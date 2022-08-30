ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Soccer

Comments / 0

Related
The US Sun

I feel sorry for Paul Pogba and it’s no wonder he struggled at Man Utd with jealous hangers-on clawing at his millions

IT IS an unfortunate commentary on Paul Pogba that he will be missed from English football this season nearly as much for the colour of his hair as his talents on the field. You never quite knew what he would burnish on the top of his head. It could be pillar-box red touched off with white, or ultramarine with a band of dirty cream.
PREMIER LEAGUE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Casemiro
Person
Bernardo Silva
Person
Pierre Emerick Aubameyang
Person
Martin Braithwaite
Person
Robert Lewandowski
Person
Xavi
Person
Philippe Coutinho
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Barcelona#Manchester United#Chelsea#Manchester City#Real Madrid#Catalan#Portuguese
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Soccer
Real Madrid F.C.
Place
Europe
NewsBreak
Manchester United F.C.
Soccer
FC Barcelona
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Chelsea F.C.
SPORTbible

Three ways Chelsea could line up after the arrival of Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang

After the departures of Romelu Lukaku and Timo Werner, Thomas Tuchel is finally on the verge of signing a new striker for Chelsea, in the shape of Pierre Emerick Aubameyang. Prior to the imminent arrival of the Gabon international, Chelsea have already made a number of high-profile signings including the likes of Raheem Sterling, Kalidou Koulibaly, Marc Cucurella and Wesley Fofana.
PREMIER LEAGUE
SPORTbible

5 Things Learned: Chelsea 2-1 West Ham | Premier League

Thomas Tuchel's lacklustre Chelsea held on to all three points despite late VAR drama in 2-1 London derby win against West Ham at Stamford Bridge. The Blues started the first half in control but despite their large dominance of possession, they failed to fashion any clear cut chances and the teams went into the break level.
PREMIER LEAGUE
SPORTbible

SPORTbible

87K+
Followers
27K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT

We've got the latest sports news, pictures and videos from around the world. Up to date coverage of all the biggest sports events and exclusive interviews with the biggest UFC, boxing, NFL and NBA stars and much more.

 https://www.sportbible.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy