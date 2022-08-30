ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alamosa County, CO

Alamosa Valley Courier

Day one: there’s a new (interim) DA in town

ALAMOSA – Anne Kelly was sworn into the office of district attorney for the 12th Judicial District on Thursday at the Alamosa County Courthouse, following her appointment by Governor Jared Polis earlier this week. Chief District Judge Michael Gonzales officiated in the ceremony. She will serve on an interim...
ALAMOSA, CO
Alamosa Valley Courier

Willett announces run for SLV DA

ALAMOSA– Robert Willett has announced his candidacy for the office of district attorney for the San Luis Valley’s 12th Judicial District. The former DA will be on the ballot in November, two years after vacating the position when unseated by challenger Alonzo Payne in the 2020 Democratic primary held at the height of the pandemic.
ALAMOSA, CO
KJCT8

Colorado State Patrol investigates Fruita trooper for alleged dishonesty

FRUITA, Colo. (KJCT) - The Colorado State Patrol sent a letter to Mesa County’s Prosecuting Attorney alerting them to an investigation into a trooper based in Fruita. The notice says Sgt. Aaron Laing is under investigation for dishonesty or lying. Laing is on administrative leave. State patrol told us...
FRUITA, CO
Glenwood Springs Post Independent

Hillman column: Colorado is a mess; have voters had enough?

Not long ago, Colorado was one of the safest, most prosperous states in the nation. Today, Colorado is a mess. Crime is soaring. The economy is faltering. Energy prices are rising. Schools are struggling. Many of today’s problems are the predictable result of “progressive” policies adopted during the four-year reign...
COLORADO STATE
K99

A Historic Schoolhouse Can Be Found in this Colorado Ghost Town

Not much remains in the abandoned town of Aroya, Colorado, but the few structures that are still left standing serve as important reminders of the past. The first person to settle in Aroya (although it was not called this at the time) was a Bohemian immigrant and Civil War veteran named Joseph O. Dostal. He built a ranch in the area in 1866 and sold meat to miners working nearby.
COLORADO STATE
Alamosa Valley Courier

Subway Sean walks across San Luis Valley

MONTE VISTA — Subway Sean walked through Monte Vista on Friday, one of many towns on his 3,044-mile trek from Massachusetts to California. Of course, as his name implies, he stopped at the Subway in Monte Vista for a bite to eat, and he knew there was another in Del Norte just up the highway if he wanted a snack.
MONTE VISTA, CO
News Break
Politics
True Crime Mysteries (Megan)

The Colorado “Hammer Killer” From 1984 Murder Spree Identified

After almost forty years the families can have some justice. Patricia Louise Smith (Image courtesy of Colorado Bureau of Investigation) On January 10, 1984, Patricia Louise Smith was sitting down for lunch. The fifty-one-year-old interior decorator was in Lakewood, Colorado, helping her recently divorced daughter get settled with her two young children. Originally from Nebraska, the family was settling into their new life in Colorado.
LAKEWOOD, CO
OutThere Colorado

Skyrocketing elk numbers bring approved hunting to popular Colorado park

A weekly Monday through Wednesday closure is about to get put in place at a Boulder County park and it's for a fairly atypical reason – hunting. Starting September 19 and lasting through January 25, Ron Stewart Preserve at Rabbit Mountain will be closed three days of the week to allow specially permitted hunters access to the land as part of an elk management program. According to Boulder County officials, the program is "solely and specifically permitted as a resource management tool."
BOULDER COUNTY, CO
soprissun.com

BLM headquarters’ Colorado sojourn: Short and maybe not so sweet

In July 2019, then-U.S. Senator Cory Gardner announced that the Bureau of Land Management (BLM) — a component of the Department of the Interior (DOI) — was relocating its headquarters from Washington, D.C., to Grand Junction. The Republican had been among those championing the move for years, arguing that since almost all of the nearly 250 million acres of public surface lands (and some 700 million acres of subsurface mineral rights) managed by BLM were in the West, the move would put its “decision makers closer to the people they serve and the public lands they manage.”
COLORADO STATE
Washington Examiner

Colorado is showing that candidate quality matters

Things have been looking grimmer for the GOP’s chances of retaking Congress thanks to several poor candidates and a renewed focus on former President Donald Trump. But some races reflect the national environment Republicans should be seeing, and Colorado is chief among them. In a recent poll, Democratic Sen....
COLORADO STATE
1310kfka.com

Former Principal of a Weld County School sues over being terminated

A former principal for a school in Weld County is suing the school district, claiming he was terminated because of his faith. Brian Littlefield lost his job at Roosevelt High School last year after complaints about his views on gender and LGBTQ individuals as well as his handling of bullying and racial issues. Littlefield contends in his federal lawsuit that the RE-5J school district fired him following a speech he gave to the Fellowship of Christian Athletes. He says concerns about his behavior and job performance were never raised before that speech, and that he was really fired because of his faith.
WELD COUNTY, CO

