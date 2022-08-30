ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jake’s Take Sports Podcast: Talkin’ Tygers Week 3 vs Massillon

By Jake Furr, Mansfield News Journal
It is back! Season 3 of the Jake's Take Sports Podcast is officially underway.

In Season 3 Episode 4 of the Jake's Take Sports Podcast, host Jake Furr, sports reporter for the Mansfield News Journal, sits down with Mansfield Senior head football coach Chioke Bradley, offensive coordinator Jacob Owens, defensive coordinator Sean Adams and senior Keontez Bradley to talk about the Tygers' Week 2 win over North Canton Hoover and what to expect from the team in Week 3 against Massillon.

For all episodes of the Jake's Take Sports Podcast, click here.

About the host: Jake Furr is the sports reporter at the Mansfield News Journal. He was hired at the NJ in January 2018. Before the NJ, he spent time at the Bucyrus Telegraph-Forum and the Norwalk Reflector from 2015-2017. He can be reached via email at jfurr@gannett.com, by call or text at 740-244-9934 or on Twitter at @JakeFurr11.

