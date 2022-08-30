ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Danville, VA

WSET

2 Accidents in Rustburg, wires pulled to the ground

RUSTBURG, Va. (WSET) — The Rustburg Volunteer Fire Department and Lyndan VFD were dispatched to an accident Friday. This incident happened on Suburban Road. While they were on their way to the scene there was a second accident involving a car that ran into the wires from the first accident.
WSET

Teenager dead in Roanoke shooting: Police

ROANOKE, Va. (WSET) — Roanoke police were notified about reports of shots fired on Saturday night. They responded to the 1000 block of Palm Avenue NW at approximately 7:45 p.m. When they arrived on the scene they located a male which appeared to have had critical gunshot wounds outside...
WSET

Missing elderly Halifax Co. woman safely located

HALIFAX COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — The Halifax County Sheriff's Office and Department of Emergency Management said on Thursday they were searching for an elderly woman in the Nathalie area. Friday morning the Halifax County Sheriff's Office said she had been safely located.
WSET

3 injured, 1 child dead in Pittsylvania Co. crash: Police

PITTSYLVANIA COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — The Virginia State Police is investigating a single-vehicle crash that happened early Saturday morning. This crash resulted in a fatality. The crash happened on Mount Cross Road near Log Haven at 3:37 a.m. The police said that a 2007 Chevrolet Aveo was traveling west...
WSET

Danville City Councilman named to Virginia Small Business Commission

DANVILLE, Va. (WSET) — Danville City Councilman Lee Vogler has been named to the Virginia Small Business Commission by Governor Glenn Youngkin. The governor announced multiple new appointments to his administration on Friday. Vogler has served on the Danville City Council since 2012, where he was the youngest person...
WSET

Weekend event to help teens learn safe driving

DANVILLE, Va. (WSET) — Join the Teen Driving Solutions School this weekend for a driving program at the Virginia International Raceway near Danville. The TDSS is an organization "committed to training teens to be safe, smart and responsible drivers while also helping their parents understand how to help them Arrive Alive every time they Drive!"
WSET

Sinai Elementary School celebrates the school year with Kona Ice

HALIFAX COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — Kona Ice visited Sinai Elementary School on Friday. This was in celebration of back to school. The school said that faculty, staff, and students enjoyed flavoring their own shaved ice with the "Falvorwave". It was an awesome day for a Kona Ice! A great...
WSET

Football Friday 2022: Week 2 Scores (9/2/22)

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — #ABC13FootballFriday. Scores for Week 2 - September 2, 2022 (Home teams listed second, winning team in BOLD) Abingdon 13, Christiansburg 22 (FINAL/THURSDAY) Staunton 40 Covington 7. Magna Vista 35 Dan River 14. E. Montgomery 0, Rural Retreat 39 (FINAL/THURSDAY) E.C. Glass 56 Gretna 6. Patrick...
