Baltimore, MD

BALTIMORE EAT & DRINK

BALTIMORE THINGS TO DO

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

Baltimore magazine

Open & Shut: Heavy Seas Canned Cocktails; Charlsie’s Bakehouse; North Ave. Market

Heavy Seas Releases Crafted Cocktails: Like a few other breweries in the DMV area, Heavy Seas Beer is now in the canned cocktail game. The brewery has released a new line of vodka-based canned cocktails in four flavors: Orange Crush, Watermelon Crush, cherry limeade, and strawberry lemonade. “We wanted to craft something unexpected, with the same quality one can expect from a Heavy Seas beer,” brewmaster Chris Leonard said in a press release. “We went through many trials of experimentation, and we’ve finally come up with four flavors we’re really excited about.”
BALTIMORE COUNTY, MD
Baltimore magazine

Local Artist Katie Pumphrey Just Swam the English Channel–Again

On July 29th, MICA grad and Baltimore artist Katie Pumphrey, 34, swam the English Channel in thirteen hours and 44 minutes. This was Pumphrey’s second time swimming the Channel. And she’s only the 73rd woman to the complete the Triple Crown of Open Water Swimming, which includes the Catalina Channel, the 20 Bridges swim—a 28.8-mile swim around the island of Manhattan—and the English Channel.
BALTIMORE, MD
Baltimore magazine

Open & Shut: Sparkplug Coffee; The Wine Collective; Bartenders Pub

Sparkplug Coffee: Maybe you’ve seen this 1995 Suzuki Carry—retrofitted into a mobile coffee truck—parked by Patterson Park on a recent Saturday morning. Stick-on subway tiles cover the front, while a vapor wave-inspired sign lets you know that this is Sparkplug Coffee. The new concept comes from Tony Levero and his father, Tony Levero Sr. Patrons who happen to spot the truck at the park or at brewery events (you can keep up with its whereabouts on Instagram) can expect cold-brewed cups of joe with beans sourced from Rise Up Coffee Roasters on the Eastern Shore.
BALTIMORE, MD
Baltimore magazine

Open & Shut: Pratt St. Market is Back; Current Space Opens Outdoor Bar; Papi Cuisine Expands

Pratt Street Market Returns: Exciting news for those who live, work, and play in the downtown district—this pop-up lunch market is officially back every Thursday from 11 a.m.-2 p.m. through September 29. Grab friends or co-workers and head to 10 E. Pratt Plaza (on the corner of Light and Pratt streets) to explore a rotating lineup of local vendors including Craving Potato Factory, Dear Globe Coffee, Delmarva Popcorn, Lattimore’s Funnel Cakes, SoBeachy Haitian Cuisine, Wonderbooks, and Vegan Soul Bakery. Though the purveyors will change from week to week, you can count on a regular roster of baked goods, specialty foods, and artisan products.
BALTIMORE, MD
Baltimore magazine

Baltimore magazine

Baltimore, MD
ABOUT

Baltimore magazine serves as a user's guide to the region, both in print and online. Through world-class design, bold photography, and captivating writing, we point you to the best in food, drink, arts, culture, fashion, and more. We also introduce you to Baltimore's most fascinating people and dig deep on the subjects that matter most to our readers. We passionately chronicle and celebrate this complicated, wonderful, vibrant city we all love. We know everything about this town. And soon you will, too.

 https://www.baltimoremagazine.com

