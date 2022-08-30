ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Naples woman, 37, dies after SUV collides with traffic signal pole early Tuesday morning

By Tomas Rodriguez, Naples Daily News
 4 days ago
A 37-year-old Naples woman died early Tuesdaywhen her SUV collided with a traffic signal pole.

Her SUV was traveling north on Santa Barbara Boulevard, just north of Davis Boulevard, in south Naples, according to an incident report from the Florida Highway Patrol.

As she approached a curve, her SUV traveled off the road and collided with a traffic signal pole, troopers said.

The driver was pronounced dead on scene.

The crash remains under investigation. Florida Highway Patrol does not release the parties involved citing Marsy's Law.

Tomas Rodriguez is a Breaking/Live News Reporter for the Naples Daily News and The News-Press. You can reach Tomas at TRodriguez@gannett.com or 772-333-5501. Follow him on Twitter @TomasFRoBeltran.

