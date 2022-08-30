Read full article on original website
Ex-Liverpool Star On Manchester United Captain Harry Maguire
Ex-Liverpool, Bayern Munich and Manchester City star Dietmar Hamann has spoken about Manchester United captain Harry Maguire, saying that it was the right decision to drop him after the defeat to Brentford.
Frenkie de Jong saga finally over with Man Utd and Chelsea snubbed by Barcelona midfielder who ‘never wavered’ on choice
THE Frenkie de Jong transfer saga is finally over - with the Barcelona midfielder staying put. The Dutchman, 25, was a high priority on the transfer wish lists for Manchester United and Chelsea throughout the summer. Barcelona were open to selling the ex-Ajax man with a fee of around £73million...
I feel sorry for Paul Pogba and it’s no wonder he struggled at Man Utd with jealous hangers-on clawing at his millions
IT IS an unfortunate commentary on Paul Pogba that he will be missed from English football this season nearly as much for the colour of his hair as his talents on the field. You never quite knew what he would burnish on the top of his head. It could be pillar-box red touched off with white, or ultramarine with a band of dirty cream.
Neymar was offered to Manchester City by PSG but Pep Guardiola 'emphatically' rejected the proposal
Manchester City rejected the chance to sign Paris Saint-Germain star Neymar in the closing stages of the summer transfer window, according to reports in Spain. Neymar was strongly linked with a move to the Premier League this summer, with Chelsea also touted as a possible destination for the Brazil international.
Man United fans taunt Jamie Vardy with 'your wife is a grass' and 'Rooney' chants over 'Wagatha Christie' trial
Manchester United fans have taunted Leicester striker Jamie Vardy over his wife Rebekah's failed legal battle against Wayne Rooney's wife, Coleen. Watch the video below. In July, Rebekah Vardy lost her High Court libel battle with Coleen Rooney in a case dubbed 'Wagatha Christie'. Rooney, the wife of the former...
Barcelona are unable to register new signing Marcos Alonso as star refuses to leave the club
Barcelona have so far failed in their attempts to offload left back Jordi Alba, which could prevent them from registering potential new signing Marcos Alonso. If Alba agrees to an exit on deadline day, it will pave the way for Barcelona to offload Pierre Emerick Aubameyang to Chelsea and in turn, bring in Alonso.
"He had some problem" - Pep Guardiola reveals Manchester City injury blow sustained in Aston Villa draw
Pep Guardiola has revealed his Manchester City squad have sustained yet another injury blow. Speaking during post-match reactions on Saturday night, the Catalan coach offered insight into his in-game substitutions. The Premier League champions were held to a frustrating and demanding 1-1 draw at the hands of Steven Gerrard's Aston...
Thomas Tuchel confirms Chelsea's Champions League squad for 2022/23 European campaign
Chelsea's squad for the 2022/23 Champions League group stages has been confirmed ahead of their opening match against Dinamo Zagreb. Thomas Tuchel's side were handed fixtures in Group E against Dinamo Zagreb, AC Milan and FC Salzburg as they look to progress into the knockouts. They begin their European campaign...
VAR controversy continues as Alexis Mac Allister's wondergoal ruled out for offside
Alexis Mac Allister had his wondergoal controversially ruled out following a VAR review amid the slate of issues on Saturday. VAR was at the centre of attention on Saturday as contentious decisions riddled the Premier League fixtures. And the controversy surrounding VAR has now spilled into Sunday's clash between Brighton...
Kai Havertz speaks on Chelsea's late win against West Ham
Chelsea match winner Kai Havertz has spoken on his side’s late win against West Ham on Saturday. The German scored the winner against the Hammers in the Blues 2-1 win against their London rivals in what was a dramatic affair at Stamford Bridge. West Ham took the lead through...
5 things we learned: Leicester City 0-1 Manchester United (Premier League)
It wasn’t pretty in the end, but for the first time since December 2021, Manchester United have won three on the bounce. In a game of two halves, United produced enough going forward in the first half to force the issue with Jadon Sancho scoring his second of the season as Erik ten Hag's men comfortably held on for the win.
Lewis Hamilton has hinted at getting involved with Sir Jim Ratcliffe’s bid to buy Manchester United
Formula One legend Lewis Hamilton has hinted that he is interested in joining Sir Jim Ratcliffe’s bid to buy Premier League club Manchester United. Ratcliffe is the owner of INEOS, a multinational chemical company that is one of the main sponsors of Hamilton’s F1 team, Mercedes. The 69-year-old...
‘He was a disaster’, Harry Redknapp blasts Dele Alli after telling Frank Lampard to sign him at Everton
Former Tottenham Hotspur manager Harry Redknapp has ripped into Dele Alli after recommending his nephew, Frank Lampard to sign the midfielder at Everton. Once regarded as one of the best midfielders of his generation, Alli has failed to live up to the expectations. The Englishman burst onto the scene at...
Three ways Chelsea could line up after the arrival of Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang
After the departures of Romelu Lukaku and Timo Werner, Thomas Tuchel is finally on the verge of signing a new striker for Chelsea, in the shape of Pierre Emerick Aubameyang. Prior to the imminent arrival of the Gabon international, Chelsea have already made a number of high-profile signings including the likes of Raheem Sterling, Kalidou Koulibaly, Marc Cucurella and Wesley Fofana.
Match Report: Aston Villa 1-1 Manchester City (Premier League)
Erling Haaland scored yet again as Manchester City were held by Aston Villa in a disappointing draw at Villa Park on Saturday evening. Despite dominating both possession and chances created in the first half, goal-happy Manchester City could not find a way through the strong rearguard of Aston Villa. City...
Pep Guardiola raves about Manchester City forward following Nottingham Forest heroics
Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola has been impressed with the way Julian Alvarez has adapted to life at the Etihad Stadium. On his first league start on Wednesday evening, Alvarez looked like a seasoned veteran as he bagged a brilliant brace against Nottingham Forest to cap off an incredible all-round showing.
5 Things Learned: Chelsea 2-1 West Ham | Premier League
Thomas Tuchel's lacklustre Chelsea held on to all three points despite late VAR drama in 2-1 London derby win against West Ham at Stamford Bridge. The Blues started the first half in control but despite their large dominance of possession, they failed to fashion any clear cut chances and the teams went into the break level.
Phil Jones' Man United career hits rock bottom after Erik ten Hag's ruthless decision
Phil Jones' career at Manchester United has hit a new low following Erik ten Hag's ruthless decision. Jones, who returned to action last season, has yet to feature under Ten Hag following his appointment. And it appears he won't be getting a minutes on the pitch any time soon, having...
Scott McTominay's individual highlights against Leicester are insane, he dominated the midfield
Scott McTominay produced a sensational performance against Leicester City, with his individual highlights making for brilliant viewing. McTominay starred as Manchester United beat Leicester to register their third straight Premier League win. He was commanding in the engine room of the pitch, showing off both sides to his game. The...
