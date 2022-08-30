2 Redding pedestrians who died when hit by motorists in August identified

Tuesday morning, the Shasta County Coroner’s Office released the names of two Redding men who died when hit by motorists in August.

At 6 a.m. on Aug. 18, David Allen Brown, 32, died at the scene after a vehicle hit him on Highway 273 near Canyon Road in Redding, the coroner's office said.

For unknown reasons, Brown walked into the path of a 1999 GMC, the California Highway Patrol said.

The CHP is continuing its investigation. Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call 530-225-0500.

At 11:50 p.m. on Aug. 23, Lawrence Dean Alsenz, 52, was killed after a vehicle struck him on Highway 273, south of Wyndham Lane in Redding, the coroner's office said.

Alsenz was wearing dark clothing and pushing a shopping cart in the middle of the southbound lanes when a 2008 Buick sedan sedan hit him, the Redding Police Department said.

When firefighters arrived, they found Alsenz trapped under the vehicle, police said. The firefighters freed him, but he died at the scene.

Neither drugs nor alcohol were involved, police said.

This case is still under investigation. Anyone with information about the case is asked to call the Redding Police Department at 530-225-4200.

The coroner's office releases names of those who die in collisions after their families are notified, the statement said.

