Elvis Now Streaming on HBO Max
Elvis is finally streaming on HBO Max as fans pour into the service to see Baz Luhrmann's interesting biopic. Warner Bros. Discovery announced the news on social media to a chorus of cheers. Austin Butler brings The King to life in the film. Tom Hanks is also here as Colonel Tom Parker too. In the earlier moments of the summer, Elvis managed to hold off Top Gun: Maverick for top spot at the box office during its debut. (That's a pretty big deal considering the fact that the Tom Cruise sequel basically ate everything's lunch over the last three months.) But, now people can enjoy Elvis from the comfort of their homes. The reviews of the film on Rotten Tomatoes praise Butler's performance and with this director, you can expect some beautifully composed shots. Check out their fun post announcement for HBO Max down here.
Netflix With Ads Could Be Launching Sooner Than Expected
Netflix's heavily-debated ad-supported plan might be arriving a lot earlier than we'd thought. According to a new report from Variety, the streaming service is moving up the launch of its cheaper, ad-supported plan to November 1, 2022, as opposed to the previously-teased time frame of early 2023. According to sources cited in the report, the new plan will be available in the United States, Canada, the U.K., France, Germany, and additional countries when it does launch. If this does end up being the date of launch, it would fall over a month before Disney+'s similarly-announced ad-supported plan would launch in the U.S. The news was first reported in the Wall Street Journal.
HBO Drops Game Of Thrones House Of The Dragon Episode One For Free As Rings Of Power Releases
HBO Max is dropping House of the Dragon's first episode for free in response to Amazon releasing Rings of Power. The Lord of the Rings series has been highly-anticipated by most fantasy fans. It's been a wild time for fandoms in that space with both new Game of Thrones content and all these other offerings. Amazon is betting big on the Tolkien series cutting through. HBO is doing the same with House of Dragon due to the massive shakeups at Warner Bros. Discovery. It's no secret that CEO David Zaslav has made it his mission to make the prequel series as popular as possible. HBO set a record for marketing spent in their history when promoting the show. That investment seems to have paid off with record viewing numbers for the program across the world. Now, the task will be keeping eyeballs on the series as the weeks stretch on. Zaslav sounded confident about it in a recent memo sent to staff before the premiere.
Assassin's Creed Mirage Leak Reveals First Images
A new leak associated with Assassin's Creed Mirage, which is the reported title of the next entry in Ubisoft's long-running action-adventure series, has given us a glimpse of what the game will look like. While Ubisoft itself has yet to confirm that Mirage is a real game, numerous leaks have suggested that the title will be announced later this month at an Assassin's Creed-focused event that the publisher is holding. Prior to that formal reveal, though, we've now got a better idea of what Assassin's Creed Mirage will actually look like.
Dragon Ball Brings Goku to Dragon Quest in This Perfect Mash-Up
Dragon Ball is in the limelight once again thanks to its new movie, and of course, Goku is bringing fans to the big screen worldwide. While Gohan and Piccolo take on a new mission, fans are living for the anime's comeback as the industry continues to expand its reach. And now, one artist is hyping this Dragon Ball renaissance with a special Dragon Quest crossover.
Four House Of The Dragon Cast Members Are Going To Be Replaced Soon
A time jump coming in an upcoming episode of House of the Dragon is going to result in some young members of the cast being replaced by older actors to age them up in accordance with the storyline. The characters impacted -- that's Rhaenyra Targaryen, Allicent Hightower, Lena Velaryon, and Laenor Velaryon -- were cast as recurring guests, rather than series regulars, so it isn't exactly a surprise, but now that the show is real, and people are getting excited for it, the idea of some of the characters changing between episodes hits a little different.
DC's Blue Beetle Star Talks About How The Movie Will Showcase New Kind of Role For Latino Actors
Blue Beetle star Xolo Mariduena thinks the movie will showcase a new role for Latino actors. DC Comics is betting big on Jaime Reyes next year with this massive movie hitting the big screen. The Hollywood Reporter spoke to the Cobra Kai star about getting to put on that suit. Over the course of the conversation, the idea of being a hero in a representative capacity came up. Sure, lots of kids love Blue Beetle, but the role could end up meaning a lot for Latino viewers. (Recall the groundswell of support surrounding Black Panther and Shang-Chi when those two projects debuted.) Mariduena is thinking the same thing. The environment surrounding Blue Beetle was so supportive and that went a long way to helping tell the story that they wanted to tell. Getting diverse perspectives on-screen is something that HBO Max and Warner Bros. Discovery is going to need going forward.
