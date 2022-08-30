ECSO searching for suspect who sent man to hospital with multiple gunshot wounds

The Escambia County Sheriff's Office is looking for an unknown suspect after he allegedly shot a person in a West Pensacola gas station Tuesday morning.

Morgan Lewis, spokeswoman for the ECSO, told the News Journal that a man with multiple gunshot wounds was transported to a nearby hospital just before noon after a shooting occurred at the Beacon gas station on Mobile Highway near New Warrington Road.

The victim's condition is unknown, according to Lewis.

Lewis told the News Journal at 4 p.m. that authorities have found the silver Mustang the suspect was driving, according to an ECSO Facebook post, but not the suspect.

"We located the vehicle at a local apartment complex, but we have still not located the suspect." she told the News Journal.

Lewis did not provide at which apartment complex deputies found the vehicle.

If you have any information, please call the ECSO at 850-436-9620.

