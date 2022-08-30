What makes the 'cheetah' position key for Brent Venables, OU football defense?

NORMAN — College coaches aren’t averse to giving positions new names.

Instead of “middle,” “strongside,” and “weakside” linebackers, they’ve become known as “Mike,” “Sam,” and “Will.”

There’s been rovers, and jacks; bucks and cowboy backs; stars and knights.

In OU’s season opener against UTEP on Saturday (2:30 p.m., Fox), Sooners fans will be introduced to another one — the “Cheetah.”

Though the terminology is different from Brent Venables ’ time as the Sooners’ defensive coordinator from 1999-2011, the position is the same now that he’s the head coach, Venables said.

During Venables’ first run in Norman, the depth chart listed either a nickelback or strongside linebacker.

The cheetah is both, with the versatility to drop back into coverage or step up and be a significant piece in stopping the run.

“Our cheetah position is like it’s always been,” Venables said. “It’s the same exact position.”

Venables ticked off the names of a group of former Sooners who played the position for him in the past — Nic Harris, Keenan Clayton, Clint Ingram and Tony Jefferson among them. He also listed former Clemson standouts Ryan Carter, who is now a defensive graduate assistant for the Sooners, and Isaiah Simmons.

This year, it’ll be DaShaun White and Justin Harrington playing there for the Sooners.

White has spent his career at linebacker, playing both in the middle and at weakside.

“It suits me,” White said of his new role. “I feel like I can play anywhere on the defense, and it just helps me just being able to know the defense all around.”

Harrington came to the Sooners as a safety, and has spent time at cornerback.

“That guy that played corner, he’s significantly bigger,” defensive coordinator Ted Roof said. “He’s eating pretty well. He doesn’t look like a corner anymore.”

Harrington was listed on last year’s roster as being 6-foot-2, 212 pounds. This year, he’s listed as 6-foot-3, 215 pounds. But Harrington looks significantly bigger now than he did a year ago.

They key to the cheetah, defensive coordinator Ted Roof said, was versatility.

“The ability to play coverage and at the same time, be physical enough to get in the box and be efficient in there,” Roof said. “So a lot of versatility there. When you start looking at the overall skill set and job description of that position, that’s where it starts. So that’s where we are.”

One of the players who has benefitted from the move is sophomore Danny Stutsman, who is listed as the starter at weakside linebacker.

Stutsman said White jumped at the chance to give the cheetah a try.

“He knows there’s a little bit more covering and a little bit more spaces he has to cover,” Stutsman said. “He was ready for it, he’s accepted it, he’s worked hard and he’s studied pretty much every day for that new position because it’s very difficult.”

Venables said Trey Morrison, listed as a backup at strong safety, and Justin Broiles, listed as a co-starter at free safety, also could work at the position.

“There’s a foursome there with different body types with some similarities and not some similarities,” Venables said. “But they’re football players — play in space, can cover main, play zone, blitz, set the edge, have that awareness. You want to be able to keep people out there without going to a sub package, not have to protect a bunch of weaknesses and things they can’t do that aligns with your game plan. That’s how we got to the guys, to get the best football players on the field.”

OU vs. UTEP

KICKOFF: 2:30 p.m. Saturday at Gaylord Family - Oklahoma Memorial Stadium in Norman (Fox)

