ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Peoria, AZ

SBLive Arizona podcast: Peoria Unified School District football media day

By JD Humburg
Scorebook Live
Scorebook Live
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2rt7x9_0hbH0bWe00

The third episode of the fall 2022 SBLive Arizona podcast has been released.

Brittany Bowyer catches up with some of the players from each team within the Peoria Unified district to find out what we can expect from each of them on the field this season.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Arizona Daily Wildcat

White supremacist invited to address ASU student Republican club

An Arizona State University student Republican group is hosting known white supremacist Jared Taylor on the school’s campus Friday, Sept. 2. The visit has sparked community outcry and a planned protest. Taylor, despite being known for saying and publishing white supremacist and racist ideas, considers himself a “white advocate”...
TUCSON, AZ
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Peoria, AZ
Education
Local
Arizona Football
Local
Arizona Sports
Peoria, AZ
Sports
Local
Arizona Education
State
Arizona State
City
Peoria, AZ
KTAR News

2 students at Phoenix charter school detained for making social media threats

PHOENIX — Two students at a Phoenix charter school were detained Thursday for making specific threats against the campus on social media, authorities said. Veritas Prep Academy shut down its campus near 56th Street and Thomas Road on Wednesday after administrators told officers that the social media posts and a written note made threats against the school, Sgt. Brian Bower with the Phoenix Police Department told KTAR News 92.3 FM.
PHOENIX, AZ
arcadianews.com

New York-style deli thrives in the Arizona desert

Ah, 1949. It was the year that the American Broadcasting Company network debuted. Color television was first available to the public, and “Rudolph, the Red-Nosed Reindeer” hit the music charts. It was also the year that Cheese N’ Stuff Deli opened its doors at 5042 N. Central Avenue in Phoenix.
PHOENIX, AZ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus School Sports#Media Day#American Football#Highschoolsports#Sblive Arizona
KTAR News

Angie’s Lobster rolls out first brick-and-mortar location in Mesa

PHOENIX – Angie’s Lobster took another step toward bringing affordable lobster to the Valley masses by launching its first brick-and-mortar location on Tuesday. The drive-thru at Signal Butte and Guadalupe roads in Mesa is now open daily from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Angie’s Lobster is the latest...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Podcast
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
High School
NewsBreak
Education
AZFamily

Maricopa County Recorder debunks claim that Arizona 2020 election data will be destroyed

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — An email is making the rounds, urging recipients to request Arizona election data from the Nov. 2020 election before it’s destroyed on Sept. 1. The only problem, according to Maricopa County Recorder Stephen Richer, is that it’s not true. Richer, who leads the county’s election operations, says the email originated at a recent event hosted by MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell and has been making its way around Republican legislative districts. The message starts with urgency, stating “We need to bombard the AZ Recorder’s Office” with requests for 2020 election info, specifically a “per ballot” report that’s also known as a “Cast Vote Record,” or CVR.
AZFamily

Tenant recalls witnessing shooting at Mesa apartment complex

Arizona's Family was at the Days Inn where the shooting occurred and saw bullet holes in the walls. Additional water cuts to Colorado River could threaten crops for Yuma farmers. Updated: 1 hour ago. |. Ultimately, the Bureau of Reclamation can decide how much more in cuts they’ll take from...
Scorebook Live

Scorebook Live

New York, NY
7K+
Followers
4K+
Post
852K+
Views
ABOUT

The latest news on high school athletics from across the country.

 https://www.scorebooklive.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy