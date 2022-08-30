Hamilton football team's postseason ban, probation rescinded by Arizona Interscholastic Association: Report

The Hamilton high school football team is once again eligible for the playoffs.

According to a tweet by the Arizona Republic's Richard Obert, the Arizona Interscholastic Association lifted the team's playoff ban and probation in favor of a warning:

One of the top football programs in the state over the past few years, Hamilton had been ordered by AIA to go on probation and miss the postseason because of a recruiting violation.

The move came after the Chandler, Arizona, school suspended defensive coordinator Tim Dougherty for the program’s first three games of the season over alleged recruiting violations. Parker Barrett has since taken over as the new defensive coordinator.

Hamilton appealed the decision, and that move reportedly paid off Tuesday.

The Huskies were in the "just missed" section of the preseason SBLive/Sports Illustrated Top 25, but they no longer appear in the rankings.

Hamilton kicks off its season Friday against the Centennial Coyotes from Peoria with the postseason once again its crosshairs.

