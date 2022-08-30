Monticello man in critical condition after tree falls on truck during storm

FULTON COUNTY, Ind. — A Monticello man was taken to the hospital in critical condition after a tree fell on his truck during Monday’s storms .

At about 4:15 p.m. Monday, authorities were called to the 9500 block of State Road 25 in Fulton County.

(Photo Provided By Indiana State Police)

(Photo Provided By Indiana State Police)

Indiana State Police said a 22-year-old man was driving a Ford F-150 pickup truck southbound on S.R. 25 when a tree on the west side of the road fell on top of the truck, trapping him inside.

Firefighters had to extricate the man. He was taken to a Lafayette hospital and at last check was talking and alert, ISP said Tuesday afternoon.

State police noted that a storm with heavy winds was passing through the area at the time of the crash.

S.R. 25 was closed for about two and a half hours.

