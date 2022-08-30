Read full article on original website
Related
hoiabc.com
Local education leaders working to fix ‘chronic absenteeism’ in schools
PEORIA (25 News Now) - Educators are working to overcome a long-running problem this school year, chronic absenteeism. The problem isn’t new or unique to Central Illinois, but it has been exacerbated by the pandemic. Chronic absenteeism is when a student misses more than 10 percent of an 180-day school year.
hoiabc.com
Peoria church hosts barbeque and backpack giveaway
PEORIA (Heart of Illinois ABC) - The L.I.F.E Outreach Center brought 100 backpacks to give away to Peoria children and had a party in the park with barbeque, snow cones, face painting and a watermelon eating contest. Each backpack was loaded up with school supplies. Pastor of L.I.F.E Outreach Center...
hoiabc.com
Peoria teachers union overwhelmingly approves strike authorization
PEORIA (25 News Now) - Peoria teachers are preliminarily at 99.3% approval authorizing union leaders to issue a notice to strike. More than 700 Peoria Federation of Teachers union members have taken part in the vote at Woodruff Career and Technical Center - But this does not mean they will strike.
hoiabc.com
25 Sports Football Friday Week 2: Big Schools Highlights
(25 News Now) - Normal West flexed their Intercity rivalry muscles on Friday with a 46-0 win over Bloomington for their 10th straight victory over their crosstown rivals. Across town, Normal Community picked up their first win of the season with a 50-14 win over Champaign Central. Peoria High moved to 2-0 with a 36-16 win against Danville. Peoria Manual lost to Champaign Centennial.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
hoiabc.com
Local churches helping families in need
PEORIA (Heart of Illinois ABC) - Home Sweet Home ministries in Bloomington along with dozens of other churches and organizations are already thinking ahead. “The Big Give” is a group effort that aims to help families in need as the Thanksgiving season is on the horizon. Every year...
hoiabc.com
1 person critically wounded Friday night in shooting near Bloomington High School
BLOOMINGTON (Heart of Illinois ABC) - One person is said to be in critical condition after being shot just blocks from Bloomington High School’s Fred Carlton Field where BHS and Normal West High School were playing a varsity football game. Bloomington Police said they heard gunfire about 7:30 p.m....
hoiabc.com
Local libraries combine with CityLink to offer free bus rides
(Heart of Illinois ABC) - Local public libraries are partnering with CityLink to give their members free bus rides throughout the month of September. It’s all part of National Library Card Sign-Up Month. Peoria, Peoria Heights, Pekin and Fondulac libraries are all taking part in the area’s first-ever ‘Fine-Free, Fare-Free’ initiative.
hoiabc.com
Illinois roads opening ahead of holiday weekend
PEORIA (Heart of Illinois ABC) - The Illinois Department of Transportation announced today that lanes that have been closed for construction will reopen, where possible, for the Labor Day holiday to minimize travel disruption. Non-emergency closures will be suspended from 3 p.m. Friday, Sept. 2, to 11:59 p.m. Monday, Sept....
IN THIS ARTICLE
hoiabc.com
6 grandkids are about to get a new house
PEORIA (Heart of Illinois ABC) -A relief group has big plans to build and give away three brand new homes in Peoria. The roof was raised in the East Bluff Thursday on East Thrush Avenue. Habitat for Humanity is making progress on a home that will help a couple married...
hoiabc.com
Local veteran receives a helping hand with home repairs
PEORIA (Heart of Illinois ABC) - Former Marine Corps Sergeant Bryon Emerson’s home is no longer in disrepair thanks to a local organization. Central Illinois Housing Network was glad to lend a hand once they got word of the home’s condition. For some time, the home’s crawlspace would...
hoiabc.com
DEVELOPING: Suspect arrested after stabbing, crash on Peoria’s southside
PEORIA (Heart of Illinois ABC) - Police say a stabbing and a serious traffic accident Saturday are connected. According to the Peoria County Sheriff, the stabbing happened at Laramie Liquors on Laramie around 4:00 p.m. Saturday. The victim’s injuries are not considered serious. Soon after, an accident occurred several...
