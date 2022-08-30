ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Spokane, WA

A heat wave is bringing Wednesday’s high temp 20° above the seasonal average! -Emily

By Emily Blume
KXLY.com | 4 News Now
KXLY.com | 4 News Now
 4 days ago

SPOKANE, Wash. — We are warming up to the mid-90s for Tuesday, and this marks the start of a late-season heat wave for our region.

We’ll cool off into the lower-60s overnight, and this gives us all a little reprieve and the chance to cool off our homes. However, we’re under a Heat Advisory on Wednesday with temps potentially getting into the triple-digits in the Spokane area.

Make sure to take care of yourself and also those vulnerable populations such as children, pets and the elderly. Temps through the week ahead will be a bit of a rollercoaster, but each and every day we’re going to be well above the seasonal average of 80° for this time of year.

After bearing the high heat on Wednesday and Friday, we have a beautiful holiday weekend ahead of us. Temps “cool” into the upper-80s and lower-90s with plenty of sunshine through Labor Day!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4AEQAX_0hbH011r00
Forecast for the rest of your Tuesday.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1udRYt_0hbH011r00
Planning out your Wednesday with temps in the triple digits.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3MZA6z_0hbH011r00
Heat Advisory for Wednesday.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3l7YQb_0hbH011r00
Temps through next week running well above seasonal averages.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1bNysj_0hbH011r00
A check-in from Mark Peterson while on vacation! He sent us this early-morning cow.  He is harvesting on his family’s farm & returns next week!

Comments / 1

Related
KXLY

Air quality becoming unhealthy in the Inland Northwest

SPOKANE, Wash.– An Air Quality Alert remains in effect on Saturday as air quality levels are approaching the unhealthy range in several communities. Air quality monitors have measured more smoke in the air and a steady drop in air quality since around 4 a.m. Pullman, Moscow,and Sandpoint all reached the ‘Unhealthy’ category before 10 a.m. Saturday. Spokane is seeing consistent air quality in the ‘Unhealthy for Sensitive Groups’ category while Coeur d’Alene is at ‘Moderate’ and one of the cleanest spots in the region. The L-C Valley is consistently in the ‘Unhealthy for Sensitive Groups’ range as of 10 a.m. Saturday.
SANDPOINT, ID
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Spokane, WA
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

Fish and Wildlife tranquilizes bear in N. Spokane neighborhood

MEAD, Wash. — Fish and Wildlife officers have successfully tranquilized a black bear that was roaming around a North Spokane neighborhood. “He found a nice bed up right behind me,” said Rochelle Pope, who lives in Fairwood. Pope woke up Wednesday morning and saw something she hasn’t seen in her neighborhood. “This morning, my neighbor was like, ‘you can see...
SPOKANE, WA
Sandpoint Reader

Wildfires burn north of Bonner County

August saw North Idaho’s fire danger elevated to “Very High,” as well as a number of lightning storms igniting fires throughout the panhandle — a handful of which continue to burn. While none of these blazes are located in Bonner County, locals may notice smoke coming into the area as fire crews continue to work toward containment.
BONNER COUNTY, ID
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Heat Wave#Labor Day#Warming Up#Temps
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
KHQ Right Now

Girl injured in bus versus pedestrian crash in Spokane Valley

SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. - Deputies with the Spokane County Sheriff's Office (SCSO) responded to a traffic crash on south Sullivan Road, at 8th Avenue, involving a Central Valley School bus and a girl Friday evening. The girl was transported to the hospital and was listed in critical condition with life-threatening...
SPOKANE VALLEY, WA
KREM2

Brush fire reported near West 8th Avenue in Spokane

SPOKANE, Wash. — A brush fire has been reported near West 8th Avenue and South Cannon Street in Spokane. The fire is located near I-90. The cause and size of the fire are not known at this time. No evacuation orders have been given as of Tuesday evening. Four...
SPOKANE, WA
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

KXLY.com | 4 News Now

Spokane, WA
17K+
Followers
4K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

KXLY.com and 4 News Now provides you with the latest news, weather, sports, live events, and more for the Inland Northwest.

 https://www.kxly.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy