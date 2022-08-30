Read full article on original website
Alamosa Valley Courier
Day one: there’s a new (interim) DA in town
ALAMOSA – Anne Kelly was sworn into the office of district attorney for the 12th Judicial District on Thursday at the Alamosa County Courthouse, following her appointment by Governor Jared Polis earlier this week. Chief District Judge Michael Gonzales officiated in the ceremony. She will serve on an interim...
Alamosa Valley Courier
Willett announces run for SLV DA
ALAMOSA– Robert Willett has announced his candidacy for the office of district attorney for the San Luis Valley’s 12th Judicial District. The former DA will be on the ballot in November, two years after vacating the position when unseated by challenger Alonzo Payne in the 2020 Democratic primary held at the height of the pandemic.
Some Colorado River basin water providers commit to reducing use
COLORADO, USA — For years, more water has been taken out of the Colorado River than it can provide. It's a water system that 40 million people rely on, and the federal government has said it's on the brink of collapse. In the face of dwindling water supplies, cities...
Colorado Used To Be Home To A Jail For Drunk People
Imagine this... you're out on the town with some friends for a night out when things start to take a turn - it's become one of "those" nights. You know, the kind of night where you've had a little too much to drink. Regardless, you're determined to stay with your...
KJCT8
Colorado State Patrol investigates Fruita trooper for alleged dishonesty
FRUITA, Colo. (KJCT) - The Colorado State Patrol sent a letter to Mesa County’s Prosecuting Attorney alerting them to an investigation into a trooper based in Fruita. The notice says Sgt. Aaron Laing is under investigation for dishonesty or lying. Laing is on administrative leave. State patrol told us...
CSP Ongoing Investigation of a Fruita Trooper
The Colorado State Patrol provided KREX with a statement release over an on going investigation of a Fruita Trooper
Glenwood Springs Post Independent
Hillman column: Colorado is a mess; have voters had enough?
Not long ago, Colorado was one of the safest, most prosperous states in the nation. Today, Colorado is a mess. Crime is soaring. The economy is faltering. Energy prices are rising. Schools are struggling. Many of today’s problems are the predictable result of “progressive” policies adopted during the four-year reign...
A Historic Schoolhouse Can Be Found in this Colorado Ghost Town
Not much remains in the abandoned town of Aroya, Colorado, but the few structures that are still left standing serve as important reminders of the past. The first person to settle in Aroya (although it was not called this at the time) was a Bohemian immigrant and Civil War veteran named Joseph O. Dostal. He built a ranch in the area in 1866 and sold meat to miners working nearby.
cpr.org
Elijah McClain’s autopsy report changed ahead of arraignments of the officers, paramedics involved in his violent arrest
New information from the grand jury investigation into the death of 23-year-old Elijah McClain prompted the Adams County coroner to amend the official autopsy report, potentially giving prosecutors a stronger case to charge the three police officers and two paramedics involved in his violent arrest with manslaughter. In 2019, a...
This Charming Little Town Is Colorado’s Most Underrated
Think about how many cool little towns are in Colorado. A lot to say the least and some you may have been to a bunch of times while some you may have never heard of and if you're like me, this particular town falls into that category. Love Exploring, which...
Alamosa Valley Courier
Subway Sean walks across San Luis Valley
MONTE VISTA — Subway Sean walked through Monte Vista on Friday, one of many towns on his 3,044-mile trek from Massachusetts to California. Of course, as his name implies, he stopped at the Subway in Monte Vista for a bite to eat, and he knew there was another in Del Norte just up the highway if he wanted a snack.
First seizure of ‘Rainbow fentanyl’ in Colorado by Grand Junction police
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. — Brightly-colored fentanyl, also referred to as skittles or rainbow fentanyl, have been seized for the first time in Colorado by law enforcement in Grand Junction. The U.S. Attorney for the District of Colorado has alerted the public of the first seizure of “rainbow fentanyl” in Colorado. “Don’t be fooled,” Colorado U.S. […]
The Colorado “Hammer Killer” From 1984 Murder Spree Identified
After almost forty years the families can have some justice. Patricia Louise Smith (Image courtesy of Colorado Bureau of Investigation) On January 10, 1984, Patricia Louise Smith was sitting down for lunch. The fifty-one-year-old interior decorator was in Lakewood, Colorado, helping her recently divorced daughter get settled with her two young children. Originally from Nebraska, the family was settling into their new life in Colorado.
Skyrocketing elk numbers bring approved hunting to popular Colorado park
A weekly Monday through Wednesday closure is about to get put in place at a Boulder County park and it's for a fairly atypical reason – hunting. Starting September 19 and lasting through January 25, Ron Stewart Preserve at Rabbit Mountain will be closed three days of the week to allow specially permitted hunters access to the land as part of an elk management program. According to Boulder County officials, the program is "solely and specifically permitted as a resource management tool."
soprissun.com
BLM headquarters’ Colorado sojourn: Short and maybe not so sweet
In July 2019, then-U.S. Senator Cory Gardner announced that the Bureau of Land Management (BLM) — a component of the Department of the Interior (DOI) — was relocating its headquarters from Washington, D.C., to Grand Junction. The Republican had been among those championing the move for years, arguing that since almost all of the nearly 250 million acres of public surface lands (and some 700 million acres of subsurface mineral rights) managed by BLM were in the West, the move would put its “decision makers closer to the people they serve and the public lands they manage.”
cpr.org
Economists: Southern Colorado looks headed for a recession, but so does the rest of the U.S.
The lingering effects from the COVID-19 pandemic, including inflation and malfunctions in global supply chains, are likely pushing Southern Colorado and the U.S. into a recession in 2023. That was the assessment from economists Thursday at an annual economic forum held in Colorado Springs. Whether the country is already in...
Man in custody after stolen truck strikes train in Colorado
NUNN, Colo. (AP) — After a brief standoff, police have taken into custody a man who sideswiped a freight train with a truck reported stolen earlier Thursday in rural northern Colorado. Aerial footage broadcast by a news station helicopter showed Weld County sheriff's deputies and local police taking the...
Washington Examiner
Colorado is showing that candidate quality matters
Things have been looking grimmer for the GOP’s chances of retaking Congress thanks to several poor candidates and a renewed focus on former President Donald Trump. But some races reflect the national environment Republicans should be seeing, and Colorado is chief among them. In a recent poll, Democratic Sen....
Colorado Marijuana Testing Improvements May Change DUI Laws
1If you've followed along at all between Colorado originally legalizing recreational marijuana in 2012 and today, you probably know that because we were one of the first states to do so, there have been a lot of experiments that have taken place in regards to it in the last 10+ years.
1310kfka.com
Former Principal of a Weld County School sues over being terminated
A former principal for a school in Weld County is suing the school district, claiming he was terminated because of his faith. Brian Littlefield lost his job at Roosevelt High School last year after complaints about his views on gender and LGBTQ individuals as well as his handling of bullying and racial issues. Littlefield contends in his federal lawsuit that the RE-5J school district fired him following a speech he gave to the Fellowship of Christian Athletes. He says concerns about his behavior and job performance were never raised before that speech, and that he was really fired because of his faith.
