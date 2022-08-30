ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
South Bend Tribune

Theaters will offer $3-movie tickets all day on Sept. 3 for 'National Cinema Day'

By Claire Reid, South Bend Tribune
South Bend Tribune
South Bend Tribune
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2tXYpK_0hbH2rTS00

All day, movie theaters across the country, including at least five in and around South Bend, will offer tickets for $3 plus tax for all movies, showtimes and formats, including IMAX and Dolby Cinema. The discount brings ticket prices down to less than one-third of the average national ticket price of $9.17.

Participating nearby theatres include three AMC Theatres: AMC South Bend 16 located at 450 W. Chippewa Ave, South Bend; AMC CLASSIC Elkhart 14 located at 2701 Cassopolis St., Elkhart; and AMC CLASSIC Michigan City 14 located at 100 Meijer Dr., Michigan City.

Cinemark Movies 14 at 910 W. Edison Road in Mishawaka and Celebration Cinema Benton at 1468 Cinema Way in Benton Harbor also will offer the discounted tickets.

The promotion, launched by the non-profit Cinema Foundation, is a celebration of the foundation's inaugural "National Cinema Day," which thanks movie-goers for "this summer's record-breaking return to cinemas," a statement from Cinema Foundation President Jackie Brenneman said.

"The one-day event, held at more than 3,000 participating locations with more than 30,000 screens, will bring together audiences of all ages to enjoy a day at the movies," the Cinema Foundation said in a news release.

At all participating theatres, movie-goers can enjoy special previews of upcoming films from A24, Amazon Studios, Disney, Focus Features, Lionsgate, Neon, Paramount, Sony Pictures Classics, Sony, United Artists Releasing, Universal and Warner Bros before each main-feature showing.

AMC Theatres also will offer their popcorn and fountain drink "Cameo Combo" for $5 plus tax.

According to the Associated Press, Labor Day weekend is traditionally one of the slowest weekends for movie theaters. If "National Cinema Day" is successful, the Cinema Foundation may hold it annually.

A complete list of theaters participating in "National Cinema Day" can be found online at nationalcinemaday.org.

Comments / 4

Related
WNDU

Dinosaur Adventure takes you back in time at the Century Center

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The Century Center in South Bend is being taken over by dinosaurs this weekend!. The new, one-of-a-kind experience features an exhibit full of realistic life-size dinosaurs and an amusement area offering junior Jurassic jeep rides, gemstone mining, dinosaur rides, fossil digging, and so much more.
SOUTH BEND, IN
rv-pro.com

Dometic Makes Splash at Forest River Owner’s Group Rally

Dometic participated in the annual Forest River Owner’s Group (FROG) International Rally held at the Elkhart (Indiana) County 4-H Fairgrounds Aug. 14-20. At the event, Dometic showcased the recently released Dometic GO collection, a series of camp and RV furniture, storage, and hydration products designed to promote and enhance mobile living. Dometic’s team of service technicians provided on-site repair services and technical assistance for attendees as well. In addition, the company hosted a fundraiser for the Special Olympics of Indiana – St. Joseph County, donating 100% of the funds raised to the organization to support athletes, purchase new equipment and promote sports participation.
ELKHART, IN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Movie Info#Havingfun#Amc Theaters#Amc Theatres#National Cinema#Cinemas#Movies#Linus Business#Business Industry#Imax#Dolby Cinema#Meijer Dr#The Cinema Foundation#Amazon Studios#Disney#Focus Features#Lionsgate#Paramount
22 WSBT

Marshall County's 56th annual Blueberry Festival is here!

The festival is usually held over Labor Day Weekend and it's considered Indiana’s largest 4-day festival!. If you want to go here are the hours, Saturday and Sunday: 9am - 9pm, and Monday: 9am - 6pm. You can watch more about the festival above. For additional information you can...
MARSHALL COUNTY, IN
rvbusiness.com

CEO Clark Addresses Big Crowd at Grand Design Owners Rally

Nearly 550 towable RVs are on site at the Elkhart County Fairgrounds in Goshen, Ind., this week for the eighth-annual 2022 Grand Design National Owners Rally. Tuesday’s events kicked off with a highlight for the GDRV owners in attendance: an opening ceremony and address by Grand Design CEO Don Clark, during which he introduced key corporate team members and spoke of what future plans hold for his company – including an all-new adventure travel trailer under the Imagine brand and a hint of a potential foray into the motorized space.
GOSHEN, IN
seniorshousingbusiness.com

CBRE Arranges Sale of 356-Unit Residences at Merrillville Lakes in Indiana

MERRILLVILLE, Ind. — CBRE’s Indianapolis/Louisville multifamily team, in partnership with CBRE National Senior Housing, has arranged the sale of Residences at Merrillville Lakes. Located in Merrillville, near the Illinois border south of Chicago, the active adult community features 356 units averaging 890 square feet. The seller was an...
MERRILLVILLE, IN
CBS Chicago

Gary orders closure of Lake Street beach due to 'unknown substance'

CHICAGO (CBS) – The city of Gary closed its Lake Street beach to the public on Friday due to the presence of what the mayor called an "unknown substance" in the water.Mayor Jerome Prince said in a statement he ordered the temporary closure Friday morning and it will remain closed on a "day-by-day" basis as the city runs tests and monitors the situation.Prince added that as of Friday morning, the city had not detected the unknown substance at Marquette Beach, which will remain open until further notice."We enjoy our amazing beaches in Gary, and we are happy to welcome every Gary resident and visitor to enjoy them," Prince said in the statement. "However, public safety is our top priority, and we extend that commitment to our beaches and parks."Prince said the city would keep the public informed with any developments.
GARY, IN
WNDU

Marshall County Blueberry Festival underway in Plymouth

PLYMOUTH, Ind. (WNDU) - The Marshall County Blueberry Festival is officially underway!. It’s taking place at Centennial Park in Plymouth from now until Monday, Sept. 5. Gates opened at 5 p.m. Thursday and will close at 10 p.m. Gates open Friday at 12 p.m. and at 9 a.m. Saturday,...
PLYMOUTH, IN
WANE 15

Indiana’s top town for fall named in national list

Fall fanatics are ready to embark on their favorite part of the year. They could be pulling the flannel out of the closet, filling up on everything pumpkin spice, or planning a trip to their local orchard as we speak. Indiana has plenty of spots celebrated for their fall beauty and activities. Digital magazine Trips […]
INDIANA STATE
WNDU

Tony Sacco’s is closing its doors

GRANGER, Ind. (WNDU) - Tony Sacco’s is closing its doors for good in Granger. The restaurant had been in business for the past 10 years, and announced the closure on social media. The chain says they’re closing their Granger location “due to irreversible COVID repercussions from rising costs and...
GRANGER, IN
abc57.com

South Bend announces trash schedule for Labor Day week

The city of South Bend will be delaying trash and yard waste pickup service by one day next week for the Labor Day holiday. The holiday week trash and yard waste schedule will be:. Monday, September 5: Labor Day observed, no trash or yard waste pickup. Tuesday, September 6: Trash...
SOUTH BEND, IN
The Crusader Newspaper

Minister Louis Farrakan and Senator Mattie Hunter selected as Grand Baba and Yeye

The Honorable Minister Louis Farrakhan, leader of the Nation of Islam. and The Honorable Mattie Hunter, Illinois State Senator, 3rd Legislative District and Senate Majority Caucus Chair are the venerated community elders selected as the honorary Grand Baba and Grand Yeye. Together they will oversee the return of the 33rd Annual African Festival of the Arts to a LIVE celebration in Chicago’s historic Washington Park!
CHICAGO, IL
Inside Indiana Business

Michigan City leaders celebrate GAF opening

Officials from New Jersey-based GAF Materials Corp. and Michigan City are celebrating the opening of a new 200,000-square-foot office and warehouse in the Millennium Business Park. Construction of the distribution center was completed in December 2020, and has been fully operational, but the ribbon cutting was delayed because of the pandemic.
MICHIGAN CITY, IN
hometownnewsnow.com

Smoothie King Opens in La Porte

(La Porte, IN) - A new chain beverage maker has just opened in La Porte. Smoothie King began serving the public today at its new location off Pine Lake Ave. at NewPorte Landing. Taylor Haney, a district manager for nine Smoothie King locations in Indiana and Illinois, said various smoothies...
LA PORTE, IN
abc57.com

Grant will help rehab homes on Elmer Street in South Bend

Nine sites significant to African American history have received grants from two funds established by the late Standiford "Stan" Cox, an Eli Lilly Chemist. The grants totaling over $150,000 will be distributed from the Standiford H. Cox Fund, and the Dovie Stewart Cox & Chester A. Cox Sr. Memorial Fund.
SOUTH BEND, IN
WNDU

BBQ pitmaster returns to Dowagiac

Over 100,000 fans are expected to be inside Ohio Stadium Saturday night for the top-five matchup between Notre Dame and Ohio State. Faith leaders call on South Bend mayor to reimagine, improve public safety. Updated: 5 hours ago. Community faith leaders meet with South Bend Mayor James Mueller in hopes...
DOWAGIAC, MI
Alina Andras

4 Great Steakhouses in Illinois

If you happen to live in Illinois and you love to go out with your friends and family members from time to time, you are in the right place because I have put together a list of four amazing steakhouses in Illinois that you should definitely visit if you haven't already. All of them have extraordinary online reviews and are known for serving high quality food made with fresh ingredients. Here's what made it on the list.
ILLINOIS STATE
South Bend Tribune

South Bend Tribune

4K+
Followers
2K+
Post
589K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in South Bend, IN from South Bend Tribune.

 http://southbendtribune.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy