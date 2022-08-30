ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orange Beach, AL

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

WKRG News 5

Shark Week Series: Meet the sharks of the Gulf Coast

GULF SHORES, Ala. (WKRG) — When you step into the waters of the Gulf of Mexico, you’re stepping into the home of thousands of marine species, including shark species. Beachgoers have always known this, and sharks are frequently sighted all along the Gulf Coast, including this recent hammerhead shark sighting in Orange Beach, Ala. But […]
alabamawx.com

Alabama NewsCenter — Alabama Power extending Lake Martin summer lake levels into October

Summer will last a little longer at Lake Martin, since Alabama Power is extending the lake’s summer pool for a few more weeks. Usually, the water level at Lake Martin begins to lower around Sept. 1, reaching winter pool levels near mid-November. The lower lake level allows the reservoir to capture and store winter rains. The lake begins to rise in early spring, reaching full summer pool around the end of April. The fall drawdown will now begin Oct. 15.
WKRG News 5

Vehicle fire off Orange Beach Blvd.

ORANGE BEACH, Ala. (WKRG) — The Orange Beach Fire Department shared three photos of a vehicle fire on Orange Beach Boulevard, just south of Canal Road via a Facebook post. In one photo, you can see a firetruck on the scene with a car on fire. In another photo, you can see firefighters inspecting the […]
AL.com

Mississippi pastor allegedly confesses to killing missing Alabama man 3 years ago

A Mississippi pastor walked into a sheriff’s office earlier this week and allegedly confessed to killing a missing west Alabama man more than three years ago. James Eric Crisp, a 37-year-old preacher at a drug recovery program where he was once a resident, confessed to killing 48-year-old Roger Loyd Taylor, a Sulligent resident who was reported missing in 2019 and whose case went cold before Crisp’s alleged confession.
WKRG News 5

Early morning jubilee surprises Daphne residents

DAPHNE, Ala. (WKRG) – A jubilee occurred on the Eastern Shore Wednesday night into Thursday morning. Residents near Mayday Park in Daphne south to Montrose rushed to Mobile Bay to scoop up their catch. Daphne is one of the few places in the world where jubilees occur. It’s a phenomenon that brings blue crab, shrimp […]
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Manatees#Dna#Dauphin Island Sea Lab#Bear Point#Bp
AL.com

Drive Electric Alabama showcases vehicles at Mobile event

Electric vehicle owners and enthusiasts participated in a south Alabama motor show Saturday in the hopes of getting more people interested in the vehicles they know and love. Members of the Mobile-based Drive Electric Alabama chapter appeared at the Gulf Coast Motor Show at The Grounds in Mobile to answer questions about electric vehicles, show the differences between those vehicles and gasoline-powered vehicles and more.
foodieflashpacker.com

The Best Breakfast In Orange Beach | 10 Must-Try Breakfast Places In Orange Beach AL

A wholesome breakfast gives you energy and prepares you for the day. Even when you’re on vacation at the beach, it sets the tone for a day of healthy eating. The next time you’re in Orange Beach, traveling alone, with a significant other, or with the whole family, check out some of the locals’ favorite breakfast spots. For some of us, dining out while on vacation is one of the most excellent parts of the experience. Anybody would feel like they were on vacation if they didn’t have to go grocery shopping, prepare a meal, cook it, and clean it up.
violetskyadventures.com

Blue Springs State Park, Alabama’s Hidden Gem

This Alabama state park features two giant springs that flow from a natural aquifer below. Not only is this a great place to cool off on a hot summer day, the history of land surrounding these springs is also fascinating to learn about. About. Blue Springs has long been appreciated...
thebamabuzz.com

The Blind Tiger restaurant is coming to Fairhope Pier in 2023

Alabama, it’s time to get ready to chow down on some seafood, po’boys and tacos. The Blind Tiger, a Mississippi-based restaurant chain, is opening a location in Fairhope next year. Keep reading for more details and to find out what’s on the menu. Head over to Fairhope...
Nick 97.5

Secluded Alabama Airbnb Offers a Cave, Waterfalls, Lake Views

You won’t believe that this Airbnb is located in Alabama. This spot is truly one-of-a-kind because it offers super incredible views of Smith Lake, a cave that you can explore, and picture-perfect waterfalls. This super exclusive Airbnb is located in Houston, Alabama, and can fit 4 folks comfortably. You...
Sheeraz Qurban

A Tale of True Love: A romantic hike turned into mourning

Robbery near mount Cheaha in Talladega national forest took the life of a 22-year-old. A romantic hike turned into mourning. Mikayla Paulus and Adam Simjee were on a spontaneous trip to Alabama’s Cheaha State Park before returning to college in Florida this week. They were a couple for more than 4 ½ years and loved to travel together. Their love for nature took them to explore the woods of Alabama. It was supposed to be a perfect end of summer, but who thought that it would be their last trip together and this romantic hike would turn into funeral mourning?
WKRG News 5

CoastAL project phase 1 nearly complete

ORANGE BEACH, Ala. (WKRG)– The CoastAL project has been in the works for a little over a year now and Phase I is almost complete. While the project is split into three phases, Phase I is starting to be wrapped up, owner of CoastAL, John McInnis told WKRG News 5 there are some final touches […]
