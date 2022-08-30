Read full article on original website
The top 10 Android party games
New apps have been added to this roundup. Android offers a wide variety of great games, including a range of party games to help make your social events a hit. Android party games can get everyone playing within minutes, so you can keep the vibe alive without interruption. You also won't have to worry about who or who can't play, as all anyone needs to play these games is their phone, and some require only one device.
The 8 best anime games for Android in 2022
Anime is a wondrous medium; it can be funny or sad, mindlessly action-packed, or thought-provoking. Anime can inspire you to become your best or contemplate the meaning of existence. Some do this to the point of you wanting to embody your favorite characters. Thankfully, like the best RPGs on Android,...
Genshin Impact 3.0: How to reach the foreign lands of Sumeru
After a year-long wait since arriving at Inazuma, we now get to explore the city of wisdom and home to the Dendro Archon, Sumeru. A quick glance of what's ahead in Genshin Impact 3.0 tells us there are many new characters to meet, a new story to escape into, and plenty of events to keep us tied over until the next patch. But as we already know, Genshin Impact is one of the best gacha games, pushing the limits on the hardware from some of the greatest Android phones out there. HoYoverse incentivizes you to stay up-to-date on the latest content, which means you can't just waste time wandering aimlessly in Teyvat. However, you won't need to be up-to-date with the Archon quest to access Sumeru, which is why we've outlined the minimal steps required to start exploring the new luscious region.
Ys Online: The Ark of Napishtim beginner's guide — Explore Ys VI like never before
Ys Online: The Ark of Napishtim has finally made its way to Android. An action RPG MMO gacha from the classic Ys series, developed by Falcom and published by Zilong Game Limited, which also published Counter:Side, one of the best gacha games on Android. Neither is it the first MMORPG Ys entry; we've had Ys Online — The Call of Solum, released back in 2007 from CJ Internet, known as Netmarble today. Ys Online: The Ark of Napishtim is adapted from the world of Ys VI, where you come across two sisters living on Canaan Island, and so you'll follow events in the Ys VI storyline, which essentially means you can view this game as a remake of the original.
IN THIS ARTICLE
GameSir X2 Pro hands-on: The biggest problem with GameSir's controllers is finally fixed
GameSir has been on a tear coming up with some of the best mobile controllers on the market, where I last took the excellent GameSir X3 for a spin, but since the company has an all-new device launching today, I've spent three last couple of weeks running it through its paces to report my findings. The GameSir X2 Pro hits store shelves starting today for $80, offering a similar design to the original X2, but with the upgrades found in the X3 (sans its fan), and a few unique features all its own. So if your original X2 is starting to feel dated with its tiny face buttons and lack of analog triggers, GameSir is back with a refinement that damn-near perfects its best mobile controller design. Let's dig in.
VANKYO Leisure 470 Pro is a powerful compact projector for all your entertainment needs
One of the most cost-effective ways to enjoy a “big screen” experience without the big price tag, is to invest in a projector. Yet, with dozens of options available in the market with tall claims, picking up an ideal projector for your needs can sometimes be confusing. VANKYO’s latest offering − Leisure 470 Pro, stands out among the bunch for its smaller form factor, compatibility with popular streaming devices, excellent visuals, and superior sound. Whether you want to use a projector as a home theater or in outdoor gardens, VANKYO’s newest product − Leisure 470 Pro, can be the best portable outdoor phone projector. Let’s check it out.
Logitech's leaked cloud gaming handheld supports Android games
On August 2nd, Logitech G and Tencent games announced a partnership to create a cloud gaming handheld. It sounded a bit like an online-only Nintendo Switch, and thanks to leaks by Evan Blass (via The Verge), we can see what this device is going to look like. These leaks show...
