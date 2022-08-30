ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlottesville, VA

cbs19news

Suspect in custody following Charlottesville cafe robbery

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- A man is in custody after police say he had robbed the Market Street Cafe at around 2:30 P.M. Police were dispatched to 1111 Rio Road East and found that the store clerk had been assaulted during the robbery. The store clerk told police...
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
WHSV

Body cam protesters appear in Augusta County court Friday

AUGUSTA COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - A group of protesters appeared in Augusta County court Friday for noise ordinance and disorderly conduct violations. The charges stem from protests over body cameras for the Augusta County Sheriff's deputies in June and July of 2021. The judge heard one case for the...
AUGUSTA COUNTY, VA
Charlottesville, VA
Charlottesville, VA
WSLS

Man sentenced in Appomattox County fatal shooting

APPOMATTOX COUNTY, Va. – A man has been sentenced to 15 years in prison, with 7 suspended in a fatal shooting that happened in July 2021. As we've reported previously, the shooting happened in a residence in the 1400 block of Spring Grove Road and resulted in the death of Carlos Rican Roman Jr., 34, of Spout Spring.
APPOMATTOX COUNTY, VA
UV Cavalier Daily

Brandishing incident reported in 100 block of 14th Street

The Charlottesville Police Department responded to an unspecified incident Monday at 8:32 p.m. in the 100 block of 14 Street, per a community alert sent by Timothy Longo, chief of the University Police Department and vice president for security and safety. The suspect brandished a firearm and threatened to shoot...
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
WSET

Amherst Co. deputies looking for suspects captured on camera

AMHERST COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — The Amherst County Sheriff's Office needs your help identifying some individuals caught on camera. On Tuesday, they said they are looking for the people pictured below:. The Sheriff's Office did not share what the individuals are involved in. If you know anything or recognize...
AMHERST COUNTY, VA
WHSV

Man sentenced to 12 years in prison for Port Republic shooting

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - A man from Grottoes will spend more than a decade in prison for the shooting death of one man last summer. On Wednesday, a Rockingham County Circuit Court judge sentenced 21-year-old Pierce Delawder to 12 years in prison for the killing of 44-year-old William Reeves Jr.
PORT REPUBLIC, VA
cbs19news

Missing male has been safely located

AUGUSTA COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- Augusta County Sheriff's Office is asking the public for assistance with locating a missing person, who was last heard from at around 7 A.M. on Sept. 1. The missing person is identified as 45-year-old Nathan Levi Miles, who is a white male, with brown...
AUGUSTA COUNTY, VA
wsvaonline.com

Broadway man sentenced for shooting

A Broadway man will spend over a decade in prison in connection a with shooting death last year. Online records indicate that Pierce Delawder was actually sentenced to 15 years during a hearing Wednesday morning in Rockingham County Circuit Court. However, he will only serve 12 of those years,. Delawder,...
BROADWAY, VA
WHSV

Man arrested on multiple charges following Waynesboro burglary

WAYNESBORO, Va. (WHSV) - The Waynesboro Police Department arrested Jerry Marcus Kesterson II on a felony charge and two misdemeanor charges after a burglary at a Waynesboro ice cream shop. On August 10 around 9:50 a.m., Waynesboro officers were dispatched to Willy's Ice Cream along West Main Street for a...
WAYNESBORO, VA
theriver953.com

VSP ask for the public’s help in fatal accident investigation

The Virginia State Police (VSP) report by email that they continue to investigate an accident in Fauquier County on Sun. Aug. 28. The fatal accident occurred around 2 p.m. when a Freightliner Tractor Trailer collided with a Harley Davidson motorcycle at the intersection of Route 17 and 29. A 77...
FAUQUIER COUNTY, VA
fluvannareview.com

Fluvanna sheriff’s office posts two cold cases in new state database

Earlier this year, the Virginia State Police launched a website to display the newly developed cold case database in response to legislation introduced previously in the General Assembly. Cold cases include investigations into homicides and missing or unidentified persons cases that remain unsolved for at least five years. After working with the website administrators, the Fluvanna County Sheriff's Office has been able to upload and publish two cases from Fluvanna County that meet the definition.
FLUVANNA COUNTY, VA
C-Ville Weekly

In brief: Violent arrest under review, and more

The executive director of the Police Civilian Oversight Board will conduct a "neutral evaluation" of the 2020 violent arrest of a man on the Downtown Mall. Supplied photo. C-VILLE Weekly is Charlottesville's leading newspaper. Founded in 1989, it's been the area's local source for informative (and informed) stories in news, arts, and living for more than 26 years.
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA

