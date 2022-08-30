ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Donovan Mitchell's Twitter Bio Is Making Fans Go Crazy

By Ben Stinar
FastBreak on FanNation
 5 days ago

On Tuesday, people noticed that Utah Jazz star Donovan Mitchell took the team out of his Twitter bio.

Social media has become a huge part of the NBA.

Players engage on Twitter and Instagram all the time, and the league news that is broken by ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, The Athletic's Shams Charania and others always have fans paying attention to Twitter.

It's safe to say that social media has become part of what makes the NBA so popular.

On Tuesday, there was a good example of this when people noticed that Utah Jazz All-Star guard Donovan Mitchell took the team out of his Twitter bio.

For reference, he also took out Louisville (his college team) out of his bio as well.

The reported change to his bio is important, because he has been rumored to be the subject of trade talks for a while now.

On Monday night, ESPN's Wojnarowski reported that the New York Knicks agreed to a contract extension with RJ Barrett, and he added several details about recent trade talks between the Knicks and Jazz.

Woj (via his article on ESPN): "New York president of basketball operations Leon Rose set a Monday night deadline with Utah to reach an agreement on a trade for Mitchell or the Knicks would commit to the Barrett extension, sources said."

Mitchell averaged 25.9 points per game last season, but the Jazz were eliminated in the first-round of the NBA Playoffs by the Dallas Mavericks.

In 2021, they had the best record in the entire NBA during the regular season, but they lost in the second-round of the NBA Playoffs to the Los Angeles Clippers.

Over the offseason, the team traded away All-Star center Rudy Gobert to the Minnesota Timberwolves in a blockbuster deal.

Woj also added (via his article on ESPN): "The Jazz aren't seriously engaged elsewhere on a Mitchell deal now, sources said, which makes real the possibility that he could still be on the roster for the start of training camp."

Mitchell's future is important to the rest of the NBA because he is only 25-years-old, and has made the NBA All-Star game in three consecutive seasons.

Since coming into the NBA as the 13th overall pick in the 2017 NBA Draft, he has led the Jazz to the NBA Playoffs in all five seasons that he's been there.

Right now, he is not even his prime years, so he will likely continue to get better each season.

HollywoodLife

LeBron James Goes Viral For His Dance Moves At Kendrick Lamar’s Concert: Watch

LeBron James is 6’9″, so there was no way that anyone would miss him when he started to get crazy during Kendrick Lamar‘s concert on Sunday in Vancouver, BC, Canada. In footage of King James, LeBron, 37, felt himself as Kendrick, 35, and Baby Keem kicked into “family ties.” Dressed in all white, LeBron stood out while rocking out on the VIP section of the floor. “@KingJames rocking out at @kendricklamar show in #Vancouver,” tweeted Mike Man (aka @chubbyvegan18). “Great Show! Two Kings brought their A-Game tonight! #LeBron #kendrick.”
NBA Analysis Network

Cleveland Cavaliers Land Gordon Hayward In Major Trade Scenario

The NBA’s small-ball revolution led to sweeping changes across the league. Of course, that’s generally what revolutions do. By 2022, almost no team feels complete unless they have their version of the Golden State Warriors “Death Lineup”. Any contender can field a group that features a smaller, defensively versatile forward at the 5. It allows them to play with more pace and use more aggressive, hedging defensive schemes.
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

LeBron James reacts after Donovan Mitchell was traded to the Cavaliers: 'SO TOUGH!!!!!'

Despite years of speculation that he was headed to the Knicks, the Jazz unexpectedly traded Donovan Mitchell to the Cavaliers. The Cavs now have a wildly talented starting lineup built around a young core of four young players. Mitchell joins Darius Garland, Jarrett Allen, and Evan Mobley on a team that could contend for an NBA title as soon as next season.
Ash Jurberg

The 5 richest people in Dallas

Each year, Forbes releases its list of billionaires. Of these billionaires, 18 of them live in Dallas- the most of any city in Texas. Let's take a quick look at the five richest people in Dallas.
Yardbarker

Kyrie Irving On LeBron James' Return To The Cavs: "Superheroes Need Help And The Leader Of The Team Doesn't Always Have To Take On The Burden. Bron Took On Crazy Burdens."

Kyrie Irving's tenure in Cleveland was full of ups and downs. He landed in a team that lost their biggest figure just one year before he made it to the league, unwillingly taking a big burden after LeBron James left to join the Miami Heat. It wasn't an easy task, but Irving tried his best to at least bring hope to Cleveland during those years.
ClutchPoints

The next trades Jazz must make after dealing Donovan Mitchell to Cavs

The fire sale in Salt Lake City has continued, as a month and a half after trading polarizing big man Rudy Gobert to the Minnesota Timberwolves, the Utah Jazz dealt the face of their franchise, Donovan Mitchell, to the Cleveland Cavaliers for even more draft capital. The Jazz have amassed a total of seven first-round picks and three pick swaps in the two blockbuster trades.
FastBreak on FanNation

FastBreak on FanNation

