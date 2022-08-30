A wholesome breakfast gives you energy and prepares you for the day. Even when you’re on vacation at the beach, it sets the tone for a day of healthy eating. The next time you’re in Orange Beach, traveling alone, with a significant other, or with the whole family, check out some of the locals’ favorite breakfast spots. For some of us, dining out while on vacation is one of the most excellent parts of the experience. Anybody would feel like they were on vacation if they didn’t have to go grocery shopping, prepare a meal, cook it, and clean it up.

ORANGE BEACH, AL ・ 3 DAYS AGO