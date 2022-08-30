A heat wave is bringing Wednesday’s high temp 20° above the seasonal average! -Emily

SPOKANE, Wash. — We are warming up to the mid-90s for Tuesday, and this marks the start of a late-season heat wave for our region.

We’ll cool off into the lower-60s overnight, and this gives us all a little reprieve and the chance to cool off our homes. However, we’re under a Heat Advisory on Wednesday with temps potentially getting into the triple-digits in the Spokane area.

Make sure to take care of yourself and also those vulnerable populations such as children, pets and the elderly. Temps through the week ahead will be a bit of a rollercoaster, but each and every day we’re going to be well above the seasonal average of 80° for this time of year.

After bearing the high heat on Wednesday and Friday, we have a beautiful holiday weekend ahead of us. Temps “cool” into the upper-80s and lower-90s with plenty of sunshine through Labor Day!

Forecast for the rest of your Tuesday.

Planning out your Wednesday with temps in the triple digits.

Heat Advisory for Wednesday.

Temps through next week running well above seasonal averages.