridge on Friday during this Ohio football game. In recent action on August 19, Columbus Walnut Ridge faced off against Hilliard Davidson and New Albany...
Sugarcreek Garaway refuses to yield in shutout of Dalton
Sugarcreek Garaway's impenetrable defense prompted a 35-0 blanking of Dalton in an Ohio high school football matchup. The first quarter gave Sugarcreek Garaway a 14-0 lead over Dalton.
