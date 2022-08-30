ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Redding, CA

2 Redding pedestrians who died when hit by motorists in August identified

By Jessica Skropanic, Redding Record Searchlight
Redding Record Searchlight
Redding Record Searchlight
 4 days ago

Tuesday morning, the Shasta County Coroner’s Office released the names of two Redding men who died when hit by motorists in August.

At 6 a.m. on Aug. 18, David Allen Brown, 32, died at the scene after a vehicle hit him on Highway 273 near Canyon Road in Redding, the coroner's office said.

For unknown reasons, Brown walked into the path of a 1999 GMC, the California Highway Patrol said.

The CHP is continuing its investigation. Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call 530-225-0500.

At 11:50 p.m. on Aug. 23, Lawrence Dean Alsenz, 52, was killed after a vehicle struck him on Highway 273, south of Wyndham Lane in Redding, the coroner's office said.

Alsenz was wearing dark clothing and pushing a shopping cart in the middle of the southbound lanes when a 2008 Buick sedan sedan hit him, the Redding Police Department said.

When firefighters arrived, they found Alsenz trapped under the vehicle, police said. The firefighters freed him, but he died at the scene.

Neither drugs nor alcohol were involved, police said.

This case is still under investigation. Anyone with information about the case is asked to call the Redding Police Department at 530-225-4200.

The coroner's office releases names of those who die in collisions after their families are notified, the statement said.

Jessica Skropanic is a features reporter for the Record Searchlight/USA Today Network. She covers science, arts, social issues and entertainment stories. Follow her on Twitter @RS_JSkropanic and on Facebook. Join Jessica in the Get Out! Nor Cal recreation Facebook group. To support and sustain this work, please subscribe today. Thank you.

Comments / 4

Related
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com

Two Separate Highway 299 Traffic Crashes Cause Fatalities

Two Fatal Traffic Crashes Occur on Same Day Along Highway 299. Two people killed in separate traffic crashes recently along Highway 299 on the same day have been identified by authorities. In the first incident that day, a Hayfork resident, Michael Merlyn Mead, age 69, died after colliding with a semi near John F. Kennedy Memorial Drive off Highway 299 around noon after the driver reportedly crossed into oncoming traffic. As a result, the semi’s gas tank was ruptured, and both vehicles burned. The resulting blaze started the Kennedy fire, which burned 45 acres.
RED BLUFF, CA
actionnewsnow.com

10 ounces of fentanyl located during Redding traffic stop

REDDING, Calif. - Redding Police Department’s Bike Team located 10 ounces of fentanyl during a search on Thursday. According to the Redding Police Department, the bike team began an investigation in July into a person who they said was delivering fentanyl into downtown and surrounding areas. Investigators identified 34-year-old...
REDDING, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
California Accidents
Shasta County, CA
Crime & Safety
Redding, CA
Accidents
City
Redding, CA
City
August, CA
Redding, CA
Crime & Safety
Shasta County, CA
Accidents
County
Shasta County, CA
Local
California Crime & Safety
L.A. Weekly

David Brown Dies in Pedestrian Accident on Happy Valley Road [Redding, CA]

The deadly incident happened around 5:30 a.m. on Highway 273, per initial reports. Furthermore, according to the California Highway Patrol, a southbound vehicle struck a pedestrian walking in traffic for reasons unknown. Unfortunately, 32-year-old Brown sustained fatal injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene. Investigators said two other vehicles...
REDDING, CA
kymkemp.com

Missing Woman Possibly Last Seen Near Buckhorn Summit

The Eureka Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance in locating 60-yearold missing female, Rebecca Ann Tatro (aka Rebecca Fuller, Rebecca Daignault, Rebecca Capoeman). Rebecca is believed to have been traveling to Redding, CA from Eureka, CA on or around August 22, 2022. She was possibly seen around that date on Highway 299 in the area of Buckhorn Summit.
EUREKA, CA
actionnewsnow.com

3 arrested for DUI during Anderson checkpoint Tuesday

ANDERSON, Calif. - Three people were arrested during a DUI checkpoint in Anderson on Tuesday night, according to the Anderson Police Department. Police said one of the three arrests was alcohol-related while the other two were drug-related. Fifteen other drivers were cited for driving a vehicle without a license or...
ANDERSON, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Accident#Gmc#Chp#Buick
krcrtv.com

Electrical fire damages upholstery shop in Anderson

ANDERSON, Calif. — A local upholstery shop received roughly $80,000 worth of damages after a fire broke out inside of the businesses Wednesday morning. Officials with the Anderson Fire Protection District said their firefighters, along with Cottonwood and Shasta County firefighters, were dispatched to Lis' Custom Upholstery off of Hirsch Court at 8:43 a.m.
ANDERSON, CA
actionnewsnow.com

Firefighters contain 2 acre grass fire in Redding

REDDING, Calif. - The Redding Fire Department contained a two-acre vegetation fire that broke out Tuesday night. The fire department says the fire was in the area of Oasis Road and Old Oasis Road just after 7:30 a.m. The first engine to arrive reported a ½ acre fire in grass...
REDDING, CA
actionnewsnow.com

Man hit, killed by vehicle in Redding last week identified

SHASTA COUNTY, Calif. - Deputies have identified the man who died after he was hit by a vehicle in Redding last week. On Aug. 23, police responded to Highway 273 near Wyndham Lane where they say a man pushing a shopping cart through an intersection was hit by a vehicle.
REDDING, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Facebook
Plumas County News

Hwy 32 closed from junction with 36 to Humboldt Road

Sept. 2 10:30 a.m. Caltrans is reporting that State Route 32 is currently closed from the junction with State Route 36 (Tehama County) to Humboldt Road (Butte County) due to a big rig rollover. No current estimated time to reopen; please use alternate routes.
BUTTE COUNTY, CA
actionnewsnow.com

7-acre fire contained in Tehama County

TEHAMA COUNTY, Calif. - Firefighters have contained a vegetation fire in Tehama County, according to CAL FIRE Tehama-Glenn Unit. Firefighters said the fire was off of Highway 36 West near Dibble Creek. At about 1:20 p.m. on Wednesday, firefighters said the forward progress was stopped. About 15 minutes later, crews...
TEHAMA COUNTY, CA
actionnewsnow.com

Man held to answer charges in Oak Run murders case

SHASTA COUNTY, Calif. - A man was held to answer two charges of murder, two charges of robbery, personal use of a gun causing death and three special circumstances, according to the Shasta County District Attorney’s Office. Simon Tikue was held to answer the charges during a preliminary hearing...
SHASTA COUNTY, CA
kymkemp.com

Fire in Post Mountain Destroys One Hooper and Two Small Water Tanks

About 5:30 p.m., local residents called for assistance with a fire at a property on Madrone Road near the intersection with Pipeline in Post Mountain, according to Trinity County’s Post Mountain Volunteer Fire Chief Astrid Dobo. She told us, “When we got there, citizens were trying to break a...
HAYFORK, CA
Redding Record Searchlight

Redding Record Searchlight

2K+
Followers
833
Post
313K+
Views
ABOUT

News, sports, business, lifestyle and more for Redding, Shasta County and the North State from the Redding Record Searchlight.

 http://redding.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy