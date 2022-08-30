Southampton 2-1 Chelsea: Thomas Tuchel's side are beaten on the road AGAIN as Adam Armstrong and Romeo Lavia's goals see the Saints come from behind to win after Raheem Sterling's opener

Firstly, Southampton took the points. And then they rubbed salt in Chelsea’s wounds by taking the mickey too.

As their players soaked up the adulation on a deserved full-time lap of honour and a jubilant Ralph Hasenhuttl whipped up the crowd, they did so as ABBA’s Money Money Money was being pumped through the stadium speakers.

It would not have been just a happy coincidence.

This was Southampton - not afraid to poke fun at themselves, as they did following Bournemouth’s 9-0 loss at Liverpool by referencing their own two defeats against Leicester and Manchester United by the same scoreline - cheekily enjoying their moment, beating the Premier League’s big spenders and extending the stop-start, frustrating beginning to the new season for Thomas Tuchel and his side.

Adam Armstrong's late first-half effort gave Southampton a rare victory over Chelsea at St Mary's on Tuesday evening

The best part of £200m worth of signings have already been confirmed by Chelsea and there will be more to come before Thursday’s deadline. This was a timely reminder for even more quality.

One of the only positives they can take away, is that they still have 48 hours to add whatever quality they can, wherever they can.

After an encouraging first half and for all their possession in the second, when they really needed to go forward they were unable to carve out the opportunities to make it count.

Their defending and resilience though was an even bigger concern for Tuchel after captain Cesar Azpilicueta gifted Southampton their first goal and then the hosts passed through Chelsea and had far too much space for their second.

Romeo Lavia put in another assured display in the middle of the park for Saints, capping his performance with the equaliser

‘Both goals are cheap goals and they should not happen,’ Tuchel fumed. ‘They should not happen if you expect to win a Premier League match in the evening in an away stadium.’

Southampton have spent by their recent standards, though only roughly a quarter of Chelsea’s outlay so far, underlining the disparity between the two clubs.

There are times when Southampton’s faith in youth will look like a huge gamble. And there are times when it will look like a masterstroke of a philosophy. This was the latter.

Their youthful, relentless energy made them hard for Chelsea to stifle at certain times and hard to find a way past or shrug off at others.

The scorer of their equaliser, gifted, teenage midfielder Romeo Lavia encapsulated that, marking another mature performance with his first ever senior goal before succumbing to an injury on the hour which Ralph Hasenhuttl fears might keep him sidelined for a while.

Chelsea struggled to live with the intense running of Southampton and lost grip of the game after Saints equalised

Meanwhile, France-born Germany youngster, centre-back Armel Bella-Kotchap, was Southampton’s standout performer in defence but far from the only one.

Both prospects arrived in the summer as part of Southampton’s youth recruitment drive as they look to build around promising talent.

It was not hard to see why Lavia and Bella-Kotchap fit the bill for the direction Southampton are going in.

Hasenhuttl said: ‘I said it from the first day that we have the feeling that we have a team that is young but there is a lot of empty space on the hard disk and they can learn.

‘We have won one time away at Chelsea since I was here, that was four years ago but at home not for a while and it was time to take something.’

Armstrong caused Chelsea's back four plenty of problems throughout and Thomas Tuchel's side struggled on the night

The opening was a sign of things to come, particularly from Southampton.

It was a high-energy start on a St Mary’s pitch that had been ravaged by a disease which would normally have cured were it not for the heat.

But, as the game began to settle down, the visitors started to have their own encouraging moments.

Raheem Sterling shot straight at Gavin Bazunu after being put through by Mason Mount, Mohammed Salisu produced two key interventions before Bella-Kotchap produced an applause-earning piece of expert defending that belied his 20 years.

Faced with Sterling running at him supported by teammates to his left, Bella-Kotchap delayed and delayed, refusing to commit and make up the England man’s mind, before producing a perfectly timed interception to dispossess. That was though, just a temporary reprieve for Southampton.

Raheem Sterling gave Chelsea a deserved lead but thereafter they lost grip on the game on a difficult night in Southampton

Seconds later, Chelsea flooded forward again, Kai Havertz and Mount combined to tee up Sterling who spun and fired in at the second attempt.

But Chelsea handed Southampton a route back into the game and it was not a great sequence of events for recalled captain Azpilicueta.

Firstly, he needlessly conceded a corner with a poor back-pass and then compounded that by swiping the resulting corner straight to Lavia who buried the ball past Mendy, becoming the first 2004-born player to score in the Premier League.

Questions could be raised about Edouard Mendy for Southampton's equalising goal after he got a palm to Lavia's effort

The way the young Belgian set himself before thumping the ball in so emphatically you would not have known that was his first ever senior goal.

Just as two minutes of first-half added time were announced, Adam Armstrong then opened his account for the season.

It was a patient Southampton move that he finished off as Ibrahima Diallo and James Ward-Prowse worked the ball wide to Perraud.

As all of Chelsea’s defenders rushed back to guard their goal, a composed Armstrong held his position to receive the cut back, took one touch to control and a second to fire the ball into the top corner.

Despite their need for an equaliser Southampton were the more likely scorers after the break, going close through Mohamed Elyounoussi before Salisu saw his header back-heeled off the line by Thiago Silva.

Having not scored a clinching third, though Southampton spent the closing stages largely defending.

But Bella-Kotchap, Salisu and Co relished that and held on before the roof came off St Mary’s at full time.

After a difficult summer in which questions were raised over Ralph Hasenhuttl his side have enjoyed a solid start to the season

Armel Bella-Kotchap put in a stunning display of defensive assuredness to keep out Chelsea's array of attacking talent

Bella-Kotchap congratulates team-mate Romeo Lavia after he equalised for Southampton during the opening period

Thomas Tuchel was left scratching his head after his Chelsea team once again let a solid start to a game slip later on

MATCH FACTS AND RATINGS

SOUTHAMPTON (4-2-3-1): Bazunu 7.5; Walker-Peters 8, Bella-Kotchap 9, Salisu 8, Perraud 8 (Djenepo 73, 6.5); Diallo 7.5, Lavia 8 (Aribo 59, 7); Elyounoussi 7, Ward-Prowse 7.5, A Armstrong 7.5 (Lyanco 86); Adams 7.

Scorers: Lavia 28, Armstrong 45+1

Manager: Ralph Hasenhuttl 8.5

CHELSEA (4-2-2-2): Mendy 6; Azpilicueta 5 (Broja 66, 6), Silva 6.5, Koulibaly 6.5, Cucurella 7; Jorginho 5.5 (Chilwell 67, 6), Loftus-Cheek 6.5 (Kovacic 46, 6); Ziyech 6, Mount 6; Havertz 6 (Pulisic 66, 6), Sterling 6.5.

Booked: Pulisic

Scorer: Sterling 23

Manager: Thomas Tuchel 6

Referee: Michael Oliver 6

Attendance: 31,072

Relive Sportsmail's live blog for the Premier League clash between Southampton and Chelsea below, including updates from Crystal Palace vs Brentford and Fulham vs Brighton.

20:31

GOAL Southampton 2-1 Chelsea

It had been said that both sides had looked to keep it tight before the break, but Southampton have scored right on the stroke of half-time to turn this game on its head. A great goal, too.

Ward-Prowse receives the ball in the centre of Chelsea's defensive third about 20 yards from goal and he shifts it wide. Perraud picks out Armstrong who has dropped off his marker in really intelligent fashion. No Chelsea defender is quick enough out to him and his left footed strike goes into the Chelsea goal via a deflection off Koulibaly.

And that is half-time, not before some theatrics from Jorginho after Adams flicks the ball into his face at extremely slow speed. His complaints to the referee are more likely out of frustration at his side being behind having led more than anything.

20:21

Saints 1-1 Chelsea: 33 minutes

Chelsea have a weird tendency under Tuchel to receive a set back in a game and be really badly impacted by it. It happened at Leeds and to an extent against Tottenham when the equaliser came at a time when Chelsea had the chances to kill off the game.There are the early hall markings of that being the case here.

Southampton have dominated proceedings since Chelsea's goal and despite having a pretty poor 15 minutes, are well worth their equaliser. Diallo and Lavia have both been good.

Armstrong has enjoyed two efforts at Mendy's goal in the space of two minutes. His first, he should do better with but the ball gets jammed under his foot and the second he should lay off to a team-mate but instead chooses to shoot. Inexplicably, if you judge it by the reaction of Adams.

20:08

GOAL: Saints 0-1 Chelsea: 22 minutes

Chelsea deserve that and it's a good goal.

Havertz, Mount and Sterling combine in a move that will delight all those with an affinity to the club.

Havertz picks the ball up on the left and he has two superb runs to choose from with Cucurella surging past him on the overlap and Mount darting inside. He picks the right option in Mount who squares it for Sterling. His initial effort is kept out but it deflects back to him. With Bella-Kotchap out of the game and Bazunu on the ground, the England forward has time to pause and pick his spot.

1-0 Chelsea.

Interestingly, only moments earlier a combination of wasteful forward play from the goal scorer and excellent defending from Bella-Kotchap had denied Chelsea. Tuchel looked furious at that. You'd imagine he's calmed down a tad.

19:34

BT Sport are covering tonight's game and their line up of pundits - Francis Benali, Joe Cole and Jermaine Jenas - have had their say on the side's pre-match

Benali has said that his former side's start to the campaign was tough, but that they looked OK against Manchester United on the weekend.

He said: 'Southampton’s start was tough against Spurs but since then they’ve turned it round well, against Leeds and Leicester. Lots of positives from United game.'

'I felt they were worthy of a point Saturday, Che Adams in good form. The goal was a piece of brilliance and the difference. It was all Southampton after the goal with some debatable instances,' he added.

Meanwhile, Jenas had this to say about Tuchel's side and Sterling in particular.

'Sterling has been brought in to score goals. Since leaving Liverpool it is the biggest part of his game he’s developed and he’s been brilliant. Even in tough games like at the weekend they turn to him and that’s the thing about him,' he said. 'He’s a willing runner and goals are top of his agenda. People want skills and assists but only goals matter for him now. Him and Reece James are developing a partnership.'

Cole agreed with his colleague, adding: 'Sterling was bought into be the figure head. In that area with young players he is senior and he will thrive off that. He is a leader and we have seen that with England. In big moments like the weekend he is fantastic, he will embrace that role.'

Despite believing Sterling had been brought in to score goals for the club, Jenas said Chelsea still needed someone between now and Thursday who will score regularly.

'You can watch them at times and they can be electric. There aren’t enough goals at the top end of the pitch and they need to sort that out but the recruitment has been good, but goals are needed,' he said.

19:17

Breaking news tonight

Tuchel has looked to bolster his options at the back this summer and is looking to add a further body to his ranks in the shape of RB Leipzig defender Josko Gvardiol.

Click below to read more from the Sportsmail's Adrian Kajumba.

Sportsmail understands the clubs are in talks about a deal that will see Chelsea sign the defender before Thursday's deadline but loan him back to the German side for the season

19:15

What the managers have said

This week is interesting because it is incredibly unusual for their to be a midweek programme this early into the season. Usually the start of December is the first of the season.

But, such is FIFA's want and leagues are being forced to bend to their demands because of the winter World Cup that begins in Qatar in November.

This convoluted season means this week will see a clash of a round of fixtures and transfer deadline day. How exciting.

This is what Tuchel had to say on signings.

'Right now I think we could need some more players in some positions,' Tuchel said.

'It’s very close to the end of the transfer window and when 1 September comes I will be a happy coach no matter what happens. I will try to find solutions and not think about what might have happened or what could be.'

19:06

Head-to-head

Southampton's record against Chelsea at home is not fantastic, to say the least.

The Blues haven't lost away at St Mary's since March 2013. That is nine years. Astonishing.

Last season Chelsea produced what many consider to be their best attacking display under Thomas Tuchel when they hit the Saints for six. Timo Werner, a man who struggled to hit the back of the net during his two-year stay at the club, could have had five or six that afternoon.

Southampton do have a tendency to ship goals every once in a while but they have a few points to take in solace ahead of this evening's fixture. One being that surely the league's quota for a 9-0 victory has been used up this season and Chelsea haven't exactly clicked going forward quite yet.

18:41

Good evening

Chelsea travel to Southampton tonight bidding to win back-to-back games for the first time this season.

Tonight’s fixture pits two managers against each other who it could be said are already under a semblance of pressure only four games into the Premier League season.

Thomas Tuchel, backed by Chelsea’s new owners led by Todd Boehly, has seen his squad revamped this summer but remains unhappy at its size and wants the club to buy him further players, notably an attacker.

Ralph Hasenhuttl, meanwhile, seems to spend his entire time at Southampton batting away questions about his future. The Austrian looked likely to face the sack this summer with Southampton’s players said to have been shocked he was not shown the door.

This is a man who has survived not one 9-0 defeat, but two! Scott Parker could be so lucky.

We will have the team news for you as soon as we get it in a big game during this very unusual late summer midweek round of fixtures.