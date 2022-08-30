Tennessee State football coach Eddie George names starting quarterback for season opener

Tennessee State football coach Eddie George named transfer Draylen Ellis the starting quarterback for Saturday's season opening game at Eastern Washington.

George told The Tennessean after Tuesday's practice that Ellis, who played the previous two seasons at Austin Peay, had beaten out Auburn transfer Chayil Garnett, who started for the Tigers in the last game of 2021 at Mississippi State.

"Draylen has shown that he has leadership qualities, he has talent to go with that and he has the experience of playing in the OVC," George said. "That all counted for something and he's earned that opportunity for us."

Ellis, a junior from Olive Branch, Mississippi, completed 192 of 254 passes at Austin Peay last season and led the OVC in passing yards (2,625), passing touchdowns (19), yards per completion (13.7) and total offense per game (268.5).

As a freshman in 2020 he completed 104 of 201 passes for 1,270 yards and 14 touchdowns. He also rushed for 84 yards and two scores.

Ellis made the All-OVC second team in 2021 and was the OVC co-freshman of the year in 2020.

"I feel comfortable in this offense," Ellis said. "There are a lot of similarities to what we did (at Austin Peay). The coaches have made me very comfortable."

Garnett and Deveon Bryant backed up Jeremy Hickbottom last season. Garnett completed 19 of 35 passes for 137 yards with one touchdown and one interception.

Bryant, who is a junior, completed 20 of 42 passes for 256 yards with one interception in 2021. He scored one rushing touchdown.

