Read full article on original website
Related
ZDNet
NSA to developers: We've got some software supply chain security tips for you
US security agency, the National Security Agency (NSA), has released new software supply chain guidance to help developers avoid cyberattacks targeting proprietary and open-source software. The new guidance is meant to help US private and public sector organizations defend themselves against supply chain attacks, including the one Russian Foreign Intelligence...
ZDNet
How to boost your browser's privacy with DuckDuckGo Privacy Essentials
Privacy has become an issue for nearly every person on the planet. Given how many people depend on web browsers every day for work, communication, connection, and entertainment, the security of those tools has become tantamount to the privacy of user information. Unfortunately, not every browser is capable of handling...
ZDNet
CamelCase, Initialcaps, or ALLCAPS: How text replacement tools can help you get brand names right
Writing is a necessary part of many folks' jobs. Whether it's internal memos, emails, proposals, or articles, a whole lot of us have to tickle those keys on a daily basis to produce work-related prose. One natural side-effect of writing for work is that you often have to use brand...
ZDNet
Tired of being tracked online? DuckDuckGo's Email Protection can help
DuckDuckGo is all about privacy and the company has gone out of its way to help protect consumers around the globe. One new arena it has entered is that of email privacy. You might not know this, but tracking companies can even do their thing using your email address. Consider...
IN THIS ARTICLE
ZDNet
Microsoft is launching something primed to get on your nerves (or maybe not)
But ideas that might go one way or the other seem to roll out of tech companies like barrels out of a pub cellar. The latest one that's captivated me to a curious humming disharmony comes from Microsoft. It's one that I'm sure has only the best of intentions, but...
ZDNet
Don't know which Kindle reader is right for you? We break it down
Kindle readers are popular tablets for book enthusiasts since they allow users to download and store thousands of comics, novels, and audiobooks. A Kindle device with 32GB of internal storage can hold almost 14,000 titles, meaning you can read one new book per week for 269 years before you repeat. And while most Kindle tablets have a fixed amount of internal storage, many also support Amazon Cloud backup for when you need to make room on the device or microSD cards for expanded on-board storage.
ZDNet
A new study reveals the top apps Americans complain about the most
Have you ever opened an app and just been frustrated by the functionality and design? Don't worry, you are not alone. Users leave millions of reviews on the Apple App Store expressing their frustrations with these apps. A new Decluttr study sifted through all of these reviews to compile the top 40 apps with the most negative reviews.
ZDNet
How to share your location on Android
If you've ever met up with a friend at a new place, you may have fallen prey to the most annoying version of grownup hide-and-seek known to man. Just picture, "Where are you?" "Where do I park?" "What side of the building are you on?" "I can't see you, where are we meeting?"
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
ZDNet
How to use the Quick Note app in MacOS Monterey
MacOS Monterey introduced many new features that help make your experience as productive and efficient as possible. Even the simplest task gets a very handy tweak to improve its efficiency. That task is note-taking. Let's face it, we all need to jot down notes. Once upon a time that meant...
ZDNet
Get a lifetime of Microsoft Windows, Office, and Teams training for just $60
The following content is brought to you by ZDNet partners. If you buy a product featured here, we may earn an affiliate commission or other compensation. The Windows operating system is stronger than ever, with the number of users still growing alongside amount of time users spend on their computers. As a result, the demand for Windows professionals has increased, making it a great career choice. Right now, you can get a lifetime of Microsoft training with the Complete Microsoft Windows, 365, & Teams Certification Training Bundle for only $59.
Comments / 0