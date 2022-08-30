SBLive Arizona podcast: Peoria Unified School District football media day

Lead photo by Steven Silva CARMEL VALLEY, Calif. -- Chandler showed no signs of rust in Friday's season debut. The Wolves scored touchdowns on six of their first eight possessions and limited host Cathedral Catholic to just one touchdown. Chandler lead 27-7 at halftime and continued to dominate in ...
CARMEL VALLEY, Calif. -- Chandler junior quarterback Dylan Raiola made his debut with the Wolves on Friday night and quickly showed what he's capable of. He led Chandler to three straight touchdown drives in less than a five minute period between the first and second quarters. After throwing an ...
An Arizona State University student Republican group is hosting known white supremacist Jared Taylor on the school’s campus Friday, Sept. 2. The visit has sparked community outcry and a planned protest. Taylor, despite being known for saying and publishing white supremacist and racist ideas, considers himself a “white advocate”...
PHOENIX — Democratic Arizona Rep. Diego Espinoza, who won his state Senate primary last month, announced his resignation Friday to pursue a career outside of politics. Espinoza, who represents District 19 in Tolleson and other parts of the West Valley, will join Salt River Project’s government and community relations team.
PHOENIX — Two students at a Phoenix charter school were detained Thursday for making specific threats against the campus on social media, authorities said. Veritas Prep Academy shut down its campus near 56th Street and Thomas Road on Wednesday after administrators told officers that the social media posts and a written note made threats against the school, Sgt. Brian Bower with the Phoenix Police Department told KTAR News 92.3 FM.
PHOENIX — The heat is on Labor Day weekend!. Valley highs will top out near 109 degrees on Saturday, Sunday and Monday. An Excessive Heat Warning is now in effect for the Phoenix Metro Area from Saturday morning to Monday evening, so we'll be in ABC15 Weather Action mode those days.
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- It appears that the possibility of hundreds in the Rio Verde Foothills community losing access to water could soon be a reality. On Wednesday, the Maricopa County Board of Supervisors voted unanimously against creating a water district for the neighborhood. For many years, most of the...
Ah, 1949. It was the year that the American Broadcasting Company network debuted. Color television was first available to the public, and “Rudolph, the Red-Nosed Reindeer” hit the music charts. It was also the year that Cheese N’ Stuff Deli opened its doors at 5042 N. Central Avenue in Phoenix.
PHOENIX – Angie’s Lobster took another step toward bringing affordable lobster to the Valley masses by launching its first brick-and-mortar location on Tuesday. The drive-thru at Signal Butte and Guadalupe roads in Mesa is now open daily from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Angie’s Lobster is the latest...
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — An email is making the rounds, urging recipients to request Arizona election data from the Nov. 2020 election before it’s destroyed on Sept. 1. The only problem, according to Maricopa County Recorder Stephen Richer, is that it’s not true. Richer, who leads the county’s election operations, says the email originated at a recent event hosted by MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell and has been making its way around Republican legislative districts. The message starts with urgency, stating “We need to bombard the AZ Recorder’s Office” with requests for 2020 election info, specifically a “per ballot” report that’s also known as a “Cast Vote Record,” or CVR.
A rendering of the PHX Surf water park in the city of Maricopa.(PHX Surf/AO) (Maricopa, AZ) As Pinal County farmers struggle to cope with the recently extended cut-off of Colorado River water, others in the region have responded to the historic drought more leisurely.
Arizona's Family was at the Days Inn where the shooting occurred and saw bullet holes in the walls. Additional water cuts to Colorado River could threaten crops for Yuma farmers. Updated: 1 hour ago. |. Ultimately, the Bureau of Reclamation can decide how much more in cuts they’ll take from...
PHOENIX — At least 11 people have been killed in gun-related incidents over the last five days in the Pheonix metro area and another 10 were injured in the 12 separate shootings. In one incident, two men were killed at a house party in Pheonix, and in another, an...
