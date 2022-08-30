ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

Celebrate National Cinema Day with discounted tickets at theaters across Houston

The last two years have been particularly hard on movie theaters, and that's especially true for Wellborne Cinema Four. The independent theater in the Houston suburb of Alvin closed in March 2020 at the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic and did not reopen until earlier this summer, according to owner Andrew Thomas, who said technical problems with his projectors compounded the decline in business associated with pandemic-related shutdowns. Wellborne Cinema Four enjoyed somewhat of resurgence in recent months along with the rest of the film industry, but now that school is back in session and there are few new releases, Thomas said the theater lost money by operating during the last two weekends.
HOUSTON, TX
Community Impact Houston

Houston Advanced Research Center in The Woodlands celebrates 40th anniversary in September

Houston Advanced Research Center celebrates 40 years in September. (Courtesy Houston Advanced Research Center) Houston Advanced Research Center celebrates its 40th anniversary Sept. 7. Located at 8801 Gosling Road, The Woodlands, the facility provides scientific research and independent analysis on topics relating to water, air, energy and resilience. The facility is located in a LEED platinum-certified building, which is a net-zero energy building, meaning it produces more solar power than it consumes, according to HARC officials. 281-364-6000. www.harcresearch.org.
HOUSTON, TX
Community Impact Houston

Gatsby Hospitality Group eyes late September for opening of new seafood place on Waugh Drive

Baked oysters will be among the offerings when Gatsby's Fine Seafood opens in September. (Courtesy Michael Anthony) Following their conversion of Daisy Buchanan Lounge into an expansion of Gatsby's Prime Steakhouse in late 2021, officials with Gatsby Hospitality Group are now announcing plans for a new upscale seafood concept, Gatsby’s Prime Seafood, slated to open in late September.
HOUSTON, TX
Houston, TX
Lifestyle
City
Houston, TX
Local
Texas Lifestyle
Houston, TX
Food & Drinks
Local
Texas Food & Drinks
City
Buffalo, TX
Local
Texas Restaurants
Houston, TX
Restaurants
Community Impact Houston

Live music, food, drinks, artisan vendors to be featured at the Ion in Houston for Feel Good Market

The Ion will host a Feel Good Market series at 4201 Main St., Houston, on the first Thursday of September, October and November. (Courtesy The Feel Good Group) Event planning company Feel Good Group will present the Feel Good Market at the Ion at 4201 Main St., Houston. The series of festivities, featuring live performances, and a collection of artisanal vendors from around the Houston area, will be held Sept. 1, Oct. 6 and Nov. 3.
HOUSTON, TX
Community Impact Houston

Painted Tree Boutiques celebrates grand opening in Kingwood

Painted Tree Boutiques celebrated the grand opening of its Kingwood location Aug. 27. (Wesley Gardner/Community Impact Newspaper) Painted Tree Boutiques celebrated the grand opening of its Kingwood location Aug. 27. Located at 1153 Kingwood Drive, the national franchise houses multiple vendors in each location that offer a wide variety of items, including home decor, clothing, candles and gifts. 281-623-4191. www.paintedtree.com.
HOUSTON, TX
Community Impact Houston

Cava now serving Mediterranean cuisine in The Vintage

Mediterranean restaurant Cava specializes in build-your-own bowls. (Courtesy Cava) Cava opened a new location at 10850 Louetta Road, Ste. 100, Houston—the former location of Zoes Kitchen—in late August. The opening comes as Cava acquired Zoes Kitchen in 2018 and is in the process of converting Zoes Kitchen locations into Cava restaurants, officials with the restaurant chain said. The Mediterranean fast-casual restaurant allows patrons to create their own dishes with bases such as salad, grains and pitas; dips and spreads, such as red pepper hummus and roasted eggplant; protein such as falafel, harissa honey chicken and spicy lamb meatballs; and a variety of toppings and dressings. 346-246-2561. www.cava.com.
HOUSTON, TX
houstonfoodfinder.com

Under the Radar: Some of Houston’s Best Hot Dogs Are from a Parking Lot

Imagine that it’s a Friday evening in Rice Village, and you’re standing outside watching the sunset as the sky transforms into vibrant colors of blue, orange, and pink. The air is warm and dewy with Houston’s unwavering humidity. The hum of cicadas rings out, rudely interrupted by the thumping of techno playing from a nearby speaker. Your feet shift back and forth on the firm concrete beneath you as you stand in line with mostly college students. Some are dressed up for a night out; others are dressed down and on a study break. As you shuffle along, a car pulls up and the driver rolls down the window, asking some of the people why on earth anyone would subject themselves to this. “Hot dogs!”, they shout back. The driver lets out an exasperated “For real??,” shakes his head, and rolls away.
HOUSTON, TX
CW33

This is the best place for a cheeseburger in Texas, report says

DALLAS (KDAF) — Bun, sauce, lettuce, tomato, onion, cheese, burger, cheese, burger, bun. What you just read is the description of a solid cheeseburger composition. Almost everyone can recall the greatest cheeseburger that has ever graced their tastebuds and spread the gospel on exactly where they got it, how juicy and delicious it was, and what to get to accompany this savory treat.
TEXAS STATE
Community Impact Houston

Local Office Bellaire holds grand opening

Local Office, a shared work space rental business officially opened its Bellaire location at 4909 Bissonnet St. on Aug. 23. (Courtesy Local Office). Local Office Bellaire held its grand opening Aug. 23 at 4909 Bissonnet St., Bellaire. The shared office and work space building rents space for private offices, meeting rooms and a podcast studio. Local Office has a second location at 2617 BIssonnet St., Houston, near West University. 713-337-0909. www.localoffice.com.
BELLAIRE, TX
Community Impact Houston

Fashion clothing brand Cotton On Body coming soon to First Colony Mall

Cotton On Body sells activewear, intimates, sleepwear, loungewear and swimwear. (Courtesy Pexels) Fashion clothing and stationery brand Cotton On Body will open a location at First Colony Mall at 16535 Southwest Freeway in Sugar Land next year, according to a permit filed with the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation. The Australian-born clothing store sells activewear, intimates, sleepwear, loungewear and swimwear, with locations around Houston and worldwide, according to its website. Construction on a $205,795 2,606-square-foot renovation project at the future storefront is scheduled to begin Oct. 1 and end in January, according to the permit.
SUGAR LAND, TX
Community Impact Houston

12 latest commercial permits filed in Conroe, including First Watch and Walk On's Bistreaux & Bar

The daytime cafe First Watch serves made-to-order breakfast, brunch and lunch items using farm-fresh ingredients. (Courtesy First Watch) Several new businesses and renovations are underway or coming to the Conroe area. The following projects have been filed through the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation, and information may be subject to change.
CONROE, TX
Community Impact Houston

Community Impact Houston

Houston, TX
