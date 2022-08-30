Madonna celebrates her daughters’ birthday with a pool and wig party

Madonna threw the perfect summer party for her twin daughters’ birthday. Stella and Estere were celebrating their 10th birthday, throwing themselves down Slip and Slides and enjoying all forms of desserts. Guests also wore colorful wigs and fun outfits, giving their party an amazing summer feel.

Madonna shared the video on her Instagram, captioning it “Wigging Out !!!” In it, her twins are seen having a blast, enjoying the water and the sun, and eating all sorts of sweets, including ice cream, cake and a delicious tower made out of doughnuts. Madonna’s son, David Banda , also made an appearance, smiling at the camera and hanging out with his mom. “We’re just wigging out over here,” Madonna says near the end of the video.

The twins celebrated their birthdays a little bit earlier, on August 24th, with Madonna sharing a video of them featuring various moments over the years. The twins smile and dance all throughout, with Madonna often appearing alongside them. “Happy birthday Estere and Stella Mwale! 💖💖 You both bring so much Love- Laughter and Light ✨✨ into all of our lives!!” Madonna wrote. “I cannot believe you’re already 10 years old!”

Madonna has six children: Stella and Estere, Lourdes , 25, Rocco , 22, Mercy James, 16, and David, 16.

While they’re all still young, Lourdes, Rocco and David have already been making themselves known to the world. Lourdes is a model, having worked in partnership with some of the world’s largest fashion brands; she also released a new song . Rocco is a painter and David has already been hailed as a fashion icon , in one instance wearing an Adidas x Gucci dress that paid tribute to one of her mother’s greatest ‘90s looks.