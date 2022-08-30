Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
WZBJ7/24 will have to be rescanned in September when the network moves to a new frequencyCheryl E PrestonDanville, VA
South Piedmont Community College: A History of Local Education In Monroe, NCTyler Mc.Monroe, NC
A mom of 3 went out to do some last-minute shopping and never came home. That was over 20 years ago.Fatim HemrajStoneville, NC
Feeding Southwest Virginia celebrates local partnersCheryl E PrestonRoanoke, VA
Henry County Hometown Hero George Metz returns from helping Ukrainian refugees cross the boarderCheryl E PrestonHenry County, VA
Related
WSET
2 Accidents in Rustburg, wires pulled to the ground
RUSTBURG, Va. (WSET) — The Rustburg Volunteer Fire Department and Lyndan VFD were dispatched to an accident Friday. This incident happened on Suburban Road. While they were on their way to the scene there was a second accident involving a car that ran into the wires from the first accident.
WSET
Teenager dead in Roanoke shooting: Police
ROANOKE, Va. (WSET) — Roanoke police were notified about reports of shots fired on Saturday night. They responded to the 1000 block of Palm Avenue NW at approximately 7:45 p.m. When they arrived on the scene they located a male which appeared to have had critical gunshot wounds outside...
WSET
Concord crews remind drivers to be cautious after multiple crashes in two days
CONCORD, Va. (WSET) — The Concord Volunteer Fire Department is asking drivers to be cautious when on the road after a series of crashes in the area on Thursday and Friday. On Thursday, the department shared to Facebook that they worked on three separate calls. The first was an...
WSET
Roanoke Fire EMS Department awarded for their contributions to saving life
ROANOKE, Va. (WSET) — The Roanoke FireEMS Department was awarded for saving a life in an accident. "Our personnel have been hard at work keeping our city safe, and we are proud to share their accomplishments with you," the department said.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WSET
Missing elderly Halifax Co. woman safely located
HALIFAX COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — The Halifax County Sheriff's Office and Department of Emergency Management said on Thursday they were searching for an elderly woman in the Nathalie area. Friday morning the Halifax County Sheriff's Office said she had been safely located.
WSET
Labor Day fun at Smith Mountain Lake and how to stay safe this weekend
FRANKLIN COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — The unofficial end of summer isn't stopping people from taking to the water to finish of the season in style for Labor Day weekend. Hundreds, if not thousands, of people are expected to celebrate their weekend at Smith Mountain Lake. The Conservation Police are...
WSET
3 injured, 1 child dead in Pittsylvania Co. crash: Police
PITTSYLVANIA COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — The Virginia State Police is investigating a single-vehicle crash that happened early Saturday morning. This crash resulted in a fatality. The crash happened on Mount Cross Road near Log Haven at 3:37 a.m. The police said that a 2007 Chevrolet Aveo was traveling west...
WSET
Danville City Councilman named to Virginia Small Business Commission
DANVILLE, Va. (WSET) — Danville City Councilman Lee Vogler has been named to the Virginia Small Business Commission by Governor Glenn Youngkin. The governor announced multiple new appointments to his administration on Friday. Vogler has served on the Danville City Council since 2012, where he was the youngest person...
IN THIS ARTICLE
WSET
City leaders talk potential plans to redevelop Danville Mall ahead of casino completion
DANVILLE, Va. (WSET) — At the Southern Virginia Regional Housing Summit, Danville leaders highlighted different areas that could be redeveloped. One of those spots: the Danville Mall. "They had a housing summit recently and the mall actually gave permission to the city to market the space over there for...
WSET
'Cops 'N Bobbers:' Bring your kids fishing with Lynchburg police officers!
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — Do you have any kids between the ages of 7 and 13? If you do, they're invited to Cops 'N Bobbers with the Lynchburg Police Department!. Scheduled for September 17, Cops and Bobbers is presented by Lynchburg Police and Human Kind. Trophies are offered for...
WSET
Final convictions made in prosecution of large-scale drug dealing group in Central VA
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — A jury convicted two men who were part of a large-scale drug distribution operation in Central Virginia on Thursday. On Friday, U.S. Attorney for the Western District of Virginia, Christopher Kavanaugh said this marks the final two convictions out of 25 that were indicted. "Today...
WSET
Weekend event to help teens learn safe driving
DANVILLE, Va. (WSET) — Join the Teen Driving Solutions School this weekend for a driving program at the Virginia International Raceway near Danville. The TDSS is an organization "committed to training teens to be safe, smart and responsible drivers while also helping their parents understand how to help them Arrive Alive every time they Drive!"
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WSET
Scam Alert: Henry Co. deputies warn community of phone call scam
HENRY COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — The Henry County Sheriff's Office is warning the community of a new phone scam in the area. The sheriff's office said they have received numerous calls about people who owe taxes for the Town of Ridgeway. Deputies said this is a scam call. They...
WSET
LPD to host Citizens Police Academy to inform community on crime, safety trends
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — The Lynchburg Police Department (LPD) is hosting a Citizens Police Academy session that is scheduled to begin on September 15. LPD said the 9-week program is an opportunity for community members to learn about department operations and relative trends in law enforcement. The curriculum will...
WSET
Pittsylvania County Schools selected in Gov. Youngkin's "Bridging the Gap" initiative
PITTSYLVANIA COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — Pittsylvania County Schools is one of the 15 school divisions in Virginia selected to participate in Governor Glenn Youngkin's new initiative called "Bridging the Gap." Pittsylvania County Schools Superintendent Dr. Mark Jones said he found out at a meeting on Tuesday, August 23. He...
WSET
Halifax County Animal Shelter is full, in need of adopters and fosters
Halifax County — Halifax County Animal Control says its shelter is over capacity. As of Thursday, there are 23 cats and 30 dogs at the shelter. The shelter only has the capacity for 16 dogs and 10 cats. Chief Animal Warden Catherine Martinette says they are bringing in about...
WSET
Schools across Virginia are short-staffed, Gov. Youngkin highlights plan to fix it
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — Schools are short-staffed, students are behind, and Governor Glenn Youngkin is offering a plan to fix it. "When a student is in the classroom with a teacher in person that's where the magic happens," Youngkin said. Student test scores have fallen sharply since the pandemic...
WSET
Sinai Elementary School celebrates the school year with Kona Ice
HALIFAX COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — Kona Ice visited Sinai Elementary School on Friday. This was in celebration of back to school. The school said that faculty, staff, and students enjoyed flavoring their own shaved ice with the "Falvorwave". It was an awesome day for a Kona Ice! A great...
WSET
Liberty University disaster relief team shares experience helping Kentucky flood victims
JACKSON, Ky. (WSET) — Liberty University students are making a difference for members of one Kentucky community. A disaster relief team with LU Serve Now is in Jackson, Kentucky after flooding devastated the area this summer. One of the team leaders, Syri Pendleton, a strategic partnerships coordinator with LU...
WSET
Football Friday 2022: Week 2 Scores (9/2/22)
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — #ABC13FootballFriday. Scores for Week 2 - September 2, 2022 (Home teams listed second, winning team in BOLD) Abingdon 13, Christiansburg 22 (FINAL/THURSDAY) Staunton 40 Covington 7. Magna Vista 35 Dan River 14. E. Montgomery 0, Rural Retreat 39 (FINAL/THURSDAY) E.C. Glass 56 Gretna 6. Patrick...
Comments / 0