21 Of The Scariest Horror Movie Endings Of All Time, According To Horror Fans
" Hereditary is like the coconut oil of horror movies at this point: 'What’s the scariest movie you’ve ever seen?' Hereditary. 'What’s the most disturbing scene in a movie you’ve ever seen?' Hereditary. 'What’s the most shocking scene in a movie?' Hereditary. "
The Lord of the Rings: Who is Morgoth in The Rings of Power?
Like Peter Jackson's first movie in The Lord of the Rings trilogy, Amazon Prime Video's The Rings of Power TV series begins with a huge expository montage. Central to that opening sequence is the history of the Elves and what brought them to Middle-earth, specifically that their war with Morgoth was key to them arriving on the continent and even the larger plot of the entire series. Despite being the main antagonist of the conflict, which defined the entire First Age of Middle-earth, there's not much about Morgoth that is revealed in the show. Luckily J.R.R. Tolkien's mythology is very dense, so we've got the answers.
James Gunn Praises Tom King and Mitch Gerads DC Series Strange Adventures
James Gunn has been working very hard on projects in both the Marvel Cinematic Universe and the SC Extended Universe. The director has released two DC Comics projects within the last year with The Suicide Squad and Peacemaker. Gunn is also in the middle of post-production on Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, but it seems as if the director has had time to check out some comic books. He took to Twitter to praise the Strange Adventures comic that was created by Tom King and Mitch Gerads. You can check out his tweet below.
Peacock Premium Deal Offers 12 Months for 60% Off
September is set to be a huge month for Peacock subscribers with a ton of hit shows, movies, and originals hitting the streaming service – including Jurassic World: Dominion. It is also set to be the next day streaming service for current seasons of NBC and Bravo shows. NBCUniversal is taking advantage of the timing by offering a Fall celebratory deal that drops the price of a monthly Peacock Premium subscription down to $1.99 a month for 12 months (60% off). If you go in for a yearly subscription, you'll only pay $20 for the full year.
The Lord of the Rings: Rings of Power Star Responds to Fans Surprised by Galadriel's Action Scenes
Down the list of goofy things that people are eager to complain about with regard to The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power is that the elf character Galadriel has her fair share of action scenes. Played by Morfydd Clark in the hit new Prime Video series, many fans still identify the character with Cate Blanchett's version from the feature films that doesn't lift a sword and spends the entire franchise pontificating on the likely failure of The Fellowship of the Ring. It's worth remembering that elves in Tolkien's mythology live for thousands of years and the one seen in The Lord of the Rings trilogy has been around for a long time, much longer than the one we see in The Rings of Power, and that's why she's out kicking ass the way she is.
The Lord of the Rings: Amazon Suspends User Reviews for Rings of Power
As has happened with other recent streaming releases, Amazon Prime Video's latest series The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power has found itself the target of review-bombing by some unhappy campers. The Hollywood Reporter brings word that Amazon is fighting this by suspending user reviews for the series on the Amazon landing page/Prime Video app, preventing anyone from leaving a rating on it at all. As of this writing, the series has an 84% critical rating on Rotten Tomatoes, a promising number compared to its Audience Score of 38% featuring such choice reviews from trolls like: "an affront to true fans, the person responsible for this disaster should be arrested."
Star Wars: Legion Reveals Full Details on The Mandalorian and Grogu Expansion, Available For Pre-Order
Atomic Mass Games made fans of Disney's The Mandalorian extremely happy when they revealed that Din Djarin (Mando) and Grogu (Baby Yoda) would be joining Star Wars: Legion in the near future, and thankfully the new additions are right around the corner. Asmodee has revealed more details on the Star Wars: Legion – Din Djarin & Grogu Operative Expansion, including the expansion's release date, which will be October 21st of this year. Now you'll be able to add the delightful duo to all of your upcoming Legion games, and the new expansion will retail for $24.99. The Mando and Grogu expansion is now up for pre-order right here.
JoJo's Bizarre Adventure: Stone Ocean Makes Major Change And Fans Aren't Thrilled
JoJo's Bizarre Adventure: Stone Ocean has had to make some big changes for its anime adaptation, with many changes arriving as a result of copyright issues when it comes to its characters and Stands' names. Now, another big change has ruffled Joestar fans' feathers as an original English translation was changed for a fan-favorite Stand name that was used for the West. Sports Max and his Stand have received quite the change in these newest episodes on Netflix.
Avatar 2: Sigourney Weaver Had to Learn Parkour for Sequel
Those that have been keeping up with the headlines about the Avatar sequels, the first of which is this year's Avatar: The Way of Water, know that the film will be focusing on the marine ecosystems of Pandora to an extreme degree. Reports have already circulated about the cast needing to take lessons for free diving, and co-star Kate Winslet holding her breath for a REALLY long time on set, but now another surprising skill that the cast needed to learn has been revealed. Speaking in a new interview, returning star Sigourney Weaver opened up about the training processes for Avatar 2 and 3, revealing that she and the rest of the cast had to learn parkour ahead of filming.
Ryan Reynolds Hilariously Breaks a Piece of TV History on WB Lot
Ryan Reynolds had a bit of a mistake today when he broke a piece of TV history. While visiting the Warner Bros. lot, the Deadpool actor came across a plaque for Two Guys, A Girl, and A Pizza Place. Now, longtime fans will remember that he starred in the sitcom many moons ago. A lot of people discovered Reynolds from that massively popular TV show and he was able to use it as a springboard for more opportunities. If you want to see the moment for yourself, fire up Hulu's Welcome to Wrexham. During the intro the first episode, the star and Rob McElhenney are walking around the lot seeing the sights. Reynolds immediately recognizes Soundstage 20, where he shot the show back in the 90s. While admiring the work, the MCU actor's co-star poured some cold water on the revelation. He told his fellow football club owner that the sign was plastic. Needless to say, Reynolds tested it out for himself and now it's got a bit of cosmetic work coming on.
Avengers Campus Shang-Chi Shares Awesome Sign Language Moment
Shang-Chi from Avengers Campus shared an awesome sign language conversation with a guest this week. On TikTok, Slippery.When.Wet posted the video of the Marvel hero sharing a conversation. (Go give her a follow as these videos are great!) He talked about learning other languages because of his father. When she asked the Avenger about which one was his favorite, the Ten Rings user said ASL. (But, not without some help because he was rusty. Practice is important, even for superheroes.) The beginning of their conversation saw him say, "Thank you! It's nice to meet you! Sorry, my dad wants me to learn sign language." It's a sweet moment between one of the newer Marvel heroes, and the park seems to generate a lot of these nice fan interactions these days. Check out the video down below.
Lord of the Rings: Rings of Power Premiere Glitches for Prime Users
After years of being in the works, Prime Video's The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power has officially arrived. The first two episodes of the highly-anticipated live-action series arrived on the platform a few hours earlier than previously planned, launching at 9/8c. But as it turns out, the return to Middle Earth wasn't smooth for everybody, as some Prime Video users were experiencing glitches when the episodes launched. For some users, the streaming service very briefly locked up Episode 1 — but allowed them to play Episode 2.
Friday the 13th: New Line Cinema's Cryptic Tease Has Fans in a Frenzy
News of a new Friday the 13th movie has been something slasher movie fans have been eager to hear about for over a decade. With Jason Voorhees stuck in legal limbo for the better part of four years now it seemed like an impossibility, but a new post on Instagram from New Line Cinema has fans in a tizzy. The Warner Bros. Pictures subsidiary took to Instagram, posting a clever screenshot of a message request that reads "Jason Voorhees wants to send you a message." The mysterious post, captioned with "Uh oh. What do you think Jason Voorhees wants?!," immediately has sent speculation running wild, but is this really teasing a new movie?