hoiabc.com
Ex-Pekin City Council member to run next year for Bloomington City Council seat
PEORIA (Heart of Illinois ABC) - High school history teacher and former Pekin City Councilman Cody Hendricks announced Thursday he wants to become an alderman in Bloomington. Cody Hendricks is running for Ward 6 alderman in the 2023 municipal elections. The redrawn Ward 6 covers much of the downtown area and parts of Blooomington’s west side.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
hoiabc.com
Watch party planned for scheduled moon rocket launch
PEORIA (Heart of Illinois ABC) - NASA will try to launch its new Artemis moon rocket Saturday and local space enthusiasts will gather to watch the historic liftoff. The launch was supposed to happen Monday, but it was called off because of fuel leaks and a bad engine sensor. Once...
hoiabc.com
Male victim shot and killed in Peoria’s 17th homicide of 2022
PEORIA (Heart of Illinois ABC) - Police say a male victim was shot and killed early Saturday morning, marking the River City’s 17th homicide of 2022. Just before 6:30 a.m., police responded to a Shot Spotter alert of 12 rounds fired in the 1600 block of West Adrian G Hinton Avenue - near North Grove Street.
hoiabc.com
Juveniles arrested, handgun seized after vehicle stolen in Peoria
PEORIA (Heart of Illinois ABC) - Police say a stolen vehicle led to the arrests two male juveniles who were allegedly in possession of a handgun Friday morning. Just before 5:00 a.m. police located a reported stolen vehicle in the area of Griswold and Lincoln Streets. Officers followed and attempted...
hoiabc.com
‘Bicycle Bar Crawl’ spreads word about men’s health
WEST PEORIA (Heart of Illinois ABC) - If you saw a group of bikers pedaling in yellow shirts down Farmington Road Saturday, they wanted to get your attention. The Peoria Area Prostate Awareness Society - or ‘PAPAS’ - hosted their eighth annual Bicycle Bar Crawl, an event all about spreading prostate health awareness. The day involves traveling from bar to bar on bikes, acting as the culmination of weeks of fundraising efforts. With close to 92 riders taking part, the event kicked off at Jimmy’s Bar, followed by an escort around town by the West Peoria Fire Department to get to their next location safely.
hoiabc.com
UPDATE: 2nd afternoon shooting in Peoria sends a man to a local hospital
UPDATE (7:45 p.m.) - Peoria Police provided no suspect information in a news release about Thursday afternoon’s second shooting in the River City. Police said they were called just before 3 p.m. after a ShotSpotter alert indicated six shots fired in the 2400 block of West Marquette Avenue. between South Griswold and South Streets.
hoiabc.com
‘Another Planet’ features out-of-this-world art
PEORIA (Heart of Illinois ABC) - Pictures with no camera? The Peoria Art Guild is unveiling a unique, new exhibit. ‘Another Planet’ features abstract photography by artist Liu Yang, who moved from China to Peoria with her family earlier this year. Yang’s art features pictures, but she doesn’t use...
hoiabc.com
Victim identified in Bloomington pedestrian-motorcycle crash
BLOOMINGTON (Heart of Illinois ABC) - The McLean County Coroner has identified the man who was killed in a traffic crash Friday night. 37-year-old John Grisham of Bloomington was pronounced dead just before 10:00 p.m. at a local hospital. An autopsy revealed the cause of death was multiple blunt injuries...
hoiabc.com
Second suspect arrested in connection with Aug 27 stabbing
PEORIA (Heart of Illinois ABC) - Police arrested a second suspect connected to a early-morning stabbing in Peoria last Saturday. 31-year-old Kendall A. Howard was arrested Attempted First Degree Murder, Aggravated Battery, and Mob Action. Just before 5:00 a.m., police responded to the 2100 block of North Linn Street -...
Comments / 0